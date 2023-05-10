East Surry wins 4th straight Regional Title

East Surry secured its fourth-consecutive Golf Regional Championship by winning the 2A Midwest Regional Championship at Pilot Knob Park on May 8. Team members are pictured, from left: Fletcher Gibson, Pennson Badgett, Jordan Davis, Anderson Badgett, Connor Key, Jace Goldbach and coach Darrin Haywood.
East Surry freshman Pennson Badgett was the medalist for Monday’s Regional Championship, finishing one-under par with 69 strokes.
East Surry senior Anderson Badgett was the tied for second place in 2A Midwest Regional Championship, finishing two-over par with 72 strokes.
North Surry’s Brody York, left, is pictured with coach Jonathan Sutphin following the 2A Midwest Regional Championship. York will represent North Surry at the 2A State Championship.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry defended its home course in the 2A Midwest Regional Golf Championship.
The Cardinals won both the team competition and had the medalist for the meet: freshman Pennson Badgett.
East Surry’s top four scores at Pilot Knob Park Country Club added up to 299 strokes, which was 19 better than the second place team, Forbush.
The victory cemented East Surry’s fourth regional championship in the past four completed seasons; the Cards won the 1A Midwest Regional Title in 2019 and 2021, then won the 2A Midwest Regional Title in 2022 and 2023.
East Surry went on to finish second at states in both 2019 and 2021, then won the 2A State Championship in 2022.
East Surry, Forbush and third-place team Salisbury all qualified for the 2023 state championship as a team. The four best scores on the top three teams automatically qualify for states.
2023 Midwest 2A Regional Total team score (to par)
1. East Surry 299 (+19)
2. Forbush 318 (+38)
3. Salisbury 325 (+45)
4. West Stanly 340 (+60)
5. West Davidson 341 (+61)
6. Wheatmore 347 (+67)
7. Mount Pleasant 362 (+82)
8. Trinity 364 (+84)
9. West Wilkes 370 (+90)
10. West Stokes 378 (+98)
11. McMichael 395 (+115)
Pennson Badgett was the medalist for the meet as the only one of 79 golfers to finish below par, winning with an 18-hole score of 69 (-1).
Pennson is not only the second consecutive East Surry player to win an individual regional title, but is also the second consecutive Badgett to do so. Pennson’s older brother Anderson Badgett was the medalist at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship in 2022.
East Surry golfers occupied three of the top five individual spots in the May 8 match: Pennson Badgett finished first at 69 strokes, Anderson Badgett tied for second at 72 strokes and Connor Key tied for fourth at 73 strokes. Jace Goldbach also scored for East Surry with 85 strokes.
Top Individual Scores (to par)
1. Pennson Badgett, East Surry 69 (-1)
T-2. Anderson Badgett, East Surry 72 (+2)
T-2. Ryan Collins, West Stanly 72 (+2)
T-4. Connor Key, East Surry 73 (+3)
T-4. John McCoy, Salisbury 73 (+3)
6. Ryan Marshall, Wheatmore 77 (+7)
T-7. Ethan Hutchens, Forbush 78 (+8)
T-7. Connor Long, Forbush 78 (+8)
T-7. Wills Eller, Wilkes Central 78 (+8)
T-10. Jon Harding, West Davidson 79 (+9)
T-10. Eli Sloan, Forbush 79 (+9)
T-10. Carter Huffman, North Wilkes 79 (+9)
Also qualifying for states were the best nine scores not part of the top four players on the top three teams.
Among those top nine was North Surry sophomore Brody York, who finished tied for 15th with a score of 83 strokes (+13). Just missing the cut was Surry Central’s Adam Hege who finished tied for 19th at 84 strokes (+14).
Full results for the 2A Midwest Regional Championship can be found online by going to nchsaa.org/sports/mens-golf, then scrolling to Regional Results > 2A Midwest