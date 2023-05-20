Four locals win 2A regional titles

PILOT MOUNTAIN — As the parking lot emptied from Wednesday’s tennis match, East Surry coach Hal Epperson remained on the courts still stunned from the emotional journey of the previous three hours.

The Gatorade bath bestowed upon him by the Cardinals may have also contributed to that shocked feeling.

The April 19 match saw East Surry host Surry Central with the Foothills 2A Conference Championship on the line. The match itself lived up to the hype and, as many anticipated, went down to the final doubles bout.

As the final call was made in the No. 2 doubles match, the Cardinals stormed the court to celebrate the 5-4 win that cemented the program’s first conference title in school history.

“This is an unbelievable feeling, and I don’t think the reality has really hit me yet,” Epperson said. “I’m so proud of the guys and didn’t want their hard work to go to waste. They’ve worked so hard all season, and this is one thing we wanted so bad. We circled this as one of our main goals at the beginning of the season and here we accomplished it. I’m so proud of these guys.”

The teams split singles 3-3, with Surry Central winning the higher three seeds and East Surry taking the lower three. This included a third-set tiebreaker in the No. 4 singles match that drew the attention of all spectators. Central led 3-2 overall at the time, but a 10-8 tiebreaker win from East’s Lupe Chavez evened the match score heading into doubles.

The Cardinals won the No. 3 doubles match 8-4, then the Eagles grabbed a victory in No. 1 doubles 15 minutes later. All eyes were once again on the middle seeds, with Chavez and Colsen Semones taking on Central’s Maddox Martin and Isaac Eller.

The Cardinal duo won No. 2 doubles 8-5 to secure the overall victory.

A conference title for East Surry boys tennis is something that was inconceivable just a few years ago. Not only did the 2021 team finish 1-8 overall, but – according to available records – no East Surry team of the past 15 years finished with a winning record. This included a handful of winless seasons.

East came close to the FH2A Title in 2022 and faced a similar situation to this season, just with reversed roles. Surry Central was 11-0 in the conference, while East Surry was 10-1 having only lost to Central earlier in the season.

The Golden Eagles hosted that regular season finale and won 6-3 to clinch the conference crown outright, marking their first league title in recent memory.

When East Surry set the goal of winning the conference championship in 2023, Epperson knew it was going to take a lot of hard work after graduating the team’s No. 1 seed from 2022, Cooper Motsinger. Motsinger finished his senior season with a dual-team record of 16-2 in singles and 13-5 in doubles, won the 2A Midwest Regional Singles Championship and earned All-State Honors by reaching the state semifinals.

“I felt like we could definitely make a run for it with the guys we had coming back, but losing Cooper was tough,” Epperson said. “He was a great player that gave his heart and soul to this program for years.

“There have been great players to come through this program, like Cooper, that we wanted to win this championship for. We did it for them, this school, this community and all the supporters we’ve had come out.”

The other big obstacle Epperson knew awaited East Surry this season was the defending champs themselves.

“Coach (Mason) Midkiff has got a great program and we’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” Epperson said. “It’s always great playing them. They’re class acts that are always respectful, as well as skilled competitors that bring it every time we play.

“Ahead of the match I just told the guys ‘Central’s going to come in wanting revenge and they’re going to give everything that they’ve got. I want you guys to stay focused, and you can’t take a point or a game off. You’ve worked hard to get this opportunity so let’s make it happen.’”

East and Central split the first two singles matches to finish; the Cards’ No. 5 seed Noah Hopkins topped Eduardo Romero-Rondin 6-1, 6-2, and the Eagles’ Martin topped Semones 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.

The Cardinals took a 2-1 overall lead after Hayden Douglas defeated Chris Hall in the No. 6 singles match. Douglas trailed 3-2 in the opening set before coming back to win 6-4, then swept Hall in the second set.

Moving to court No. 2, Central’s Michael Tucker held a 1-0 set lead after winning 6-3. Both sides consistently held serve as Tucker held an advantage, then Kade Talton won his serve to make it 5-5. Talton went up 6-5 after breaking Tucker’s serve, but Tucker responded with a win to force a set tiebreaker.

Tucker never trailed in the tiebreaker, and the pair were only tied once at 1-1. The Golden Eagle evened the match score by winning 7-3.

Surry Central No. 1 seed Josh Pardue kept his undefeated conference record alive with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Levi Watson.

“Josh is just incredible,” Epperson said of the defending FH2A Player of the Year. “I was joking that he’s like a robot out there that can just get to everything and not get tired.”

Chavez won the first set of the No. 4 singles match 6-4, then Central’s Isaac Eller battled back to win the second set 6-2. Chavez took a 2-0 lead in the tiebreaker, then Eller won the next four points. Chavez fired back with three consecutive, then never trailed in the remainder of the match.

Chavez broke a 6-6 tie with back-to-back points, then Eller scored two of the next three points to cut Chavez’s lead to 9-8. The final rally lasted nearly four minutes before Chavez sent a deep shot to Eller’s forehand. Eller returned as Chavez charged the net, then the Cardinal placed his next attack just out of reach to win 10-8.

Attention shifted to the top two doubles matches after Hopkins and Douglas won No. 3 doubles 8-4 against Romero-Rondin and Hall.

The top-seeded match between Central’s Pardue and Tucker against Watson and Talton was a rollercoaster from start to finish. Neither side led by more than one game at all eight changeovers. The Eagles led at every changeover except one, when the Cards led at 4-3.

The game score was tied at 7-7 when Central broke Talton’s serve, then the visitors held Pardue’s serve to win 9-7.

The No. 2 singles match was also neck and neck through the first seven games. East Surry’s Chavez and Semones led by a game at each changeover before turning a 4-3 lead into a game-changing 6-3 advantage. The teams traded wins to make it 7-4, then the Eagles held Martin’s serve to make it 7-5.

Chavez served in what would be the final game of the match. Both Cardinals played back and took a 40-15 lead, then Martin and Eller stayed in the fight by winning the next rally. The Cards prevented deuce and put the match away.

East Surry (17-2, 12-0 FH2A) ranked just outside the top 10 in the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association’s 2A State Poll for Week Seven after ranking No. 8 in Week Six. East’s only two losses this season came against the teams currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the NCHSTCA’s 1A State Poll: Elkin and Mount Airy.

Surry Central, who ranked just outside the 2A Poll’s top 10 for stretches of the regular season, fell to 11-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play. The Golden Eagles will close conference play by hosting North Wilkes.