Bears extend elite season with 1-0 win

Granite Bear Paola Ramirez celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 playoff win.
Mount Airy’s Aliyah Flores intercepts a Cornerstone pass in the second half of Monday’s match.
Karyme Bueno heads the ball out of Mount Airy’s defensive third.
Kinlee Reece traps the ball before booting it back up to the Granite Bear offense.
Mount Airy’s Laura Livengood (22) looks to dribble around a Cornerstone defender.
Mount Airy’s wasn’t quite ready for its storybook soccer season to come to an end in the third round of the state playoffs.
The Granite Bears outlasted the Cornerstone Charter Cardinals 1-0 to advance to the 1A West Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history.
The ending of Mount Airy’s May 22 victory over Cornerstone mirrored the Bears’ second-round win against Highlands: Paola Ramirez scored the game-winning goal in the closing moments to send Mount Airy to its deepest-ever playoff run to that point.
Against the Highlanders, the No. 3-ranked Bears (22-0-1) went to overtime tied at three goals apiece. Ramirez scored the game winner with less than three minutes to play in the second overtime period, then Mount Airy held Highlands scoreless to pick up the 4-3 win. Prior to that match, Mount Airy had never won in the second round of the state playoffs.
The most notable difference between the second and third round matches was that the combined scoring output in the latter was six goals fewer.
Neither Mount Airy nor No. 11 Cornerstone scored through 74 minutes of play. The Bears had held the Cardinals (16-4-4) without a shot in the second half, but struggled to find the back of the net themselves. The Cards actually had the first shot of the night in the fifth minute but missed the mark, then didn’t have another shot attempt all evening.
Cornerstone kept five defenders back for most of the match, and Mount Airy’s tight defense kept the visitors from making open runs. The Cards were able to put a few free kicks and a late cross into the 18-yard box, but were never able to get enough room for a shot.
Mount Airy keeper Ali Ardner also left her line to intercept a handful of through balls.
Granite Bear defender Aliyah Flores picked the pocked of a Cardinal attacker with six minutes remaining in regulation. Flores pushed up the left sideline into the midfield and then Cornerstone’s defensive third, then found an open Kate Deaton. Deaton fed a pass to Alex Rose, which Rose settled and set up for a shot from the top of the 18.
Rose’s shot was Mount Airy’s sixth of the second half and fifth on frame during that span; four of the previous five attempts were saved by Cornerstone keeper Grace Shoemaker.
The senior striker’s shot ricocheted off the bottom part of the crossbar and took a high bounce inside the 6-yard box. Shoemaker was still on the pitch after attempting a diving save, which gave Ramirez an opening to redirect the rebound into the back of the net.
Neither team attempted a shot in the final minutes of the match.
Ardner got the shutout in goal for Mount Airy. The Bears are just the second team to hold the Cardinals scoreless all season. Bishop McGuinness, the 1A West’s No. 1 seed, beat Cornerstone 1-0 on April 25, and Eno River, who reached the third round in the 1A East, tied Cornerstone 0-0 on May 10.
Cornerstone was the first team all season to hold Mount Airy to a single goal. Prior to Monday, only Surry Central and West Stokes – both 2A schools – held Mount Airy below three goals in a match.
Shoemaker had nine saves on Mount Airy’s first 13 shots, then the final two shots from the Bears were Rose’s off the crossbar and Ramirez’s goal.
Mount Airy advances to the 1A West Regional Semifinals and will travel to No. 2 Christ the King Catholic High School (14-2-3) on May 26. The Crusaders are the defending 1A State Champions.
Christ the King defeated No. 31 Alleghany 10-0 in the first round of the playoffs, No. 18 Uwharrie Charter 5-2 in the second round and No. 10 Mountain Island Charter 3-1 in the third round.
Mount Airy is the only traditional public school remaining in the 1A West and one of only two left in the 1A Playoffs.
The winner of Mount Airy/CTK will advance to the 1A West Regional Championship to face the winner of No. 1 Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School (20-3) and No. 4 Union Academy (21-3).
