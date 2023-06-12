No. 1 Wake Forest wins Super Regional

Danny Corona hits one of his two home runs for Wake Forest in Game 2 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional.
Charles Lefwich | Special to the News
Demon Deacon shortstop Marek Houston throw to first base.
Cory Smith | The News
Wake Forest’s Justin Johnson hits a fly ball to center field.
Cory Smith | The News
Wake Forest pitcher Sean Sullivan throws during the seventh inning of Game 1 against Alabama.
Cory Smith | The News
WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest’s No. 1-ranked baseball team is headed to Omaha for the first time in 68 years.
Wake defeated No. 16 Alabama (43-21) in consecutive games on June 10-11 as part of the Winston-Salem Super Regional. The Demon Deacons qualified for the program’s third ever Men’s College World Series appearance and it’s first since capturing the national championship in 1955.
The Deacs sold out David F. Couch Ballpark both days with more than 3,900 fans in attendance. Game 1 saw Wake outlast Alabama 5-4 behind Rhett Lowder’s record-setting 15th win on the mound, then the Deacs crushed nine home runs the following day to defeat the Crimson Tide 22-5.
“It’s a big day for our program,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said following Game 2. “It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work from a lot of people.”
After breaking the program record for wins in its opening game of the regional on June 2, Wake Forest (52-10) extended the record for overall wins this season with its stellar performance in the Winston-Salem Super Regional. This year’s team also holds the school records for: regular season wins, ACC wins and ACC series wins.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Walter said. “We had high expectations all year. Number two ranked. Number one ranked. The higher the expectations got, the more these guys showed up. In big games, your big-time guys have to show up.”
The Men’s College World Series will begin June 16, and the Finals are set for June 24-26.
Six of the eight spots in the College World Series were cemented on June 11: No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 LSU, No. 7 UVA, Oral Roberts and TCU. Only the national top 16 seeds are listed with their ranking.
The two remaining Super Regionals are set to conclude June 12: No. 8 Stanford vs. Texas, and Tennessee vs. Southern Miss.
Game 1
Wake Forest jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Saturday’s series opener.
Tommy Hawke sent the first pitch he saw off the scoreboard in right center in the bottom of the first inning.
Justin Johnson doubled Wake Forest’s lead with a solo shot of his own in the second. Pierce Bennett singled latter in the inning, then came around to score on a wild pitch.
Alabama’s Caden Rose responded with a solo home run, his first of two on the day, in the top of the third inning. Bama’s Cole Shelton then tied the game with a 2-run homer in the top of the fourth.
Wake hit its third home run of the afternoon in the bottom of the fifth, with a solo shot from Danny Corona putting the Deacs back in the driver’s seat 4-3.
What proved to be the decisive run was scored in the bottom of the sixth. Brock Wilken led the inning off by reaching second on an Alabama fielding error, then moved to third on a flyout to right field. Adam Cecere hit a hard shot up the middle to bring Wilken home for run No. 5.
Rose brought the Crimson Tide within one by hitting his second home run of the game in the top of the eighth, but the game ended with Sean Sullivan striking out seven batters in just 2.2 innings pitched.
“Heck of a ballgame,” Walter said. “Two really good teams battling it out there. I’m so proud of our guys.”
Lowder threw 6.1 innings for Wake and finished with six strikeouts, one walk, and three runs allowed on five hits. He became Wake Forest’s all-time leader in single-season wins with the victory, moving his season total up to 15. He is the only pitcher in the nation with a perfect 15-0 record.
Sullivan picked up the save by throwing 2.2 innings and recording seven strikeouts, no walks, and allowed one run on two hits.
“Rhett Lowder did what Rhett does and that’s giving us a chance to win,” Walter said. “He made big pitches when he needed to. Sully comes in with one out and a guy on first base and gets two big strikeouts before closing it out for us.”
Scoring
(16) Alabama – 0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0 = 4
(1) Wake Forest– 1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, X = 5
Game 2
Six different Demon Deacons combined to hit nine home runs in Game 2.
Wilken led the way offensively by tying a career-high with three home runs. Wilken is now the ACC home run king with 70 in his career. Corona was the only other Wake player with multiple homers in the game (2).
The following players also hit home runs for Wake in the 17-run victory: Hawke, Nick Kurtz, Bennett Lee and Marek Houston.
All nine Wake batters recorded at least one hit in Game 2. Wilkin led the way with four hits, followed by Corona with three, Hawke, Lee, Justin Johnson and Pierce Bennett with two, and Kurtz, Lee and Lucas Costello with one.
“It’s a big day for us,” Walter said. “We’re going to celebrate this one for the next 36 hours and we’re going to get back to work. This team has even bigger goals. We checked another box.”
Josh Hartle moved to 11-2 on the season with the victory on the mound. The pitcher threw 6.0 innings and finished with 11 strikeouts, one walk, and four runs allowed on seven hits.
Hartle retired nine consecutive batters in the third through sixth innings.
“Josh Hartle settled the game down,” Walter said. “He was a little shaky early, but then he got a big out there in the third with two out and two on. He really settled in and cruised from there. He got eight of his next nine hitters out after that.”
Cole Roland, Michael Massey and Camden Minacci each threw 1.0 innings and combined for five strikeouts, one walk, and one run allowed on two hits.
“Our bullpen did what it’s done all year,” Walter said. “Cole Roland, Massey and Minacci: that trio has been really good for us all year.”
Scoring
(1) Wake Forest– 3, 2, 5, 0, 0, 2, 0, 6, 4 = 22
(16) Alabama – 2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0 = 5
Reach Sports Editor Cory Smith at csmith@mtairynews.com