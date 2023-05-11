Playoff Tennis Roundup: Bears, Elks advance to Elite Eight

Surry Central’s Maddox Martin hits a forehand in the No. 2 singles match against West Stokes in the 2A State Playoffs.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Carson Hill serves during a match against Surry Central earlier this season.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Hayden Douglas serves during a match against Surry Central earlier this season.
Cory Smith | The News
Elkin’s Tim Stevens follows through on a forehand in a match against Mount Airy earlier this season.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry County’s playoff tennis teams were cut in half this week.
East Surry and Surry Central, both in 2A, were eliminated by higher seeds in road matches. Mount Airy played an away playoff match for the first time since 2019 and came away with a victory against the 1A West’s No. 2 seed, and No. 1 Elkin continued its path of destruction in hopes of returning to the 1A West Regional Championship.
1A
No. 1 Elkin vs. No. 16 South Davidson
Elkin advanced to the Elite Eight with a 6-0 sweep over East Wilkes
Elkin, now 17-0 on the season, will host No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (11-4) on May 15. Elkin defeated Bishop 9-0 during the regular season.
Bishop defeated No. 12 Uwharrie Charter 9-0 in the first round, then beat No. 4 Piedmont Community Charter 6-0 in the second round.
The winner of Elkin/Bishop will face the winner of No. 3 Mountain Heritage and No. 7 Mount Airy in the 1A West Regional Final.
Singles
1. Owen Jennings (Elk) def. Braxton Long 6-1, 6-1
2. Connor Ballard (Elk) def. Nathaniel Burchette 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)
3. Aidan Ballard (Elk) def. James Cook 6-1, 6-1
4. Luke McComb (Elk) def. Weston Cook 6-1, 6-0
5. Tim Stevens (Elk) def. Luke Macemore 6-2, 6-2
6. Cole Macemore (Elk) def. Owen Combs 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)
No. 7 Mount Airy at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Mount Airy improved to 18-2 on the season with a 5-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
Mount Airy will travel to No. 3 Mountain Heritage (9-2) on May 15. Mountain Heritage defeated No. 14 Alleghany 5-4 in the first round, then beat No. 6 Gray Stone Day 6-2 in the second round.
The winner of Mount Airy/Mountain Heritage will face the winner of No. 1 Elkin and No. 5 Bishop McGuinness in the 1A West Regional Final.
Singles
1. Georgie Kriek (MA) def. Lukas Hobbs 6-0, 6-0
2. Kannon Strickland (MA) def. James Hamrick 6-1, 6-2
3. Carson Hill (MA) def. Tanner Richards 7-5, 6-3
4. Hunter Plaster (TJ) def. Kieran Slate 6-4, 7-5
5. Connor Sechrist (MA) def. Turner Cook 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-4)
6. John Juno (MA) def. Canon Outten 6-0, 6-1
2A
No. 7 East Surry at No. 2 R-S Central
East Surry’s season ended at 18-4 after falling 6-0 to R-S Central.
The Cardinals won their first conference championship in school history and the school’s second-ever playoff match in 2023.
R-S Central (15-0) will host No. 11 West Stokes (12-3) in the next round. West Stokes defeated No. 6 Trinity 6-0 in the opening round, then beat No. 14 Surry Central 5-1 in the second round.
Singles
1. Billy Mac Clement (RS) def. Levi Watson 6-2, 6-0
2. Trevor Coldren (RS) def. Kade Talton 6-4, 6-4
3. Jackson Knox (RS) def. Colsen Semones 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (12-10)
4. Riley Coldren (RS) def. Lupe Chavez 6-2, 6-2
5. Landon Sims (RS) def. Noah Hopkins 6-4, 6-2
6. Nathan Millette (RS) def. Hayden Douglas 6-2, 6-3
No. 14 Surry Central at No. 11 West Stokes
No. 14 Surry Central fell to West Stokes 5-1 to finish the season 13-6 overall.
The Golden Eagles finished second in the Foothills 2A Conference and reached the Sweet 16 by defeating No. 3 Salisbury 6-3.
No. 11 West Stokes will travel to No. 2 R-S Central (15-0) in the Elite Eight. R-S Central defeated No. 15 Forbush 5-0 in the opening round and No. 7 East Surry 6-0 in the second round.
Singles
1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Jayden Baughman 6-3, 6-3
2. Sammy Heath (WS) def. Maddox Martin 6-1, 6-1
3. James Spainhour (WS) def. Isaac Eller 6-2, 6-0
4. Peyton Spainhour (WS) def. Eduardo Romero-Rondin 6-3, 6-0
5. Todd Mendenhal (WS) def. Chris Hall 6-0, 6-1
6. Myles Knox (WS) def. Houston Whitaker 6-2, 6-1
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports
