East Surry hosts Girls Basketball Camp

June 2, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Coaches, campers and counselors pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the East Surry Girls Basketball Camp. Cory Smith | The News
Cadence Felts dribbles up the court during the championship game.

<p>East Surry varsity girls basketball coach Jay Boaz, left, is pictured with Camp Champion of the Week Journey Priddy.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

East Surry varsity girls basketball coach Jay Boaz, left, is pictured with Camp Champion of the Week Journey Priddy.

<p>Schaelyn Chavez, right, dribbles across halfcourt while being defended by Marie Cooke.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Schaelyn Chavez, right, dribbles across halfcourt while being defended by Marie Cooke.

<p>Paige Love attempts a 3-pointer during the hot shot competition.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Paige Love attempts a 3-pointer during the hot shot competition.

<p>Coach Jay Boaz speaks with campers at the conclusion of the East Surry Girls Basketball Camp.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Coach Jay Boaz speaks with campers at the conclusion of the East Surry Girls Basketball Camp.

<p>Kymiah King, right, shoots over Kaylen Pennington.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kymiah King, right, shoots over Kaylen Pennington.

<p>Shelby Royster shoots from the low block during the hot shot competition.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Shelby Royster shoots from the low block during the hot shot competition.

<p>Camp counselors Izzy Cline, left, and Addyson Boaz cheer their team on.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Camp counselors Izzy Cline, left, and Addyson Boaz cheer their team on.

<p>Clara Anne Knox lines up for a shot in the free throw competition.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Clara Anne Knox lines up for a shot in the free throw competition.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry High School hosted the 2023 Lady Cardinals Basketball Camp May 30-June 1.

The three-day camp was led by the school’s varsity girls basketball coach Jay Boaz, assistant coaches Kyle Shinault, Kelly Motsinger and Brent Long, as well as an array of current/former Cardinal players.

Many members of the 2022-23 East Surry basketball team served as counselors for the camp. East Surry finished 20-6 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.

More than 40 girls from third through eighth grade attended the camp to sharpen their fundamental skills, take part in competitions, learn from experienced players and share their love of the sport.

“The effort and the attitude from you guys was awesome; I love that,” Boaz told the campers. “You helped each other.

“We’ve been doing this pretty consistently for about two years, and we have girls coming all the time to get shots up, do work on machines and whatever else they need to get better. I can see the group as a whole improving. I’ve also seen individual players, from our seniors all the way down to our third graders, getting better and better.”

Winners of the camp foul shot competition were: Marie Cooke, Zoey Edwards, Clara Anne Knox and Cadence Felts.

Winners of the camp hot shot competition were: Kari Stiltner, Brooklyn Horton, Paige Love and Shelby Royster.

Seventh grader Journey Priddy was named Camp Champion of the Week.

Speaking on Priddy, Boaz said she “has worked really hard, has improved her basketball game and has an incredible attitude. She’s just got all the right stuff going on. She’s a very fierce competitor. A life skill that’s important is to listen more than you talk, and I love that she does that.”

In order to continue improving, the coaches encouraged campers to practice any time they could.

“Don’t let this be the last time you pick up a basketball this summer,” Boaz said. “You will not get any better than you are today if you sit on your couch and don’t pick a basketball up.

“If you’re playing other sports, which we want you to do and we want you to be successful in, don’t just put your basketball in the closet and leave it there until the week before basketball season. Just keep working on it.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports