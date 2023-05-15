Bears take 2nd at Regionals, Dandy sets record

Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks competes in triple jump at the 1A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship.
Mount Airy junior Deric Dandy shattered the 1A Midwest Regional Discus
Granite Bear senior Alex Rose will represent Mount Airy at the 1A Track Championship after finishing third in long jump.
Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff, middle, competes in the 800-meter run at the 1A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship.
Mount Airy coach Ron Snow is pictured at the 1A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship. Snow led the Mount Airy boys to a second-place finish in the team competition.
DAVIE — Mount Airy’s boys track team tied for Regional Runner-up at the 1A Midwest Track and Field Championship on May 13.
The Granite Bear boys, who won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship a week prior, went to Davie County High School and accumulated 62 points. Mount Airy tied Corvian Community School and only finished behind Union Academy in a field of 24 boys teams.
Points were accumulated by individual finishes in the top eight of each event. Competitors and relay teams earned: 10 points for first place, 8 points for second, 6 for third, 5 for fourth, 4 for fifth, 3 for sixth, 2 for seventh and 1 for eighth.
Mount Airy’s girls finished tied for 13th in the team standings. Millennium Charter’s boys finished 20th, and the Lions’ girls finished 19th.
Competitors that finished in the top four of an event qualified for the 1A State Championship Meet. Locals that qualified for the state meet include: Mount Airy girls Brooke Haynes and Alex Rose; Mount Airy boys Blake Hawks, Deric Dandy, Caleb Reid, and the 4×800-meter relay team of Ware Viers, Declan Conner, Freddy Hernandez and Caden Ratcliff; and Sam King of the Millennium Charter boys.
The 1A State Championship is scheduled for Friday, May 19, at N.C. A&T University. Events will begin at 10 a.m.
The 1A and 3A Meets will be held simultaneously.
Full 1A Midwest Regional results can be found at bit.ly/3W51WJ8
Millennium Charter Lions
Millennium had three student-athletes compete in the 1A Midwest Regionals: King, Ava Utt and Ava Hiatt.
King, a freshman, qualified for the state championship by finishing fourth in boys discus throw. He set a new season-high with a mark of 119-09 feet, and King was the only freshman to finish in the top 12 of the event.
Three of the top four finishes in discus throw came from Surry County athletes; Mount Airy’s Dandy and Reid took first and second respectively.
King’s fourth-place finish earned the 5.0 points for Millennium’s boys.
Utt, a senior, finished just outside the state qualifying pool by finishing sixth in girls high jump. Utt’s jump of 4-06 feet was just four inches away from the fourth-place finish.
By tying for sixth, Utt earned the 2.50 points accumulated by the Lions girls.
Hiatt, a sophomore, competed in girls discus and finished 12th with a throw of 70-06.
Mount Airy Granite Bears
The boys team’s second-place finish was highlighted by Dandy’s gold medal in discus.
One week after setting a new discus record for the school and conference at 158-08, Dandy, a junior, shattered his own record by nearly 30 feet. Dandy’s regional throw of 178-05 set a new school record and a new record for the regional competition, breaking the previous record of 155-02 set by South Stokes’ Rashad Gray in 2008.
Dandy’s discus throw met the MileSplit U.S. First Team standard. This was one of only four performances of the day to meet the First Team standard, and the other three were met by Albemarle’s Akala Garrett on the girls side.
Taking second in discus was fellow Granite Bear junior Reid, who also came close to Gray’s record by throwing 152-00. Reid’s throw met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team standard.
Dandy and Reid were the only two athletes to throw for more than 132 feet at the competition.
Dandy also qualified for states by taking second in shot put. His throw of 47-10.50 was 10 inches shy of the gold medal mark.
Blake Hawks was the only other Mount Airy boy to win two regional medals. Hawks, a junior, won silver in both long jump and triple jump.
Hawks jumped 43-10.50 in triple, which finished four inches behind the event’s winner, and was only 5.50 inches out of first in long jump at 21-00.00.
Viers, Conner, Hernandez and Ratcliff finished third in the 4×800 with a time of 8:49.29. The team, which consisted of one juniors, two sophomores and one freshman, finished three seconds out of second place and 13 seconds from the top spot.
Hernandez and Ratcliff nearly qualified as individuals as well. Hernandez, a freshman, took fifth in the 3,200 at 11:19.42, and sixth in the 1,600 at 4:53.16. Ratcliff, a junior, finished sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:06.46.
Mount Airy’s 4×100 team of Reid, Tyler Mason, Mario Revels and Taeshon Martin finished just outside the top four. The team of three juniors and one freshman – Martin – were .03 seconds behind the fourth place by finishing with a time of 44.51.
Martin also competed in long jump and finished 10th.
Also competing at regionals were Mount Airy’s 4×200 and 4×400 teams that both finished 13th. The4x200 team consisted of Hernandez, Viers, Ratcliff and Aiden Pomeroy, while the 4×400 team consisted of Martin, Revels, Pomeroy and Karson Strickland.
Haynes and Rose each finished in the top four in the girls competition.
Haynes, a freshman, took home two bronze medals with by finishing third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. Brooke finished the 1,600 in 5:48.92 – less than two seconds out of first place – and the 3,200 in 14:12.52.
Rose, a senior, also finished third, doing so in long jump with a leap of 15-09. The top three spots in the event were separated by less than 4.5 inches. The Granite Bear finished 1.5 inches out of second place.
Briana Horne qualified for regionals in both discus and shot put. The junior took seventh in both events, finishing with a marks of 81-04 in discus and 28-05.25 in shot put.
Mount Airy’s 4×100 team of Kimberly Lopez, Anabel Ratterman, Da’nya Mills and Niya Smith competed at regionals and took eighth with a time of 57.02.
