Bears honor senior soccer players

May 04, 2023
Surry County tennis teams went 4-for-4 in their first-round playoff matches for the second consecutive season.
Elkin, East Surry, Mount Airy and Surry Central all advanced to the second round of their respective brackets; Elkin and Mount Airy in 1A, and East Surry and Surry Central in 2A.
Three of the teams won lopsided home matches, while one went on the road and defeated a previously undefeated powerhouse.
1A
No. 1 Elkin vs. No. 16 South Davidson
The 1A West’s top seed advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 9-0 sweep in the first round.
Elkin looks to build on a strong 2022 season in which the team reached the 1A West Regional Championship before falling to the eventual state champs.
Elkin, now 16-0 on the season, only dropped a combined six games in the victory over South Davidson: four in singles and two in doubles.
The Elks will host No. 9 East Wilkes (15-6) on May 9. East Wilkes defeated No. 8 Cornerstone Charter 5-1 in the opening round.
Elkin defeated East Wilkes twice during the regular season, 9-0 and 8-1.
Singles
1. Owen Jennings (Elk) def. Logan Garner 6-0, 6-0
2. Connor Ballard (Elk) def. Tyler Flannery 6-0, 6-0
3. Aidan Ballard (Elk) def. Jayden Bustos-Benitez 6-0, 6-1
4. Luke McComb (Elk) def. Jordan Sentell 6-0, 6-0
5. Tim Stevens (Elk) def. Seth Cooke 6-1, 6-1
6. Cole Macemore (Elk) def. Cole Macemore 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Jennings/C. Ballard (Elk) def. Garner/Flannery 8-1
2. A. Ballard/Stevens (Elk) def. Bustos-Benitez/Sentell 8-0
3. McComb/Macemore (Elk) def. Cooke/Petteys 8-1
No. 7 Mount Airy vs. No. 10 Highland Tech
Mount Airy improved to 17-2 on the season with a 6-0 victory over visiting Highland Tech. The match was stopped after singles.
The Granite Bears posted three double-bagel victories and only gave up 11 games in the six matches.
Mount Airy is the second team this season to sweep Highland Tech (9-6), with the other being Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy – Mount Airy’s Sweet 16 opponent. Thomas Jefferson (11-2), 1A champions of the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference, defeated Highland Tech 9-0 and 8-1 during the regular season.
Mount Airy and Thomas Jefferson make up two of the three teams in the 1A West with only two losses. Mount Airy dropped a pair of matches to Elkin, and TJCA lost both its matches to the 2A West’s No. 5 seed, Burns.
Thomas Jefferson defeated No. 15 Christ the King 8-1 in the Round of 32.
Singles
1. Georgie Kriek (MA) def. Luke Falls 6-0, 6-0
2. Kannon Strickland (MA) def. Noah Fargher 6-0, 6-0
3. Carson Hill (MA) def. Luke Kelly 6-0, 6-4
4. Kieran Slate (MA) def. Wyatt Kerr 6-2, 6-2
5. Connor Sechrist (MA) def. Grayson Rose 6-0, 6-3
6. John Juno (MA) def. Jakob Lanning 6-0, 6-0
2A
No. 7 East Surry vs. No. 10 North Stanly
East Surry advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season with an 8-1 victory against North Stanly.
The Cardinals (18-3) went to a set-tiebreaker in one singles match and a third-set tiebreaker in two more, but managed to secure the overall victory with five singles wins. The Foothills 2A Conference Champions then swept doubles against the Comets (10-4), who won the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
East Surry advances to the Sweet 16 and will travel to No. 2 R-S Central (14-0). R-S Central, the champions of the Mountain Foothills Seven 2A Conference, defeated Forbush 5-0 in the opening round.
East Surry defeated Forbush 7-1 and 8-1 during the regular season.
Singles
1. Ameno Morgan (NS) def. Levi Watson 7-6 (7-5), 6-3
2. Kade Talton (ES) def. Ethan Honeycutt 6-3, 4-3 (retired in second set)
3. Colsen Semones (ES) def. Hayden Towne 6-0, 3-6, 1-0 (12-10)
4. Lupe Chavez (ES) def. Kong Shia Moua 6-3, 6-3
5. Noah Hopkin (ES) def. Brad Luther 6-0, 6-1
6. Hayden Douglas (ES) def. Dakota Calvert 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-2)
Doubles
1. Watson/Talton (ES) def. Morgan/Towne 9-7
2. Chavez/Hopkins (ES) def. Moua/Luther 8-5
3. Semones/Tyler Reeves (ES) def. Calvert/Cohen Lowder 8-0
No. 4 Surry Central at No. 3 Salisbury
Surry Central took down previously undefeated Salisbury 6-3 to return to the Sweet 16.
The Golden Eagles (13-5) won 4-of-6 singles matches, then won the top two doubles matches to take down the Hornets. Salisbury came into the match 13-0 and had only lost four individual matches before dropping six to Surry Central.
An upset in another match means Surry Central only has to travel one county over in the next round. No. 11 West Stokes defeated No. 6 Trinity (9-2) 6-0 in the opening round and will host Surry Central in the Sweet 16.
West Stokes (11-3), champions of the Mid-State 2A Conference, and Surry Central both won lopsided matches against North Surry and South Stokes this season. The only difference in common opponents came against East Surry; West Stokes defeated East Surry 5-4 in the teams’ only meeting, and East Surry defeated Surry Central twice – 6-3 and 5-4.
Singles
1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Grey Davis 6-2, 6-3
2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Reid Hlavacek 6-2, 6-3
3. Maddox Martin (SC) def. Wyatt Goodnight 6-3, 6-2
4. Isaac Eller (SC) def. Bryant Davis 7-5, 6-4
5. Soyer Cornelison (SB) def. Eduardo Romero-Rondin 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)
6. Marcus Everson (SB) def. Chris Hall 7-5, 6-0
Doubles
1. Pardue/Tucker (SC) def. Davis/Hlavacek 8-3
2. Martin/Eller (SC) def. Goodnight/Cornelison 8-5
3. Davis/Everson (SB) def. Romero-Rondin/Hall 9-8 (7-4)