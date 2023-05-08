Bears honor senior soccer players

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Mount Airy’s five senior soccer players are honored on Senior Night. Pictured, from left: Alex Rose, Kylie James, Bianca Garcia, Audrey Marion and Karyme Bueno.</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Audrey Marion is recognized on the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for soccer.</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Karyme Bueno is recognized on the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for soccer.</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Kylie James is recognized on the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for soccer.</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Bianca Garcia is recognized on the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for soccer.</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Alex Rose is recognized on the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for soccer.</p>

Mount Airy honored five seniors on the team’s Senior Night for soccer.

Alex Rose, Bianca Garcia, Karyme Bueno, Audrey Marion and Kylie James were recognized by the team during halftime of a May 4 home match against East Wilkes.

The Granite Bears won that game 8-0 with the following players scoring: Paola Ramirez four times, Audrey Marion twice, and Kate Deaton and Kylie James once each. Karyme Bueno assisted on two goals, and James did on one.

Ali Ardner recorded a shutout against East Wilkes. The shutout was Mount Airy’s seventh of the season and fifth in its past five matches.

Mount Airy then defeated Elkin 6-1 the following night. Ramirez once again scored four times, while Rose and Deaton scored once each. Bueno assisted on half of the Granite Bears’ goals against the Buckin’ Elks, while James added one assist.

Mount Airy secured the Northwest 1A Conference Championship with the Elkin victory. The Granite Bears won the program’s first conference title in 2022, sharing it with Elkin and South Stokes, but captured the school’s first outright title this season.

Mount Airy sits at 17-0-1 overall and 11-0 in conference play with two matches remaining in the regular season.