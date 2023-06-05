Keener K’s career-high 13 in NCAA Regional

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry secured its second consecutive Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship with a 5-1 win over Forbush.

The Cardinals secured a sweep of the conference’s top team awards with the victory having already won the FH2A Regular Season Championship.

“You always set goals like this at the beginning of each season,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman, who was named conference coach of the year following the game.

“We’re in an extremely competitive and tough conference, so our goal of winning the conference never comes easy. Anytime you can win either the tournament or conference it deserves to be celebrated, so for us to come away with both is a big deal.”

The Cardinals didn’t waste opportunities as they hosted a conference championship for the first time since 2004.

Forbush scored first in the May 4 championship game, with a single from Nick Weisner bringing Gavin Maines home in the top of the first inning, but the FH2A’s No. 2 seed only recorded one other hit in the game.

No. 1 East Surry (20-4), meanwhile, racked up eight hits and put another three batters on base due to Forbush fielding errors. Three Cardinals – Stevie Keener, Brett Clayton and Matthew Keener – each had two hits, while Luke Brown and Vince Pannutti added a hit each.

Brown and Pannutti had East’s two RBIs, and the remaining three runs were scored on plays in which Forbush committed an error.

East’s Folger Boaz, who was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year following the championship, struck out 12 batters as part of a complete game on the mound. The UNC-Chapel Hill commit gave up one run on two hits, walked two batters and hit three with pitches.

Clayton was named Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. The senior got on base five times in two tournament games – recording four hits and reaching first on an error once – and hit the decisive 2RBI single in East Surry’s 7-5 semifinal win over North Surry.

Clayton also made big catches in center field across both games.

The FH2A All-Tournament team was: East Surry’s Clayton, Boaz, Brown, Matthew Keener and Stevie Keener; Forbush’s Maines, Weisner and Riley Campbell; North Surry’s Cam Taylor; West Wilkes’ Harrison Holbrook.

Survive and Advance

East Surry’s chances at an FH2A Tournament repeat seemed improbable for much of the team’s semifinal victory over No. 4 North Surry.

North Surry led 5-0 through five innings in that game after posting six hits and holding East to just one.

“We played awful the first four or five innings of the semifinal,” Freeman said. “We did not have a good practice the day before. I’m proud that we battled, and I’m proud that we came back…we got lucky in some aspects. We did not have a good game early on, and part of that’s credit to North because they came out ready to play and stuck it to us.”

East Surry went on to score seven runs in the sixth inning of the semifinal.

“We told them going into the semifinals that ‘you’re at the point now that anybody we play is going to give us their best shot, and anybody can beat you if you’re off your game. You have to be ready to go.’ North proved that,” Freeman said. “Luckily we caught a few breaks, we turned it around when we needed to and survived that game.

The Cardinal coach added that the reality check in the North Surry game helped fuel the team heading into the championship game.

“What I like about our guys is that they’re competitive even through adversity,” Freeman said. “They don’t give up; they’re going to keep clawing and battling no matter what. Early in the year we may not have been that way, but we’ve matured a lot and grown over the season. That’s a product of the work they’ve put in and I’m so proud of them for that.

“They did come out with more focus tonight. Even after giving up the run in the first inning, we didn’t panic and immediately answered right back.”

Winning the Rubber Match

The Cardinals knew better than to underestimate the Falcons as the boys from East Bend defeated the Cards 2-1 earlier this season. That loss is East Surry’s only one in conference play since 2021.

East Surry’s strong start saw the team record six of its eight hits in the first three innings.

Leadoff Stevie Keener was walked in the first, moved to third on a Clayton single then scored on a line drive to right-center hit by Brown. Clayton went to third on Brown’s hit and slid safely into the bag, but an error at third base allowed Clayton to reach the plate himself.

Three more Cardinal hits and another Falcon error increased East Surry’s lead to 3-1 in the second inning. Matthew Keener started the inning with a single, moved to second after Gabriel Harpe laid down a sacrifice bunt and made off for third base on a bouncy infield hit from Pannutti. Pannutti beat the throw to first, during which Matthew went to the plate. An error on the throw home allowed the Cardinal to score.

Pannutti himself nearly scored when Stevie Keener hit a ground ball to left field, but a laser throw from Forbush led to Pannutti being tagged out at the plate.

Jaxon Bottoms and Matthew Keener found themselves on second and third in the bottom of the fourth with just one out on the board. Bottoms scored on a sacrifice fly from Pannutti, then Matthew scored as a fielding error was committed on a Stevie Keener hit.

Forbush (20-7) put runners in scoring position in the first and sixth innings. The first inning saw Maines hit by a pitch before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt from Colton Moxley. Weisner’s grounder to right field brought Maines home for the Falcons’ only run.

Maines, who got the win on the mound in Forbush’s 4-1 semifinal victory against West Wilkes, was named FH2A Pitcher of the Year.

Despite only putting a runner on first twice between the first and sixth innings, the Falcons were still in the game as their potential game-tying run came up to bat in the top of the sixth.

The inning began with Boaz tossing his 10th strikeout of the evening, then Weisner was hit by a pitch. Thomas Conrad reached first on a fielder’s choice, moved to second when Jacob Boyles hit a single and then reached third when Riley Campbell was hit by a pitch.

Aaron Hutchens faced a 2-2 count with bases loaded before flying out to Clayton in center field, leaving three runners on base.

Boaz struck out 2-of-3 Falcon batters in the top of the seventh, and the remaining player flied out to Harpe in left field.

Conrad pitched 5.0 innings for Forbush and finished with four strikeouts, one walk, one hit by pitch and allowed five runs on seven hits. Campbell pitched the sixth inning and threw two strikeouts while giving up one hit.

Scoring

(2) FB – 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 1

(1) ES – 2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0, X = 5