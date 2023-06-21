North Surry hosts Boys Basketball Camp

By Cory Smith
Coaches, campers and counselors from the North Surry Boys Basketball Camp pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the three-day camp in Ron King Gymnasium.
Campbell Hardy looks to beat the buzzer as the three-day basketball camp comes to a close.

Demarcus McClure leads his team on a fast break.

Jasper Wilmoth runs in transition.

North Surry boys basketball coach Tyler Bentley reminds campers of their two main goals for the week: have fun, and be a better basketball player on Wednesday than you were on Monday.

North Surry boys basketball coach Tyler Bentley reminds campers of their two main goals for the week: have fun, and be a better basketball player on Wednesday than you were on Monday.

Mason Hardy attempts a buzzer-beating jump shot.

Luke Lyons dribbles up the court during an ACC League game.

Camp counselors Jahreece Lynch, left, and Anthony Williams cheer their team on during the NBA League Championship game.

Carter Swift goes up for a layup.

Campers compete for a jump ball in the ACC League Championship game.

North Surry High School held its boys basketball camp June 19-21 at Ron King Gymnasium.

The camp was led by members of North Surry’s coaching staff as well as current/former members of the boys basketball program. The Greyhounds are coming off a 27-2 season in which the team repeated as Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champions.

North Surry head coach Tyler Bentley set two main goals for the camp: have fun, and be a better basketball player on Wednesday than you were on Monday.

“I think I can say that everybody accomplished those this week,” Bentley said. “You guys played hard and listened, and to see you do that all week makes us really, really happy as coaches.”

Bentley and the coaching staff set objectives for each day of the camp:

“Our goal for Monday was to get 1% better. We talked about taking one thing from our stations and going home to try and get better at that one thing.

“Then it was to empty your tank. We wanted to go so hard and give it our all on the court that we emptied our tank. Then, we’d fill it back up at night, getting some rest and hydration, then come back and empty our tank again.

“Today was about setting goals, and not always just easy goals. You want to set some goals that are hard to complete sometimes. If you don’t reach those goals right away that’s okay, because the most important thing is that you’re working hard to achieve it.

“If you take those things that we talked about, as well as those lessons you’ve learned in your stations and in our skill contests, and you go back home and spend the summer and fall practicing you’re going to be a better basketball player when the season comes.”

A number of individual skills competitions were held at the camp. Winners of those competitions are listed below.

Knockout: Luke Lyons, Jasper Wilmoth

Hot Shot: Wrenn Hiatt, Mason Cornett

2 in a row: Brett Lyons, Jaxon Burton

Lane Slides: Jasper Wilmoth, Bentley Puckett, Micah Lyons

Jump Shots in a row: Grady Swift, Brett Lyons

Chippy Drill: Tripp Johnson, Jaxon Burton, Demarcus McClure, Jace Euart

3 Ball Dribble: Wrenn Hiatt, Kinston Williams

Free Throws in a row: Wrenn Hiatt, Braelyn Hodges, Camden Wall

18 Second Drill: Gavin Norman, Jace Euart

3-pointers in a minute: Julius Brim, Brett Lyons, Kai Bunker

