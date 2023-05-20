Four locals win 2A regional titles

East Surry’s Isaac Vaden releases the discus during a meet at Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales takes off in the 1,600-meter run during a home meet in April.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt glides through the air during the Foothills 2A Conference Championship Meet.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry’s 4x200 team, seen here at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship, finished third at regionals and will compete at the 2A State Championship Meet. Pictured, from left: Brycen Banks, Faith Briathwaite, Izzy Cline and Kelis Brown.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Ivy Toney begins a race during a Foothills 2A Conference Meet earlier this year.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Chamylle Harrison leaps over the high hurdles during a meet earlier this season.
Cory Smith | The News
MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Surry County athletes won individual regional titles at the 2A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship.
The meet was hosted by Mount Pleasant High School and featured athletes from 29 schools.
Each Surry County 2A school brought home at least one regional title. All four county athletes that won regional titles this season have medaled at a previous state championship meet in indoor track, outdoor track or both.
Two 2022 regional champs from the county are defending 2A State Champions: North Surry’s Jared Hiatt and East Surry’s Isaac Vaden.
Hiatt won both the Long Jump and High Jump Regional Championships at the May 12 meet, while Vaden won the discus championship.
North Surry’s Ella Riggs and Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales combined to win four 2A Midwest Regional Championships; Riggs won the shot put and discus throw titles, while Morales earned gold in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Hiatt, Vaden and Riggs all met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard for their performances at regionals. Hiatt earned the honors in both long jump and high jump, Vaden did so in discus and Riggs in shot put.
Athletes that finished in the top four of an event qualified for the 2A State Championship Meet, which is scheduled for May 20 at N.C. A&T University.
Eleven Surry Co. athletes will compete at 2A states: North Surry’s Hiatt (2), Riggs (2) and Lenae Sumner; Surry Central’s Morales (2), Angela Habana-Cortes and Cassie Sneed; East Surry’s Vaden and girls 4×200 team of Brycen Banks, Kelis Brown, Faith Braithwaite and Izzy Cline.
North Surry
North Surry had the highest team finish of any Surry Co. boys or girls school by finishing eighth in girls and 11th in boys.
Riggs won girls shot put with a mark of 39-04.50 feet and discus with a mark of 109-10.00. Her shot put mark not only met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard, but also ranks No. 1 in the 2A Division heading into the state championship.
Riggs looks to add to her two shot put medals from indoor track. The sophomore won bronze in 2022 and silver in 2023.
Sumner, a freshman, will compete at states after taking fourth in high jump with a leap of 4-10.00.
Ariana Liberatore, a junior, competed at regionals in both triple jump and long jump. She finished sixth and seventh in the events respectively.
Hiatt, a senior, competed in all three jumping events at regionals. He won long jump at 22-08.75, high jump at 6-06 and finished eighth in triple jump at 41-00.50. He ranks No. 2 in the division in both events.
Hiatt has won three state long jump titles – two in indoor track and one in outdoor.
Also representing the Greyhounds as individuals at regionals were Chamylle Harrison, who finished eighth in 110 hurdles, and Anthony Williams, who finished 14th in discus. North Surry’s 4×100 team of Fisher Leftwich, Talan Vernon, Jake Simmons and Derrick Simmons finished ninth.
Surry Central
The Golden Eagles had the next-highest team finishes behind North Surry. Surry Central’s boys finished 12th, and the girls tied for 16th.
Morales, who won bronze medals in the 2022 outdoor championship and 2023 indoor championship for the 3,200, looks to finish on the podium once again. The junior won the 1,600 at regionals with a time of 4:39.30, then won the 3,200 with a time of 10:02.39.
He is ranked in the top five for the division in both events heading into states.
Brangly Mazariegos also competed in the 3,200 and finished 10th.
Surry Central’s 4×400 team of Allen Huffman, Sony Orozco-Flores, Marcus Opsal and Isaac Eller finished 15th.
Habana-Cortes, a senior, won a silver medal in pole vault at 7-06.00. She will be joined at states by junior Cassie Sneed, who finished third in discus at 102-09.
Surry Central’s girls also competed at regionals in the 4×400 and 4×800. The 4×400 team of Tasyanna Hughes, Aylin Rodriguez, Ivy Toney, Madelyn Wilmoth finished fifth, and the 4×800 team of Wilmoth, Ivy Toney, Lanie Fitzgerald and Gabriela Montero finished sixth.
East Surry
The Cardinals finished No. 14 as a team in boys and No. 20 as a team in girls.
Vaden, the defending 2A Discus Champion, won the event at regionals with a mark of 154-11. He is ranked No. 2 in 2A in the event.
The junior also took second in shot put with a mark of 47-11.7.
Kole Pruitt, a senior, was the only other Cardinal boy to compete at regionals and finished 10th in discus.
The 4×200 team of Banks, Brown, Braithwaite and Cline finished third in the event with a time of 1:51.16. The same four girls competed in the 4×100 and finished fifth.
Braithwaite and Cline also competed in individual events. Braithwaite, a junior, finished seventh in the 100, and Cline finished eighth in the 100 hurdles.
Tamarah Inman also competed as an individual and finished 11th in the 1,600.
