Three Bears win bronze at 1A State Meet

May 22, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks soars in the boys long jump. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
<p>Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy competes in shot put at the 2023 1A Track & Field State Championship.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Alex Rose is pictured at N.C. A&T’s Johnson Track for the 1A State Championship Meet.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Freddy Hernandez, center, runs his leg of the boys 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Ware Viers, left, runs his leg of the boys 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Declan Conner runs his leg of the boys 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff runs his leg of the boys 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Millennium Charter’s Sam King prepares to launch the discus at Friday’s 1A State Championship Meet.</p> <p>Lion Athletics</p>

GREENSBORO — Ten local student-athletes competed in the 1A Outdoor Track and Field Championship on May 19.

One of the athletes, freshman Sam King, represented Millennium Charter Academy. King is the first Lion to qualify for the boys state championship meet.

The nine remaining locals – five individuals and one relay team – represented Mount Airy and were highlighted by three Granite Bears that won bronze medals: Alex Rose, Deric Dandy and Blake Hawks.

Rose and Dandy each finished third in their events, while Hawks finished fourth.

Dandy competed in the outdoor state championship for the second time, having previously finished fifth in boys discus throw in 2022.

Deric, a junior, held the top qualifying spot in this year’s discus competition. He and Mountain Heritage’s Jesse Shelton were separated by less than a foot in the qualifiers.

Dandy finished third at states with a throw of 156-10 feet. Shelton won gold in the event at 172-11, followed by Swain County’s Nse Uffort at 165-07. Each of the top three finishes met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard.

Dandy also competed in boys shot put and finished seventh with a mark of 45-03.50.

Two locals joined Dandy in discus throw: Millennium’s King and Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid. Reid, a junior, qualified for the 2022 outdoor championship as part of the Bears’ 4×100-meter relay team, but the team did not compete in the event.

Reid finished seventh in discus with a mark of 117-10, and King finished 14th at 108-05.

Rose captured a bronze medal in her first state championship appearance. The senior was seeded sixth entering the event, but jumped three spots to finish third at states.

Rose’s bronze medal mark came with a jump of 15-10.50. Robbinsville’s Zoie Shuler won at 17-04.00, followed by Alleghany’s Phoebe Murphy at 16-05.00.

Hawks was Mount Airy’s only returning state medalist. The Granite Bear, who was competing in his fifth track championship – three in outdoor and two in indoor – had previously won bronze medals in long jump and triple jump in the both the 2022 and 2023 1A/2A Indoor Championships.

Hawks came into this year’s outdoor championship seeded No. 3 in long jump at 21-00.00.

Union Academy’s Ezra Martin won the event at 22-09.75, followed by Pamlico County’s Zy’mire Harper at 21-05.75, Riverside’s Tyquan Bunch at 21-05.50 and Hawks at 20-02.75.

Hawks also competed in triple jump and finished 11th with a mark of 39-11.50.

Caden Ratcliff, a junior who was part of Mount Airy’s 4×800-meter relay team this year, competed in his third outdoor track championship. He previously competed in the 800 meters, with his best finish being fifth in 2022.

Ratcliff was joined on this year’s relay team by Freddy Hernandez, Ware Viers and Declan Conner. The team finished sixth with a time of 8:48.58.

Brooke Haynes joined Rose as the only Granite Bears to compete in the girls competition. Haynes, a freshman, finished sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 12:48.24 and 11th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:53.11.