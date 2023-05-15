Granite Bears finish State Runner-up

Mount Airy’s boys tennis team is pictured following the 1A Individual Tennis Championship Tournaments at Cary Tennis Park.
Granite Bears Athletics
Mount Airy’s doubles team of Kannon Strickland and Carson Hill reached the 1A Doubles State Championship in both of their first appearances in the state tournamnet. Pictured, from left: coach Luke Graham, Stickland and Hill.
Granite Bears Athletics
NCHSAA 1A Singles State Runner-up Georgie Kriek, left, is pictured with Mount Airy coach Luke Graham following the state championship match.
Granite Bears Athletics
CARY — Mount Airy athletes earned a pair of State Runner-up finishes at the NCHSAA 1A Tennis Individual Championships.
Senior Georgie Kriek took second in the singles competition, and the senior-freshman duo of Carson Hill and Kannon Strickland won a silver medal in the doubles tournament.
All three Granite Bears competed in State Championship matches for the first time. Kriek participated in the singles bracket in 2022 and reached the semifinals, while both Hill and Strickland competed in their first regional and state tournaments this season.
All three Bears won their first regional titles this season as well.
This season marked the second time in school history that Mount Airy reached both the singles and doubles championship; this feat was previously accomplished in 2010 when Nicholas John won the singles title and the duo of Matt Kessler/Brooks Mayberry won the doubles title.
Singles
Kriek, the 1A West Champion, opened the state tournament by taking on the 1A East’s No. 4 seed: Will Oldham of Clover Garden. Kriek won the opener 6-0, 6-1.
Kriek ran into Elkin’s Owen Jennings in the second round. Jennings, the 1A West’s No. 3 seed, beat the 1A East’s No. 2 seed, Jacob Gilliland of Chatham Central, 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round. This set up the fourth meeting between Kriek and Jennings this season.
Kriek and Jennings went to a third set in each of their previous meetings, so it wasn’t a surprise when their fourth head-to-head battle followed suit.
Kriek won the opening set 6-1, then Jennings fired back with a victory of the same score in the second set. Kriek swept his Buckin’ Elk rival 6-0 in the third set to advance to the finals.
This marked the first time all season that either Kriek or Jennings won a set 6-0 against the other.
Kriek met another familiar opponent in the singles championship: Langtree Charter’s Nikhil Deshpende.
The pair faced off in the 2022 state semifinals and the victory went to Deshpende 6-1, 6-2. Deshpende went on to win Langtree Charter’s first singles championship. Kriek and Deshpende met again in the 2023 1A West Regional Championship, with Kriek taking the victory this time 7-5, 6-3.
Deshpende beat Voyager Academy’s Tyler Hinshaw 6-0, 6-1 in the state quarterfinals this season, then topped Triangle Math & Science’s Prahalad Srinivasan 6-0, 6-3 in the semis.
Deshpende repeated as 1A State Champion by defeating Kriek 6-2, 6-4. Kriek moved to 27-3 in singles this season with the loss.
Kriek is the 14th Mount Airy player to reach the singles championship and the first since Nicholas John won the title in 2010. The Granite Bear senior is also the first player from a traditional public school to compete in the 1A Singles Championship since 2019.
Doubles
Hill and Strickland came into the state tournament as the 1A West’s No. 1 seed.
Mount Airy used a number of different doubles combinations throughout the season, but Hill and Strickland settled in as partners near the end of the season. The Granite Bear duo entered the tournament with a 16-3 record; the pair were 10-2 in dual team competition, then went 2-1 in the conference tournament and 4-0 at regionals.
Hill/Strickland faced the 1A East’s No. 4 seed, Voyager Academy’s Will Baker/Zach Hanspal, in the opening round and won 6-1, 6-0. The Granite Bears then defeated the 1A East’s No. 2 seed, Riverside-Martin High School’s Seth Camacho/AJ Garcia, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals.
The doubles championship was nearly a rubber match between Hill/Strickland and the Elkin duo of Connor/Aiden Ballard. The Ballards won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship over Hill/Strickland 6-0, 6-4, then the Bears won the regional doubles championship by beating the Ballards 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
The Ballards, the 1A West’s No. 2 seed, opened the tournament with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 victory against the 1A East’s No. 3 seed: River Mill Academy’s Karsten Palmer/Charles Rohr. Eno River Academy’s Nate Bermeo/Noah Marsico, the No. 1 seed from the 1A East, then defeated Connor/Aiden 6-3, 6-4 in the state semifinals.
Hill/Strickland, who didn’t lose a set in either the quarterfinals or semifinals, won the opening set of the championship match 6-3. The Eno River pair won the next two sets 6-4 to win the doubles championship.
Hill/Strickland are the eighth Mount Airy duo to compete in the 1A Doubles State Championship and the first since the team of Mitch Kessler/Eric Belton finished State Runner-up in 2011.
Similar to Kriek, Hill/Strickland are also the first team from a traditional public school to reach the 1A Doubles Championship since 2015.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports