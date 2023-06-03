MAHS hosting ‘An Evening with Champions’

Mount Airy’s tennis team is presented the 1A State Championship banner for a second consecutive season. Team members are pictured, from left – back row: Charlotte Hauser, Hannah Burney, Audrey Marion, Emmie Brant, Audrey Brown, Greer Tidd, Carrie Marion and coach Luke Graham. Front row: Lily Morris, Ella Brant, Kancie Tate and Emma Rudisill.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy players are presented with individual awards following their state championship victory. Pictured, from left: Most Outstanding Offensive Player Caleb Reid, Championship MVP Tyler Mason and Most Outstanding Defensive Player Walker Stroup.
Charles Leftwich | Special to The News
Mount Airy sophomore Carrie Marion is presented the NCHSAA 1A Singles State Championship Trophy.
Granite Bear Athletics
Mount Airy High School will cap off a successful year of athletics by recognizing a pair of state championship teams.
The Mount Airy Youth Foundation and Mount Airy High School are hosting “An Evening with Champions” on Thursday, June 8. The ceremony, which the youth foundation hopes to make an annual tradition, will honor the Granite Bears’ girls tennis and football teams that captured 1A State Championships during the 2022-23 school year.
Mount Airy sophomore Carrie Marion also won the 1A Singles State Championship.
The MAYF invites members of the community to attend the ceremony at Wallace Shelton Stadium and encourages community members to bring lawn chairs or blankets to help fill the field. The Youth Foundation said it took a community to help both teams accomplish their incredible feats, so the community should be a part of the celebration on the field too.
The championship teams will be escorted to Wallace Shelton Stadium and are slated to arrive at the high school at 7:30 p.m.
The tennis and football teams will make their grand entrances before the national anthem is played. Speakers will welcome the community, coaches will speak, then players will be presented their championship rings.
Moments captured from both state championship runs will be featured on the scoreboard.
Following the ceremony, the 1A State Championship football game will be rebroadcasted on the video board.
About The Team: Tennis
The girls tennis team repeated as 1A State Champions by winning the 2022 dual team crown 5-0.
The title is the program’s fifth overall, having won championships in: 2011-13, 2021 and now 2022.
“It really is the best feeling,” Mount Airy coach Luke Graham said following the championship victory. “I’m so happy and proud for this group of girls and their families. It has been a privilege and a blessing for me to be able to go through this experience with this group, and it’s incredibly special to end any season with a win and a state championship.”
Since 2007, the only teams to win the 1A State Championship match without losing in singles are: Mount Airy in 2012, Mount Airy in 2013, Bishop McGuinness in 2014, Mount Airy in 2021 and Mount Airy in 2022.
The Bears not only went undefeated in singles in the championship match, but they won without dropping a single set – just as they had won the title in 2021.
Kancie Tate received the NCHSAA Sportsmanship Award for Mount Airy following the match, and Carrie Marion was named Most Valuable Player of the Championship.
Results for singles were:
No. 1 Carrie Marion (MA) def. Olivia Brooks 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 Ella Brant (MA) def. Ellie Phillips 6-0, 6-4
No. 3 Kancie Tate (MA) def. Rachel Albright 6-4, 6-1
No. 4 Audrey Marion (MA) led Jaylee Williams 6-4, DNF
No. 5 Charlotte Hauser (MA) def. Lauren Caviness 6-0, 6-1
No. 6 Audrey Brown (MA) def. Hallie Webster 6-2, 6-1
The tennis team finished the year with a 21-1 record, bringing their record over the past two seasons up to 43-1.
The Bears competed in 181 individual matches this season, winning 167. Only five of the team’s 14 individual losses came against 1A opponents, with two of those occurring in the 1A West Regional Championship, and nine came against matches against opponents in higher divisions.
The Dual Team State Championship was Carrie Marion’s second of the 2022 season as she won the 1A Singles State Championship seven days prior.
Carrie is the first person in the history of the Granite Bears’ girls tennis program to win both a singles and doubles championship, having won the NCHSAA 1A Doubles Championship with partner Ella Brant in 2021.
Carrie also joins Jordan Jackson as the only Mount Airy girls to win a singles championship. Jackson, a 2013 Mount Airy grad, captured the 1A Singles Championship her junior year in 2011.
Marion finished the season with a 28-2 singles record.
About The Team: Football
The Granite Bears captured the 2022 1A State Championship by defeating the Tarboro Vikings 20-7 on Dec. 10. The championship game was held at N.C. State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
Mount Airy previously won state championships in the following years: 1935, 1938, 1942, 1946, 1948, 1968 and 2008.
The title was also the first for JK Adkins as head coach.
“I’m proud of our team, and I’m very prideful for our community and for our school,” Adkins said in the postgame press conference. “This is an awesome, awesome experience and I just feel blessed.”
Mount Airy, who finished the 2022 season 15-1 overall, handed the two-time defending 1A State Champions their first loss to a division opponent since the 2019 subdivided 1-AA State Championship. The 2022 championship game marked Tarboro’s sixth consecutive in the State Championship.
The Bears’ victory marked the first time in more than 15 years that Tarboro was held to fewer than 10 points by a team in the same state classification.
Junior Tyler Mason was named the Most Valuable Player of the championship game, finishing with a game-high 139 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns on 23 carries.
Junior Walker Stroup was named Mount Airy’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, finishing with nine total tackles, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery.
Junior Caleb Reid was named Mount Airy’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, finishing with nine carries for 43 yards.
Senior Josh Chavis was named the winner of the N.C. Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award.