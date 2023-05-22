Central’s Morales wins bronze in 3,200 meters

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry traded in its cleats for ruby slippers when facing West Wilkes in Foothills 2A Conference action.

The Cardinals took over the top spot in the FH2A Conference by piling a combined 24 runs on the Blackhawks, winning the matchups 13-3 and 11-2.

East Surry hit four home runs across the two games. Folger Boaz hit two homers in game one of the series, then Boaz and Will Jones hit one each in the second game.

Boaz’s fourth-inning home run in game two was his 10th in 2023, breaking East Surry’s single-season home run record set by Chris Chilton in 1989.

The Blackhawks, who came into the series riding a five-game winning streak, had only given up double-digit runs on two occasions all season before the Cardinals doubled that number.

“I’m proud of the kids,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “They’re starting to buy in and have been working hard. It was very frustrating early in the year, but seeing the progress of where we are now to where we were makes me feel like we’re moving in the right direction. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

East and West started play in Miller’s Creek on April 18, but the game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to an umpire injury. East Surry led 11-2 at the time.

The teams resumed play with a doubleheader at East’s Barry Hall field on April 21. East Surry put game one away 13-3, but gave up a run while allowing three West Wilkes hits and one walk in the first inning of game two.

The Blackhawks, who led the conference standings before the series against the Cards, only recorded three more hits in the remaining six innings while leaving 11 runners on base. The Cardinals, meanwhile, picked up nine hits in the game and scored multiple runs in four of the first five innings.

East Surry totaled 20 hits across the two games with at eight players recording at least one hit. Boaz and Luke Brown led the way with five hits each: Boaz with three home runs and two singles, and Brown with two doubles and three singles.

Jones recorded three hits with his home run – which he said was the first of his career dating back to Little League – and two singles, while Caden Lasley and Brett Clayton each added a pair of singles. Gabriel Harpe, Jaxon Bottoms and Matthew Keener each hit one single.

“We’re definitely starting to swing it a little bit better,” Freeman said. “We had a point earlier in the year where we were struggling a little bit offensively. We had a little bit of gut check after we got beat at Forbush in a 2-1 ball game. You have to give credit to them in that game because they definitely outplayed us and made things harder for us, but we didn’t take good approaches.

“We kind of went back to basics and focused on trying to do the little things correctly, so slowly but surely it’s started to come around some over the past several weeks.”

East Surry, now 15-4 overall, took sole possession of first place in the FH2A Conference by improving to 9-1 in league play. Forbush holds the second spot in the three-team race at 8-2, while West Wilkes drops to 9-3.

“They’re a quality team; Coach Ward always has his guys ready to play and they play hard,” Freeman said. “They’re fundamentally sound and take good approaches, so for us to do what we did is really a testament to our guys playing well at this moment.”

Despite the Cardinals scoring 10 or more in each of their past eight wins, winning 10 of their past 12 games and holding the conference’s top spot, Freeman said neither he nor the team are satisfied with their game completely.

Freeman mentioned the team’s slow start when the first game against West Wilkes resumed. East Surry had scored 11 runs through 3.1 innings at West Wilkes, then only put up two in the next 3.2 at home.

“We were dragging a little bit, and it was hard, I guess, for our guys to get motivated when you already had an 11-2 lead built in,” Freeman said. “We didn’t want to just go through the motions where we played so great on Tuesday. Our goal is to continue getting better and that’s something we should be working on every time we step on the field.”

That sluggishness carried over into the second game, during which Freeman said the team’s little mistakes would cost them in close games in the future.

Three different Cardinals pitched in the pair of victories. Brown started game one and threw 3.0 innings, during which time he recorded four strikeouts, three walks, one hit by pitch and allowed two runs on two hits.

Luke Bruner took over on the mound when the game resumed in Pilot Mountain. In the final 4.0 innings of game one, Bruner recorded four strikeouts and three walks while allowing one run on two hits.

Boaz threw the first 5.0 innings of game two. The UNC-Chapel Hill-commit threw nine strikeouts, walked four batters and allowed two runs on six hits. Brown closed the game with three strikeouts and three walks in 2.0 innings pitched.

On the Cardinals’ pitching, Freeman said: “We’ll look lights out, and then next thing you know we’ll kind of lose focus a bit and give up a few more walks. If we can cut down on the walks we give up just a little bit, then we’ll be alright.

“It’s hard for me to complain too much because our guys have given us great efforts almost every time we’ve gone out this year. If you had told me at the beginning of the week that we would be able to take two from West I would’ve taken it, especially if you said we would be able to put up 13 runs and 11 runs. Good gracious, I would’ve definitely taken that.”

East Surry is set to close the regular season out with three full games – two conference matchups with Surry Central and a rescheduled nonconference bout with West Stokes. East will also play the final two innings of a postponed game against Mount Airy.

“We’re happy with our progress, but it’s not over yet,” Freeman said. “But, we’ll at least be able to go into the weekend and have some time to breathe and enjoy this because it was a good week.”