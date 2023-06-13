Surry Pride defeat Forsyth 18-3

June 13, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Garrett Higgins (13) slides safely into home plate to score on a wild pitch. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Surry Pride’s Dru Gaddy ends the second inning with a diving catch in center field.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Pride’s Dru Gaddy ends the second inning with a diving catch in center field.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jax Whitaker brings in a Surry Pride’s first run of the evening with a double in the bottom of the first inning.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jax Whitaker brings in a Surry Pride’s first run of the evening with a double in the bottom of the first inning.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jonas Johnson throws for Surry Pride during the fourth inning.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jonas Johnson throws for Surry Pride during the fourth inning.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Kasen White (4) takes a baseball to the stomach while stealing third base.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kasen White (4) takes a baseball to the stomach while stealing third base.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Wyatt Lane trots to the plate to score for Post 123.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Wyatt Lane trots to the plate to score for Post 123.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — An explosive third inning lifted Surry Pride to a division victory over Forsyth Green on June 12.

There was only one lead change during the game, and it occurred as part of a 14-run inning by the Pride. Post 123 ran away with the victory 18-3.

Despite the lopsided final score, it was actually Forsyth Post 522 that took a multi-run lead through two innings.

Forsyth opened the game with three consecutive hits to score two runs. Lawson Adams doubled to start the game, Joe Yakos singled then Nick Nelson scored both with a double to center field. Post 522 scored its third run thanks to an RBI single from Ben Carter.

The Pride’s leadoff batter, Brayden Woodring (Surry Central), was walked but didn’t spend much time on base. Jax Whitaker (Surry Central) doubled to bring Woodring home and cut the lead to 3-1.

Whitaker moved to third on a ground out hit by Landon Johnson (Surry Central), then scored when a hit from Easton Townsend (Elkin) was mishandled by Forsyth.

Forsyth’s Landon Sizemore led off in the second inning with a single. The hit was the fifth allowed by Surry’s Whitaker, then the Pride pitcher only allowed one more hit for the remainder of the game.

Post 522 left a pair of runners on base in the second after a diving catch by Surry’s Dru Gaddy (Surry Central) in center field. Surry’s Kasen White and Whitaker were both walked in the bottom of the inning, but both were left on as well.

Forsyth’s starting pitcher, Sizemore, threw four consecutive balls at Landon Johnson to start the bottom of the third inning. Sizemore was replaced by Nelson, who promptly walked the next two batters before hitting Gaddy with a pitch to bring in the Pride’s third run. Joseph Johnson (Elkin) was then walked to bring Zack Stewart (Elkin) home for run No. 4.

Garrett Higgins (Surry Central) had the Pride’s first hit of the inning, an RBI single that scored Townsend. Forsyth followed with a strikeout.

Two more Surry players scored when a pop fly hit by Woodring was dropped in right field. Bases were once again loaded when Whitaker was hit by a pitch.

A pair of wild pitches brought in two more runs for Surry, and an RBI single hit by Landon Johnson increased the lead to 10-3.

Post 522’s Adams took over on the mound and immediately forced a flyout for the inning’s second out. A wild pitch allowed another run for the Pride, then the next three Surry batters were walked.

Ian Hooker (Surry Central) brought three runs in with a double hit to the fence in left field. Hooker then scored the final run of the inning when a fly ball hit by Woodring was dropped, allowing Surry to take a 16-3 lead.

The Pride went through 20 batters in just the third inning.

Whitaker threw his third and final strikeout to start the top of the fourth. Jonas Johnson pitched to the next three Forsyth batters: one flied out to Gaddy in center field, one was walked and the other fell victim to a diving catch from Woodring at shortstop.

Bases were loaded for Surry with two outs in the bottom of the fourth; Gaddy and Wyatt Lane (Surry Central) were both walked, and Hooker was hit by a pitch. The game ended after Woodring hit a 2RBI grounder to left field.

Whitaker pitched 3.1 innings for Surry and finished with three strikeouts, two walks, and three runs allowed on six hits. Jonas Johnson threw one walk in his .2 innings on the mound.

Forsyth used four pitchers in Monday’s loss.

Sizemore started and threw three strikeouts, four walks, and allowed three runs on one hit in 2.0 innings. Nelson threw one strikeout, four walks, two hit by pitches, and allowed nine runs on two hits in .1 innings.

Adams pitched .2 innings and threw four walks, one hit by pitch, and allowed four runs on one hit. Paul Bailey pitched the final .2 innings before the game was called and finished with one strikeout, two walks, one hit by pitch, and two runs allowed on one hit.

Scoring

Forsyth Green – 3, 0, 0, 0, X, X, X = 3

Surry Pride – 2, 0, 14, 2, X, X, X = 18

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports