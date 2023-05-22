Central’s Morales wins bronze in 3,200 meters

Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales, right, is pictured on the podium with his bronze medal for the boys 3,200 meters. Cory Smith | The News
GREENSBORO — Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales won his second bronze medal in outdoor track at this year’s 2A Championship Meet.

The Golden Eagle junior’s third-place finish at the championship continues his streak of bronze medals across a year of sports. Morales finished third in the 3,200 at the 2022 Outdoor Championship, fourth in the 5,000-meter run at the 2022 Cross Country State Championship, fourth in the 3,200 at the 2023 Indoor Championship and now third in the event at the 2023 Outdoor Championship.

Morales shaved nearly six seconds off his 3,200 time from last year’s championship, finishing at 9:59.53. He also beat his seeding time of 10:02.39, which was fourth in the state coming into the championship meet.

The 3,200 winner was Andrew Parker of the N.C. School of Science and Math. Parker also won the 2022 Outdoor Championship.

Morales qualified for the 1,600 meters at states but did not compete.

Surry Central’s Cassie Sneed and Angela Habana-Cortes also competed at the state meet.

Habana-Cortes, a senior, finished ninth in girls pole vault at 7-06.

Sneed, a junior, finished ninth in girls discus with a throw of 91-00.75.