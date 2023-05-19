Granite Bears finish 1A West Regional Runner-up

Mount Airy’s Chase Moore hits a forehand in the No. 6 singles match. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Kannon Strickland retreats to the baseline to hit a forehand. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek hits a forehand during the No. 1 singles match. Cory Smith | The News Granite Bear Carson Hill follows through on a backhand in the No. 3 singles match. The Bears’ John Juno runs toward the singles sideline to return a volley in No. 6 singles. Mount Airy’s Kieran Slate serves during the second set of the No. 4 singles match.

ELKIN — Elkin’s boys tennis team defeated Mount Airy 5-4 to capture the 1A West Regional Championship.

The Buckin’ Elks hosted the Granite Bears on May 17 in the teams’ third dual team meeting this season. Elkin won both regular season matches to capture the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, then the Elks made it a clean sweep with the regional championship victory.

The teams split singles 3-3 in the May 17 match, then Elkin secured the regional title by taking 2-of-3 doubles matches.

“We’re devastated with the outcome knowing how close we were,” said Mount Airy coach Luke Graham. “I’m proud of the effort from our guys and proud of the fact that we got closer each time we played them. Elkin is a great team, and they’re going to be for years to come with their combination of rising seniors and talented youth.”

Mount Airy finished the season 19-3 in dual team competition, with Elkin (19-0) being the only team to defeat the Bears in 2023.

Mount Airy’s 19 wins are the program’s most in a season since 2016. Also taking place this season: senior Georgie Kriek became the first Mount Airy player since 2010 to reach the individual singles championship, and the senior-freshman duo of Carson Hill and Kannon Strickland were the first Bears duo since 2011 to compete in the individual doubles championship

Graham credited the leadership of the team’s three senior captains – Kriek, Hill and Jared Pinto – for setting the tone for the successful season.

“They set a great example for the underclassmen with their work ethic, commitment and willingness to sacrifice their time for the success of the team,” Graham said. “They created camaraderie amongst the guys. This group gets along, they care about each other and they pull for their teammates. They inspire me to work hard for them.”

This senior class increased their win total each of the past three seasons. After the 2020 season was cut short due to Covid, Mount Airy’s record the following three years went from 7-5 to 15-5 to 19-3 this season.

“That’s a reflection of not only the seniors, but the entire team’s commitment to show up and put in work every day,” Graham said. “They’ve worked hard toward re-establishing the tradition of success in the Mount Airy tennis program. I’m very proud of that ascent and proud of the way this group represented each other, their school and their families.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to seniors, and when you combine this senior class of guys with the senior class of girls I coached this year – Kancie Tate, Audrey Marion and Charlotte Hauser – I’m losing some of the best players I’ve ever coached from a talent perspective while also being some of the best people I’ve had the privilege of being associated with.”

Elkin vs. Mount Airy Part III

It seemed fitting that the 1A West Regional Championship was decided between the Surry County rivals. Both historic programs held the top spot in the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association’s Statewide 1A Poll this season, and neither came close to losing an overall match all season to any school but the other.

Prior to Wednesday’s regional championship, the only team to win more than two individual matches against Mount Airy was Elkin – who did so twice – and the only teams do so against Elkin were Davie, Mount Airy and Bishop McGuinness.

The teams also met in individual matches during the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament, 1A West Regional Tournament and 1A State Championship Tournament.

Wednesday’s match was the first meeting of Mount Airy and Elkin this season in which the match wasn’t decided during singles. The Buckin’ Elks won all six singles matches the first time around, then went 5-1 during the teams’ second meeting.

Mount Airy and Elkin each won three singles matches; the Bears won No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6, while the Elks took the No. 3-5 spots.

“Hopefully you’re learning something each time you see an opponent, trying to pick up on tendencies and patterns,” Graham said. “We try to go in with a game plan, trying to get our guys in advantageous patterns to attack perceived weaknesses, but know you’re going to have to make adjustments during the match based on what our players or the opponents are or aren’t doing well that day.”

Luke McComb earned Elkin’s first win on court No. 4 by defeating Mount Airy’s Kieran Slate 6-0, 6-2.

Twenty minutes passed before another singles match finished, then two matches concluded in the span of 60 seconds. Georgie Kriek put Mount Airy on the board with a win over Owen Jennings 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 singles, then fellow Granite Bear Chase Moore defeated Jeremy Zamudio 6-1, 6-2 in No. 6 singles.

Elkin’s Cole Macemore evened the overall score at 2-2 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over John Juno.

The final two singles matches didn’t finish up until close to 6:00.

Mount Airy’s Kannon Strickland trailed two games to five in the first set of No. 2 singles. Strickland won four-straight games, then Elkin’s Connor Ballard won to force a set tiebreaker. The Granite Bear won the tiebreak 7-4, then went on to win the second set 6-2.

Elkin’s Aiden Ballard won a close first set over Carson Hill 6-4 in No. 3 singles, then Hill took the first game of the second set. Aiden fought back and went up 2-1, then never trailed on his way to a 7-5 win.

The Buckin’ Elks cemented their regional title by winning No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

The Elks’ No. 2 team of McComb/Connor Ballard picked up the first doubles victory by defeating Slate/Juno 8-2. The Elkin duo won two of the first three games before taking a 6-1 lead. The Bears won their final game to make it 7-2, then the Elks finished the match off.

Mount Airy’s No. 1 doubles team of Kriek/Hill dropped their first game before winning the next four. The Bear inched closer to a victory at 5-2, then Elkin’s Jennings/Aiden Ballard won the next six games to win 8-5.

Jennings/Aiden’s win clinched the regional title for Elkin.

Play continued in No. 3 doubles with the game score already at 7-6, with Elkin’s Macemore/Webb Snyder leading Strickland/Jared Pinto. The Bears held Pinto’s serve to tie, then broke Snyder’s serve to take an 8-7 lead. The Elks broke Strickland’s serve to force a tiebreaker.

Mount Airy never trailed in the tiebreaker. Strickland/Pinto led 5-2 when Macemore/Snyder cut the lead to one, but the Bears took the next two points to win.

History in the Making

Elkin advances to the 1A State Championship match for the eighth time in school history and the first time since 2013.

The Buckin’ Elks, the No. 1 seed in the West, will face Riverside-Martin (17-0), the East’s No. 1-ranked team, on May 20. The championship is set for 12:30 p.m. at Burlington Tennis Center.

Elkin has never lost the state championship match in eight appearances. Only three schools in state history with at least four state titles have a perfect record in the state championship match, and two are located in Surry County: Elkin is 8-0, Mount Airy is 4-0 and Shelby is 5-0.

The Elks’ eight state titles were won in: 1995-96, 1998, 2001-04 and 2013. The 1995-96 titles were won in the combined 1A/2A Division, while the remaining six were won in the 1A Division.

Elkin is tied with Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons and the N.C. School of Science and Math for the most dual team state championships in state history.

The 2023 1A State Championship will be the first since 2013 to feature at least one team that isn’t a charter or private school. This year’s championship will also be the first since 2007 to feature two traditional public 1A schools.

