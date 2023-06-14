Price honored at NCHSAA Awards Ceremony

Jeremiah Price, left, celebrates with his father Josh after becoming the 12th wrestler in state history to win four state titles in wrestling.
Cory Smith | The News
Jeremiah Price is pictured at the NCHSAA Awards Ceremony after being recognized as the 12th four-time wrestling state championship in N.C. history.
Golden Eagle Athletics
Jeremiah Price, top, works over an opponent during an outdoor match at North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, top, checks the time remaining in the first period of a 2021 home match.
Cory Smith | The News
GREENSBORO — Jeremiah Price made one final appearance at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex before hanging up his Surry Central singlet.
Price was recognized at the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) annual Awards Ceremony on June 14 as a four-time individual state champion. He is just the 12th wrestler in state history to accomplish that feat.
Jeremiah won the 2A 145-pound Championship in 2020 and 2021, then won the 2A 152-pound Championship in 2022 and now 2023.
“It means a lot, and I am very grateful for being recognized for all my hard work and the work I have put in the past four years,” Price said. “However, it is just a stepping stone and a small dent in my future plans and goals for college: becoming a NCAA All-American or even champion.
Jeremiah finished his high school career with a record of 161-3. Beginning with his freshman season, Price accumulated the following records by year: 56-1, 20-0 (Covid-shortened season), 43-0 and 43-2.
He will continue his wrestling career at Appalachian State University.
Making History is Priceless
It was fitting that Price was recognized by the NCHSAA in the same complex in which he won three of his four state titles.
“I just came here looking to place,” Price said just minutes after winning the 2020 2A 145-pound State Championship. “Since I’m a freshman and wasn’t supposed to win it I just came here looking to do the best I could do.”
Jeremiah finished his freshman season 56-1 overall. He won the state championship match via 2-0 decision, but each of his remaining state title victories were decided by much larger margins.
Price became the first two-time wrestling state champion in Surry Central history with his title victory in 2021. This was his only state championship captured outside of the Greensboro Coliseum, with that year’s 2A championships being held at Wheatmore High School.
Jeremiah only gave up three points to opponents during the 2021 state tournament. He won his first round and semifinal matches via technical fall, and was close to winning his remaining two matches via tech fall before pinning his opponents.
“I thought Jeremiah was extremely dominant in his wrestling at the tournament,” Surry Central coach Stephen Priddy said following the 2021 State Tournament. “I don’t think he will say it but, having won last year, I think he wanted to come back this year and not only win, but win convincingly. That’s exactly what he did.”
He finished the shortened Covid season 20-0.
A return to a full season in 2022 gave Price more opportunities to hone his craft. Of Jeremiah’s 42 total matches wrestled his junior season, he won: 27 via fall, seven via technical fall, six via forfeit and just three via decision.
All three wrestlers to last a full six-minute match against Jeremiah went on to win state championships: one in 4A, one in 3A and one in 1A. Those three wrestlers finished the year with records of 31-1, 31-1 and 45-2.
Price’s dominant performance at the 2022 State Championship Tournament earned him the honor of Most Outstanding Wrestler in the 2A Division. He won his first two matches in a combined 36 seconds, then won his semifinal and championship matches via technical fall (25-10, 26-9).
Jeremiah’s one loss as a freshman, and what would also be his only loss to an in-state opponent, came to a multi-time state champion from the 3A Division in 2019. He proceeded to win his next 96 matches and went undefeated for nearly three years.
Price won his first four matches as a senior before falling in the third round of the 2022 Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament, a national tournament that featured 64 wrestlers in each bracket. He lost twice in the 150-pound bracket to competitors from Florida and Colorado, but came back to finish fifth in the nation and earn All-American Honors.
Jeremiah got payback over the wrestler who handed him his just his second loss in high school by beating him in the fifth-place match.
Jeremiah wrestled 45 matches his senior year. Of those, there were only seven matches that both last all three periods and didn’t end via technical fall. All seven came in the Walsh Tournament, as did both his losses as part of a 43-2 season.
“It’s fun for us to talk about individual records and win streaks, but I can tell you he really does not care a bit about that stuff,” Priddy said following Price’s state championship victory in 2023. “All he cares about is getting better, and him winning four state titles on top of being a multi-time All-American tells you all you need to know.”
Jeremiah put on a clinic in the 2023 NCHSAA State Tournament. He won all four of his matches via fall, the first of which only lasted 18 seconds, and wrestled for less than nine minutes in the three-day tournament. He outscored tournament opponents 61-17 and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A Division for the second consecutive season.
NCHSAA 4-Time Wrestling State Champions
1) Mike Kendall, Albemarle, 1988-91 (103, 112, 119, 130 – All in combined 1A/2A classification)
2) JohnMark Bentley, Avery County 1994-97 (119, 125, 135, 140 – All in combined 1A/2A)
3) Drew Forshey, St. Stephens 2000-03 (103, 112, 119, 125 – All in 3A)
4) Dusty McKinney, East Gaston 2001-04 (4A 103, 3A 112, 3A 119, 3A 125)
5) Chris Bullins, McMichael 2004-07 (160, 160, 170, 160 – All in combined 1A/2A)
6) Justin Sparrow, East Gaston 2004-07 (3A 119, 3A 140, 4A 145, 4A 160)
7) Corey Mock, Chapel Hill 2006-09 (103, 112, 125, 135 – All in 4A)
8) Jacob Creed, Ragsdale 2006-09 (103, 119, 130, 135 – All in 3A)
9) Landon Foor, Fred T. Foard, 2018-21 (170, 182, 182, 182 – All in 2A)
10) Levi Andrews, Avery County 2019-22 (220, 220, 285, 285 – All in 1A)
11) Kyle Montaperto, Central Academy 2019-22 (2A 106, 2A 120, 2A 120, 3A 126)
12) Jeremiah Price, Surry Central 2020-23 (145, 145, 152, 152 – All in 2A)
