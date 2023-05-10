Mount Airy wins NW1A Track Championship

Mount Airy’s Mario Revels competes in the 100-meter dash at the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s boys track team celebrates on the podium after winning the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
Granite Bears Athletics
Deric Dandy set the Mount Airy school record and Northwest 1A Conference record in discus throw at Friday’s championship meet.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Brianna Horne makes her bronze medal throw in discus.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Granite Bear Brooke Haynes is pictured on the podium after winning one of her three gold medals.
Granite Bears Athletics
Mount Airy’s Ron Snow was named Northwest 1A Conference Boys Coach of the Year after guiding the team to the NW1A Championship.
Granite Bears Athletics
WALNUT COVE — The Northwest 1A Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship was held May 5 at South Stokes High School.
Mount Airy’s boys captured the NW1A Team Championship by finishing the competition with 131 points. Elkin was the only other school with more than 100 points at 115, then Starmount took third with 96.
Granite Bear coach Ron Snow was named Boys Coach of the Year.
Mount Airy’s girls finished fifth in the team competition with 60 total points. East Wilkes’ girls won the NW1A Championship with 118 points.
Point breakdowns were not available on N.C. MileSplit, though they were awarded in descending order based on finishes in each event.
Full results for the NW1A Championship can be found at bit.ly/3pxcTa6
Girls
Girls Team Scores
1. East Wilkes 118
2. Alleghany 92
3. Elkin 88
4. South Stokes 66
5. Mount Airy 60
6. Starmount 52
7. North Stokes 38
Relay members were not listed on MileSplit, but Mount Airy’s 4×100 team finished fourth at the conference championship.
Granite Bear freshman Brooke Haynes led the Bears with a trio of individual gold medals at the conference championship. Haynes won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs.
Alex Rose and Brianna Horne joined Haynes with top three finishes. Rose won a silver medal in long jump, while Horne won bronze in both shot put and discus throw.
Hannah Khuri finished just outside the top three in two events: the 800 and 1,600 meters. The junior took fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800.
Da’nya Mills also landed just off the podium with a fifth-place finish in shot put. Mills added a 15th-place finish in discus.
Niya Smith finished sixth in the 100 and 12th in the 200.
Three more Bears competed in one event each: Anabel Ratterman finished 11th in the 100, Lillian Bennett took 14th in the 100 and Kimberly Lopez finished 13th in the 200.
Boys
Boys Team Scores
1. Mount Airy 131
2. Elkin 115
3. Starmount 96
4. East Wilkes 77.5
5. North Stokes 63.5
6. South Stokes 48
7. Alleghany 19
Mount Airy’s boys won five gold medals at the meet. Two of the first-place finishes came in relay races – the 4×100 and 4×400 – and Mount Airy also finished second in the 4×200 and 4×800.
Relay members were not listed on MileSplit.
Deric Dandy, Blake Hawks and Caden Ratcliff each won individual gold medals for the Granite Bears.
Dandy took first in discus throw by a wide margin. The junior’s throw of 158-08 feet set a new school record for Mount Airy and the conference overall. His throw also met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard.
Dandy also finished fourth in shot put.
Hawks earned a pair of medals in jumping events, finishing first in long jump and second in triple jump.
Ratcliff won his gold medal in the 800.
Like Hawks, Taeshon Martin also competed in multiple jumping events. The freshman medaled in high jump by taking second, then finished fourth in triple jump and fifth in long jump.
Freddy Hernandez earned a pair of medals in long distance races by finishing second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600. Declan Conner joined Hernandez in those races and finished fifth in both.
Tyler Mason and Mario Revels each added a bronze medal in jumping events; Revels finished third in high jump, and Mason took third in long jump. Both Bears also competed in the 100 meters, in which Revels finished fourth and Mason 10th.
Karson Strickland finished just off the podium with a fourth-place finish in the 200. Connor Burrell also ran the 200 and took 12th.
Aiden Pomeroy had the highest Granite Bear finish in the 400 at sixth, following David Arispe in 13th and Alex Leiva in 16th.
Caleb Reid and Dylon Joyce each threw discus alongside Dandy. Reid took fifth in the event, while Joyce took 13th.
Joyce also threw shot put and finished 18th, while Steven Johnson took 12th in the event.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports