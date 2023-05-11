Local baseball, softball playoff update

May 10, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>East Surry’s Luke Brown hits a line drive during the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Layla Wall picks up a hit in a game against North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Jake Beamer (2) slides safely into second base during the semifinals of the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Mount Airy’s Jack Day pitches during a game against North Stokes.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Mount Airy’s Brison George releases a pitch during the third inning of a first-round playoff game against Eastern Randolph.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Emma-Kate Clement rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament semifinals.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

