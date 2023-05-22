North’s Riggs, Hiatt win State Titles

North Surry’s Ella Riggs competes in the finals of the 2A Shot Put Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt makes his second jump in the long jump championship round.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt easily clears six feet in high jump.
Cory Smith | The News
GREENSBORO — Two North Surry track stars combined to win four medals at the 2A State Championship Track & Field Meet – including a pair of state championships.
One Greyhound capped off his championship career with a fourth state title, while the other proved the future is bright in Toast by winning her first on May 20.
Senior Jared Hiatt repeated as Boys Long Jump State Champion and also won bronze in high jump. Sophomore Ella Riggs won the Girls Shot Put State Championship and finished second in discus.
Hiatt, who will continue his athletic career at Appalachian State University in the fall, closed his career as a Greyhound by winning his fourth state championship. Jared previously won the State Title for Long Jump in outdoor track in 2022, and also won the championship in indoor track for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
He won the 2022 indoor championship in his first season of indoor track as the sport wasn’t offered during the 2020-21 school year.
Jared came into this year’s outdoor championship seeded No. 2 overall behind Midway’s Jamir McCrae. The top six qualifiers had seed marks of at least 22 feet, but Hiatt was the only one of 16 competitors to hit that mark on Saturday.
The Greyhound won gold with a leap of 22-03.00. McCrae took second at 21-09.50, Monroe’s Jordan Young finished third at 21-05.50 and Forest Hills’ Orlando Burch rounded out the podium at 21-05.00.
Hiatt’s championship this season is the third outdoor track title in North Surry history. He also holds the second such title, making him the only Greyhound to win multiple outdoor championships.
2018 2A Shot Put Champion Ryan Eldridge was North Surry’s first outdoor track championship.
Jared is also the only North Surry athlete to win multiple indoor track state championships.
Hiatt won his other medal in high jump by finishing third. He previously took bronze in high jump in 2022 indoor and 2022 outdoor, then won silver this past indoor season.
McCrae won the high jump championship with a mark of 6-08, followed by East Burke’s Kenneth Byrd at 6-06.00. Both McCrae and Byrd met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard in the event.
Hiatt finished third at 6-04, and Princeton’s Aden Taylor took the other bronze spot at 6-02.
Hiatt’s two medals helped North Surry tie for 12th in the boys team standings.
Despite being just a sophomore, Riggs’ gold in shot put is her third medal in the event in high school. She previously won bronze in 2022 indoor and silver in 2023 indoor.
Riggs’ came into the 2023 outdoor championship seeded No. 1 in shot put at 39-04.50. Only two girls had qualifying marks of at least 37 feet: Riggs and R-S Central’s Alana Warren.
Both girls would win hardware at the state championship.
Ella won the Shot Put State Championship with a mark of 40-05.00, which was a new personal record. Madison’s Ella Capps took second at 37-06.25, Warren finished third at 37-02.50 and Greene Central’s Marshaylah Sutton finished fourth at 36-03.75.
Each of the top three finishes in the event met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard.
Riggs is the second North Surry girl to win an outdoor track state championship. Alex Cooke won the 2A Shot Put Title in 2013 and 2014.
The Greyhound sophomore also took home a silver medal in discus throw. She was seeded third with a mark of 109-10 and improved on that mark by an inch at states.
West Stokes’ Karlie Butts won girls discus with a throw of 113-04, followed by Riggs at 109-11, Bandys’ Kaylee Cutshaw at 107-05 and R-S Central’s Warren at 102-02.
Greyhound freshman Lenae Sumner also competed at states and tied for 15th in girls high jump.
North Surry’s girls tied for 10th in the team competition.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports