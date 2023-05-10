Foothills 2A Conference Track Championship results

Surry Central’s Lanie Fitzgerald arches to avoid the crossbar in pole vault.
East Surry’s Kelis Brown runs her portion of the 4x200-meter relay.
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales runs his way to a gold medal in the 3,200 meters.
North Surry’s Ella Riggs outthrows the competition in shot put.
East Surry’s Isaac Vaden launches the discus during the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.
North Surry’s Lenae Sumner glides through the air while competing in long jump.
Surry Central’s Brangly Mazariegos paces himself in the 4x800-meter relay.
East Surry’s Kole Pruitt puts all his energy into the shot put at Thursday’s championship meet.
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt easily clears the bar as he defends his Foothills 2A Conference High Jump Championship.
DOBSON — The Foothills 2A Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship was held May 4 at Surry Central High School.
Forbush’s girls and Wilkes Central’s boys won their respective team championships. Wilkes Central’s boys repeated as champs, while Forbush’s girls broke a three-year championship streak from Surry Central.
Points were awarded for each top-6 finish: 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 4 for fourth, two for fifth and one for sixth.
Wilkes Central’s Sean Wilson was named Male Athlete of the Year, and Wilkes Central’s Amp Smith was named Boys Coach of the Year. Forbush’s Skylar Southern was named Female Athlete of the Year, and the Girls Coach of the Year award was presented to the Forbush coaching staff.
Surry County competitors that finished in the top three of their respective events are listed below. Full results for FH2A schools can be found at bit.ly/3HVfIbI.
Girls
Team Scores
1. Forbush 135.5
2. West Wilkes 89
3. Surry Central 79
4. North Wilkes 71
5. North Surry 69
6. Wilkes Central 64
7. East Surry 47.5
SURRY CENTRAL
Cassie Sneed had Surry Central’s lone first-place finish, doing so in discus throw.
Angela Habana-Cortes and Lanie Fitzgerald each secured individual second place finishes for the Golden Eagles. Habana-Cortes took silver in pole vault, and Fitzgerald was runner-up in the 3,200 meters. Habana-Cortes also took second in the 4×400-meter relay with teammates Ivy Toney, Madelyn Wilmoth and Aylin Rodriguez.
Wilmoth, Toney and Fitzgerald teamed with Gabriela Montero to finish third in the 4×800. Rodriguez added two third-place finishes in the 200 and 400 meters, Wilmoth finished third in the 1,600 and Fitzgerald took third in pole vault.
NORTH SURRY
Ella Riggs had North Surry’s only gold medal at the conference championship. Riggs’ mark of 39-02.00 feet in shot put also met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard.
Riggs also finished second in the meet in discus throw, which was one of six silver medals won by the Greyhounds.
In field events: Ariana Liberatore finished second in both long jump and triple jump, Lenae Sumner took second in high jump and Anna Escobar was runner-up in shot put – finishing only behind Riggs.
Liberatore and Sumner teamed with Cassie Hiatt and KK Collins to take second in the 4×100.
EAST SURRY
Four East Surry girls combined to win two gold and two bronze medals at the conference championship.
The same Cardinal relay team won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays: Brycen Banks, Kelis Brown, Izzy Cline and Faith Braithwaite. Braithwaite added a third-place finish in the 100 meters, and Cline finished third in 100 hurdles.
Boys
Team Scores
1. Wilkes Central 155
2. North Surry 95
3. Forbush 85
4. North Wilkes 73
5. West Wilkes 72
6. Surry Central 46
7. East Surry 31
NORTH SURRY
North Surry athletes took home 10 top-3 finishes at the FH2A Championship. This included five gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals.
Jared Hiatt won a trio of gold medals for North Surry. The defending 2A Long Jump State Champion won all three jumping events: long jump, triple jump and high jump.
Adding first place victories for the Greyhounds were Chamylle Harrison in 110 hurdles and the 4×100 relay team of Talan Vernon, Derrick Simmons, Jake Simmons and Fisher Leftwich.
Anthony Williams had one of North Surry’s second-place finishes by taking silver in discus, then the freshman added a third-place finish in shot put. Jake Simmons also finished second in the 200 meters.
Harrison added another medal by finishing third in 200 meters behind Jake Simmons, then Jake and Fisher Leftwich tied for third in 100 meters with identical 11.83 second performances.
SURRY CENTRAL
Four Golden Eagles combined for four top-3 finishes, all of which came in long-distance races.
A 2022 state bronze medalist in the 3,200 meters, Ignacio Morales finished first in the conference for both the 3,200 and 1,600. Brangly Mazariegos took second in the 3,200.
Mazariegos, Morales, Sony Orozco-Flores and Alexis Pedraza helped earned a second-place finish in the 4×800 relay.
EAST SURRY
East Surry combined to throw for three medals at the conference championship.
Defending 2A Discus State Champion Isaac Vaden finished first and discus and second in shot put, while Kole Pruitt took third in discus.
