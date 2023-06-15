King receives Bob Sawyer Unsung Hero Award

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Rodney King, middle, receives the Bob Sawyer Unsung Hero Award at the NCHSAA Awards Ceremony. King is pictured with his son Peter, right, and NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. Submitted Photo
<p>Rodney King makes his rounds at the NCHSAA 2A/4A Outdoor Track and Field Championship Meet.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

GREENSBORO — The world of high school sports is filled with individuals that put in countless hours of work behind the scenes

Much of this work is done long before students arrive for practice and runs long after practices or games conclude, all to make interscholastic athletics available.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) honors one such hard-working, dedicated individual each year as part of the Association’s Awards Ceremony, held this year on June 14 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Event Center.

The winner of the 2022-23 Bob Sawyer Unsung Hero Award was Rodney King.

King serves as the State Meet Coordinator for NCHSAA Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field and Outdoor Track & Field State Championships. He works tirelessly to ensure the state championships in all three sports – in all four public school classifications – are successful.

“It was an honor to be recognized by the NCHSAA,” King said. “I enjoy working with them to ensure the state cross country, indoor track and outdoor track state championships run smoothly.”

King served as Athletic Director at Millennium Charter Academy the past seven years while also coaching, either as head coach or as an assistant, in all three running sports. He led the school’s athletic program as the Lions joined the NCHSAA for the 2020-21 school year.

MCA had three teams earn the NCHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Award, which is given to the teams with the highest combined grade point average among more than 420 member schools, during the school’s first two years as a member of the Association: the 2020-21 softball team, 2021-22 girls track team and 2021-22 boys track team.

