6-run sixth inning lifts Juniors over Pride

Nick Burnette crushes a line drive to left-center field to bring as part of a 3RBI triple. An error on the play allowed Burnette to score as well.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Pride’s Kasen White singles on a hit to left field.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Pride’s Garrett Higgins catches a fly ball in right field.
Cory Smith | The News
Foothills’ Jonah Adams throws a strikeout in the fourth inning of Friday’s game.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Pride’s Jax Whitaker creeps toward home plate before scoring on a passed ball.
Cory Smith | The News
Bob Goins hits a line drive during the second inning for the Foothills Juniors.
Cory Smith | The News
The Foothills Post 123 Junior Legion Team overcame a slow start to defeat Surry Pride 8-5 on June 2.
The Juniors used a 6-run sixth inning to overcome a 3-run deficit and capture the team’s first victory of the season. Foothills recorded four hits through the first five innings, then added three in just the sixth inning.
Nick Burnette came up to bat in the sixth with loaded bases, scored all three runners then crossed the plate himself. Burnette’s hit turned the tables, turning a 5-2 deficit into a 6-5 advantage, then hits from Colton Andrews and Macean Alvear brought in two more runs.
Bob Goins struck out the final three batters in the game to cement the 8-5 victory.
Goins and Jonah Adams split time on the mound for Foothills and combined for 16 strikeouts.
Adams started the game and threw 4.2 innings, finishing with nine strikeouts, two walks, one hit by pitch, and five runs allowed on nine hits. Goins entered the game in the fifth inning and threw seven strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Goins didn’t allow a hit or a base on balls during his time on the mound, and closed the game by striking out seven of the final eight batters.
The Pride used three pitchers in the June 2 game, with Jax Whitaker getting the start. Whitaker threw three strikeouts in 3.1 innings, also tossing two walks and allowing two runs on four hits.
Jonas Johnson pitched the next 2.1 innings, during which he threw two strikeouts, two walks and allowed six runs on three hits. Wyatt Lane struck out the only batter he faced in the game.
Momentum was on the side of the Pride early on as they put two runs on the board in the top of the first. Leadoff Jax Whitaker singled, then Landon Johnson and Zach Stewart were both walked.
Bases were loaded with Will Pardue at the plate, then a passed ball brough Whitaker home for the first run of the night.
Adams struck Pardue out, then followed by striking out Foothills’ Joseph Johnson. A dropped third strike allowed Joseph to take off for first, then Johnson was hit by the throw from the catcher. This gave Landon Johnson time to cross the plate for the game’s second run.
Adams ended the inning by throwing his fourth strikeout.
Adams also had the Juniors’ only hit of the first two innings as Foothills struggled to get on base. The Pride, meanwhile, had at least one hit in each of the first five innings.
Kasen White singled in the second inning for Surry, then Pardue and Joseph Johnson followed suit in the third. All three were left on base.
Burnette picked up his first of two hits in the game by leading off with a single in the third inning, though a fielder’s choice hit by Peyton Sechrist stopped him before he reached second. Goins joined Sechrist on base with a single before both players moved to scoring position, but a strikeout kept the pair from reaching the plate.
Foothills finally got on the board in the fourth. Phillip Byrd and Bryson Grey were each walked, and Adams hit his second single to load the bases. Surry picked up the inning’s second out with bases loaded, but a fielding error on a hit from Sechrist brought two runs in.
The Pride responded with a trio of runs in the fifth. Pardue moved Zach Stewart, who reached first on a fielder’s choice, to third with a double. Both players scored on a 2RBI single from Joseph Johnson.
Joseph himself scored later in the inning when Higgins hit a double.
Foothills went three up three down in the bottom of the fifth, but found new life in the sixth. Byrd was walked, then an error put Adams on first and moved Byrd to third. Bases were then loaded when Cayden McRoberts was walked.
Burnette’s game-changing hit nearly hit the flag pole in left-center field, which was good enough for a triple. The Pride threw home to try and get McRoberts out, but the throw was too late. Surry saw Burnette going to third and threw to the base, but an error allowed him to stand up and safely reach the plate.
Andrews and Alvear added hits to bring in two insurance runs, then Goins’ three strikeouts in the top of the seventh ended the game.
Scoring
SP – 2, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0 = 5
FH – 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 6, X = 8
