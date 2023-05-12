Bears, Poindexter take third at golf regionals

May 12, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Mount Airy senior Avery Poindexter is pictured in front of the scoreboard following the 1A Midwest Regional Golf Championship. Poindexter finished third as an individual and helped Mount Airy take third place as a team.</p>

THOMASVILLE — The Mount Airy golf team finished third in the 1A Midwest Regional Golf Championship.

The regional championship match was held May 9 at Thomasville’s Colonial Country Club.

Mount Airy’s top four scorers combined for a score of 333 strokes, or 49-over par. South Stokes won the 1A Midwest Regional Championship with a score of 304 strokes, followed by South Stanly at 320 strokes, or 36-over par.

Senior Avery Poindexter led the Granite Bears with an 18-hole score of 76 (+5), which earned him a third-place overall finish.

Chapman Utt had Mount Airy’s next-highest finish at 84 strokes (+13), followed by Shockley Hiatt’s 86 (+15), Brandon Bowman’s 87 (+16) and Mason Varney’s 99 (+28).

By finishing in the top three teams, Mount Airy’s Utt, Shockley, Hiatt and Bowman will compete as a team at the 1A State Championship. South Stokes and South Stanly will also represent the 1A Midwest as a full team at the championship.

The nine best individual scores not part of the top four players on the top three teams also qualified for states. Local athletes meeting this criteria are: Elkin’s Alex Garza, Matthew Pelkey and Paul Brinegar, as well as East Wilkes’ Brady Hall.

The 1A State Championship will take place at Pinehurst No. 6 on May 15.

2023 Midwest 1A Regional Total team score (to par)

1. South Stokes 304 (+20)

2. South Stanly 320 (+36)

3. Mount Airy 333 (+49)

4. Elkin 338 (+54)

5. Bishop McGuinness 356 (+71)

6. South Davidson 387 (+103)

7. Uwharrie Charter 406 (+122)

8. Eastern Randolph 408 (+124)

Top Individual Scores (to par)

1. Sawyer Slate, South Stokes 66 (-5)

2. Connor Carter, Eastern Randolph 70 (-1)

3. Avery Poindexter, Mount Airy 76 (+5)

4. Chase Hall, South Stokes 78 (+7)

T-5. Larsen Gallimore, South Stokes 79 (+8)

T-5. Luke Dennis, South Stanly 79 (+8)

T-5. Reid Smith, South Stanly 79 (+8)

T-5. Jacob Trainor, Gray Stone Day 79 (+8)

T-9. Wyatt Reeder,Gray Stone Day 80 (+9)

T-9. Luke Webb, South Stanly 80 (+9)