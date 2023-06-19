Hearl named Academic All-American

Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl, right, shakes hands with Freedom’s Jeulenea Khang prior to the 100-pound Championship Match in the 2023 Women’s Wrestling Invitational. Barbi Manchester | Special to the News
<p>Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl is pictured with her Academic All-American certificate from the National High School Coaches Association.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl, second from right, stands on the podium after finishing second in the 2023 Women’s Wrestling Invitational 100-pound Tournament.</p> <p>Barbi Manchester | Special to the News</p>

Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl was named an Academic All-American in wrestling for her junior year.

Hearl received the All-American status from the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA).

This selection ranks Hearl among the brightest student-athletes in the country in all sports – not just wrestling. She achieved this goal by having a weighted GPA of 4.35.

She is the third wrestler in Mount Airy school history to be selected as an Academic All-American. She joins Austin Tumbarello (Class of 2019) and Jackson Tumbarello (Class of 2020)

On the mat, Hearl was an NHSCA All-American by placing fourth at Nationals, as well as a Tournament of Champions All-American by placing third.

For in-state competition, Jamie won the NCHSAA 100-pound Regional Championship and helped Mount Airy finish Regional Runner-up as a team.

She capped off her junior season of high school competition by finishing State Runner-up in the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational 100-pound bracket.. The Invitational featured more than 200 wrestlers from all four public school classifications in N.C.

Hearl accumulated a record of 40-8 as a Granite Bear this season as she competed in boys and girls’ competitions.

