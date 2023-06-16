Wake Forest set for opening games of College World Series

June 16, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report
Wake Forest players dogpile on the mound after defeating Alabama in Game 2 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
<p>A Wake Forest fan celebrates after the Demon Deacons defeated Alabama to advance to the Men’s College World Series.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

A Wake Forest fan celebrates after the Demon Deacons defeated Alabama to advance to the Men’s College World Series.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

After going a perfect 2-0 in the Winston-Salem Super Regional last weekend, No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest heads to the Men’s College World Series for the third time in program history and the program’s first appearance in the MCWS since 1955.

The Demon Deacons will open the 2023 Men’s College World Series against No. 8 overall seed Stanford on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. ET inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The winners of the Wake Forest and Stanford matchup as well as LSU and Tennessee will meet on Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. ET while the losers will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, June 19.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Wake Forest’s Side of the Men’s College World Series Bracket

• Game One: No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Stanford | Saturday, June 17 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

• Game Two: No. 5 LSU vs. Tennessee | Saturday, June 17 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

• Game Three: Loser of Game One vs. Loser of Game Two | Monday, June 19 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

• Game Four: Winner of Game One vs. Winner of Game Two | Monday, June 19 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Wake Forest outscored the Crimson Tide by a combined tally of 27-9 in the Winston-Salem Super Regional, hitting an NCAA Tournament record-tying nine home runs to pace their 22 runs on Sunday, which was one run shy of the NCAA Super Regional record.

Additionally, Wake Forest became just the second team to win four NCAA Tournament games by 10-plus runs (LSU, 1997) and the +59 run differential (75-16) going into the Men’s College World Series is the highest run differential going into Omaha all-time.

Wake Forest earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and went a perfect 3-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional, its first time hosting since 2017, with victories over Maryland and George Mason (twice) to host Winston-Salem’s first ever super regional.

With its win over George Mason to clinch the regional title, the Deacs became the first team in program history and the nation to reach the 50-win mark.