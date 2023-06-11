East Surry holds Boys Basketball Camp

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Campers and counselors pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the East Surry Boys Basketball Camp. Cory Smith | The News
Weston Dean shoots a left-handed layup during the championship game.

Weston Dean shoots a left-handed layup during the championship game.

Cory Smith | The News

Campers try to intimidate Cody Gautier as he attempts a free throw.

Campers try to intimidate Cody Gautier as he attempts a free throw.

Cory Smith | The News

Pryce Taylor lines up for a free throw during the Knockout Championship.

Pryce Taylor lines up for a free throw during the Knockout Championship.

Cory Smith | The News

Jay Wright shoots a layup during the closing moments of a semifinal game.

Jay Wright shoots a layup during the closing moments of a semifinal game.

Cory Smith | The News

Coach Chad Motsinger talks to campers about the importance of being a good teammate.

Coach Chad Motsinger talks to campers about the importance of being a good teammate.

Cory Smith | The News

Silas Dawson shoots over a defender.

Silas Dawson shoots over a defender.

Cory Smith | The News

Declan Tilley dribbles as he looks for an open teammate.

Declan Tilley dribbles as he looks for an open teammate.

Cory Smith | The News

Nixon Willard passes to a teammate.

Nixon Willard passes to a teammate.

Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry High School held its 2023 Boys Basketball Camp June 6-8.

East Surry’s coaching staff and current/former members of the boys basketball program led the three-day camp. The Cardinals’ 2022-23 varsity boys team finished 13-12 on the season, tied for second in the Foothills 2A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.

Campers refined their basketball skills and competed in numerous competitions. Below are the winner of the different camp competitions:

Mikan Drill: Weston Dean

Hot Shot: Zaden Snyder

Free Throw: Kellan Atkins

Knockout: Pryce Taylor

Cole Knox was named Camp Champion of the Week, and three current East Surry players were named Counselors of the Week: Jace Goldbach, Blake Green and Sid Sutphin.

Campers also focused on learning the skills needed to make an impact both on and off the basketball court.

East Surry head coach Chad Motsinger told campers that there is a lot more to basketball than what people normally think about like shooting, rebounding, passing and playing defense.

First, Motsinger spoke to the importance of being a good teammate.

“Being a good teammate is doing everything you can possibly do – under your control – to help your team be successful,” Motsinger said. “If you’re on the bench, you should lift up the players on the court. That goes for when you’re on the court and in practice too.

“Being a good teammate also means not losing your cool. If you get upset during a game, you can be a bad teammate and say something to get a technical foul. You just cost your team two points and the basketball.”

When speaking on the qualities needed to be a good teammate, Motsinger was able to transition into another key quality of being a good basketball player: keeping a positive attitude.

“I know from experience that it makes a difference,” Motsinger said. “You may not think that, but think about if you’re in the game and you make a good defensive play. Doesn’t it make you feel good when your team hypes you up? That gives you confidence and energy when you get on offense.

“Now imagine you make a mistake and your teammates yell and scream at you, or you do that to a teammate. That doesn’t help anyone and, if anything, brings people down. Keep a positive attitude in whatever you are doing in life and it will make tough tasks seem easier.”

Motsinger also spoke to the importance of being a good student and a good example in school.

“The first part of ‘student-athlete’ is student, so if you’re not giving it your all in the classroom that’s going to impact you in basketball,” Motsinger said. “You need to set an example for your teammates and classmates.

“You guys are part of something special here, and you have the capability to add some years to the banners here on the wall. One day, we’re going to add another year next to that 1964 championship for boys basketball. I don’t know if that’s coming in 2023, 2024, 2025 or later. But, we’re going into every season with a positive attitude knowing that we have an opportunity to compete.”

