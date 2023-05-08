Cards, Eagles reach regional Championships

East Surry’s Levi Watson, left, and Kade Talton captured the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship over the weekend.
Cardinals Athletics
East Surry’s 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Champions are pictured following the championship match at Salisbury High School. Pictured, from left: Levi Watson, Kade Talton and coach Hal Epperson.
Cardinals Athletics
Surry Central’s Josh Pardue, left, is pictured with coach Mason Midkiff after finishing 2A Midwest Regional Runner-up in singles.
Golden Eagles Athletics
Three of Surry Central’s four regional qualifiers are pictured at the tournament. Pictured, from left: Josh Pardue, Maddox Martin and Michael Tucker. Not pictured: Isaac Eller.
Golden Eagles Athletics
SALISBURY — East Surry and Surry Central tennis players made up half of the championship field at the 2A Midwest Regional Tournament.
East Surry’s Levi Watson and Kade Talton won the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship. The Cardinal juniors were competing at regionals for the second time, although this was their first appearance as a team. Watson finished fourth in singles in 2022, while Talton teamed with Nick Lowery in the same tournament.
Watson qualifies for his second state tournament with the doubles championship victory.
Surry Central’s Josh Pardue competed in his third regional competition in three years; no tournament was held in 2020. Pardue qualified for regionals in singles in 2021, then finished 2A Midwest Regional Runner-up in Doubles with partner Jacob Edmonds in 2022.
Pardue reached the Regional Singles Championship this season and finished runner-up. Pardue will make his second appearance in the state tournament.
Surry Central’s Michael Tucker and Maddox Martin will also compete in the 2A State Championship Tournament after finishing third in doubles. Tucker previously competed at regionals in 2022 with partner Tripp McMillen, finishing fourth. Martin competed in the 2021 regional tournament in singles.
East Surry and Surry Central look to capture their school’s first-ever individual State Championships at the state tournament on May 12-13 at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
Singles
Pardue came into the regional competition undefeated against 2A opponents, and continued his dominance through the first three rounds.
The Golden Eagle senior defeated West Stanly’s Nick Smith 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then beat Robinson’s Drew Turner 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Pardue returned to Salisbury High School the following day to beat West Stokes’ Sammy Heath 6-3, 6-2.
North Stanly’s Ameno Morgan defeated Pardue in the championship match 6-2, 6-4. Ameno is undefeated in singles on the year, while Pardue falls to 22-3 as he returns to the state tournament.
Also competing in the regional singles tournament were Surry Central’s Isaac Eller and East Surry’s Hayden Douglas. Both reached the regional competition for the first time.
Eller defeated West Stanly’s Kaden Little 7-5, 6-3 in the opening round, but the sophomore fell to North Stanly’s Morgan 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Douglas, a sophomore, fell 6-0, 6-2 to West Davidson’s Kaleb Peeler 6-0, 6-4 in the opening round.
Doubles
Watson/Talton entered the regional competition 15-4 as a duo, with their only 2A losses coming against Surry Central’s Pardue/Tucker. The Cardinal pair earned the No. 1 seed at regionals.
Watson/Talton defeated West Stokes’ Todd Mendenhall/Myles Knox 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round, then beat North Wilkes’ Mitch Adams/Aiden Pennell in the quarterfinals. Watson/Talton also defeated the North Wilkes duo in the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Championship.
Watson/Talton ran into some familiar opponents in the semifinals: Surry Central’s Tucker/Martin. The Golden Eagle duo defeated Trinity’s Dominic Payne/Moises Venture 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round, then beat Salisbury’s Reid Hlavacek/Gray Davis 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Watson/Talton defeated Tucker/Martin 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 to advance to the regional championship.
The Cardinals ran into West Stokes’ James Spainhour/Peyton Spainhour in the finals and won 6-3, 6-3.
Tucker/Martin beat West Stanly’s Nathan Barringer/Matthew Parker 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match.
