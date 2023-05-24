Best of Preps awards honor area athletes

Mount Airy News Media Group Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley, left, addresses those gathered Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy, while Regional Sales Director Serena Bowman stands next to the Best of Preps awards stacked to her left.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
Carroll News Editor Allen Worrell addresses those gathered for the awards as he introduces the keynote speaker, Coach Howard Mayo.
Cory Smith | Mount Airy News
Dr. Jonathan Snyder, with Premier Sponsor Hugh Chatham Health - Orthopedics, congratulates East Surry High School’s Folger Boaz upon being named the Premier Student-Athlete Award winner.
Cory Smith | Mount Airy News
Indoor track athlete award winner Jared Hiatt is congratulated by Lenise Lynch of Hampton Inn-Mount Airy, sponsor of the award.
Cory Smith | Mount Airy News
More than 130 people were gathered Tuesday in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Mount Airy for the annual Best of Preps award ceremony.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
More than 130 high schoolers, coaches, relatives and friends gathered in Mount Airy Tuesday night to celebrate some of the best prep athletic performances of the year from a five-county region covered by APG Publishing’s local community newspapers.
The annual Best of Preps gathering — put on by The Mount Airy News, Stokes News, Yadkin Ripple, Elkin Tribune, and Carroll News in Virginia — recognizes the highest athletic achievements and performances of the past school year. Selected by sports writers from those papers, with input from area coaches and athletic directors, the Best of Preps highlights the best athletes in virtually all high school sports played in the five-county coverage area of those papers.
Long-time high school basketball coach Howard Mayo, who won nearly 500 games as head coach while spending time at Mount Airy and Starmount high schools in North Carolina as well as Carroll County, Galax, and Fort Chiswell high schools in Virginia, was keynote speaker for the night.
Carroll News Editor Allen Worrell, who has known Mayo since Worrell was a middle schooler and Mayo a beginning teacher in the Carroll County school system, told those gathered that Coach Mayo was uniquely qualified to talk to the best of the best area athletes given his own standard of excellence.
“He made every one of those schools better,” Worrell said, adding that most of those basketball teams were downtrodden when Mayo assumed the reins, but over his career four of the five blossomed, not only making the state playoffs but advancing at least to the final eight in the postseason.
When Mayo took over the girls varsity team at Carroll County High School, Worrell said it was a struggling program. Before Mayo was done, he and his teams had claimed 150 wins, become a regional powerhouse and won three consecutive district and regional crowns.
Similar success followed him at most of his other stops as he accumulated 487 wins to 276 losses.
In his remarks, the coach praised the athletes honored Tuesday evening.
“Congratulations,” he said. “This is a major achievement.”
But, he said, his hope is that it is far from the crowning achievement of their lives.
“You are all young, you still have so much ahead of you. Take advantage of the opportunities you have.”
He gave a few brief words about how to fully take advantage of those opportunities.
“Prepare,” he said. “Be ready, be prepared, you never know when an opportunity will come.”
He encouraged the young athletes to have a vision, to have an idea of where they wanted to go and what they wanted to accomplish.
And, he said, be ready to pursue that vision with “intensity.”
“Whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability. If you go through the motions, that’s what you’ll get.”
The coach used an illustration from early in his coaching career, when he was coaching Carroll County against one of the state’s top teams, Blacksburg, Virginia, High School. Carroll County had not yet developed into a powerhouse, struggling to a 10-11 record that season.
Along the way, he said Blacksburg pasted Carroll twice, by more than 40 points once and by more than 30 points another time. They met in the playoffs, and he said Blacksburg simply showed up to go through the motions, while his players were prepared and approached the game with intensity.
Carroll County won.
“We had no business beating Blacksburg,” he said, but the two teams each got what they deserved that day, what they deserved based on their preparation and intensity.”
He also encouraged the athletes to always be thankful to their parents, who have supported them and been there for them all of their lives; to their coaches who hold them accountable and push them to excel; and to their teammates, who not only are friends and a support system, but also people who push them to grow and be the best they can be.
“I’m thankful,” he told the gathering. “I’ve been blessed with a good family, good people to work with. The reason I’ve been successful is because I’ve had great coaches working with me.”
And then, with his parting words, Mayo circled back to his earlier comments, again encouraging the young athletes — many of whom are seniors ready to head off to college — to “Take advantage of the opportunities.”
After his remarks, Mount Airy News Media Group Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley, Mount Airy News Media Group Regional Sales Director Serena Bowman, and other members of the staffs of the five papers presented the athletes with awards, ranging from the top male and female athletes in each sport, to the overall top athletes, cheerleaders, band members, coaches, comeback players, and others.
A full listing of all the winners, along with their pictures, will be included in an upcoming edition of The Mount Airy News.