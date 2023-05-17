Mount Airy advances to Regional Final

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
The Mount Airy tennis team is pictured following their 1A Regional Semifinal victory at Mountain Heritage. Granite Bear Athletics

BURNSVILLE — On paper, Mount Airy’s victory over Mountain Heritage was considered an upset.

In real life…not so much.

The No. 7 Granite Bears went on the road and defeated the No. 3 Cougars 5-0.

The victory is Mount Airy’s second postseason win over a higher-ranked team. The Bears defeated No. 2 Thomas Jefferson 5-1 in the second round after topping No. 10 Highland Tech 6-0 in the first round.

Mount Airy won all five completed singles matches in straight sets, and the No. 6 singles match – which Mount Airy led 6-4, 1-0, was called off due to rain.

Mount Airy won the match without No. 1 seed Georgie Kriek, who just days earlier finished 1A State Runner-up in Singles. Every player shifted up one spot and still won:

No. 1 Kannon Strickland won 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 Carson Hill won 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Kieran Slate won 6-4, 7-5; No. 4 Connor Sechrist won 6-2, 6-1; No. 5 John Juno won 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 Chase Moore led 6-4, 1-0 when the match was called.

Mountain Heritage’s roster was not included on MaxPreps.

The Bears improve to 19-2 overall, while the Cougars end their season 8-3.

Mount Airy will travel to No. 1 Elkin for the 1A West Regional Championship. Elkin (18-0) is the defending 1A West Regional Runner-up, while Mount Airy reached the regional semifinals in 2022 before falling to Elkin 5-4.

Elkin won both 2023 regular season meetings against Mount Airy: 9-0 on March 30 and 6-3 on April 18.

