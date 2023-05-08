Bears sweep regional tennis titles

Mount Airy won both the Singles and Doubles Championships at the 1A West Regional Tournaments. Pictured, from left: Carson Hill, coach Luke Graham, Kannon Strickland and Georgie Kriek.
Granite Bears Athletics
1A West Regional Doubles Champions Kannon Strickland, left, and Carson Hill are pictured with their championship brackets.
Granite Bears Athletics
Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek hits a forehand in a match against Starmount earlier this season.
ELKIN — Mount Airy High School won both individual titles at the 1A West Regional Championship on April 6.
Both Mount Airy and Elkin played at Elkin Municipal Park less than a week after battling in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament on the same courts. The Bears and Elks split the conference’s individual championships then, with Mount Airy winning the Singles Tournament and Elkin the Doubles Tournament, but Mount Airy won both tournaments in the regional competition.
All three champions won their first regional titles.
Granite Bear senior Georgie Kriek won his first Regional Championship after finishing in the top three each of the past two years; no tournament was held in 2020. This is also the first year that Kriek hasn’t played a competitor from Elkin in the regional competition.
Kriek finished third in the singles tournament in 2021, falling to Elkin’s Patrick Soos in the semifinals but defeating Elkin’s Owen Jennings in the third-place match. Kriek and Jennings both reached the championship round the following season – Kriek as a junior and Jennings as a sophomore – with Jennings taking the victory.
Jennings finished third in this year’s singles bracket.
Mount Airy’s Carson Hill and Kannon Strickland turned the tables at regionals by winning a rematch from the NW1A Doubles Championship. Both members of the Granite Bear duo competed at regionals for the first time.
Elkin’s Aiden Ballard and Connor Ballard, who defeated Hill/Strickland in the NW1A Doubles Championship, finished runner-up at regionals. Both freshmen competed in their first regional competition.
Singles
Kriek and Jennings entered the regional tournament as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, after the Granite Bear defeated the Buckin’ Elk in the NW1A Championship. The No. 1 seed in the bracket was the defending 1A Singles State Champion: Nikhil Deshpande of Langtree Charter.
Kriek only lost one individual match on his way to the championship. He defeated Piedmont Community Charter’s Henry Tippett 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round, then swept Uwharrie Charter’s Will McPherson in the quarterfinals.
The Granite Bear defeated Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy’s Lucas Hobbs, the No. 6 seed at regionals, 6-0, 6-0 to return to the regional championship.
Jennings defeated Cornerstone Charter’s Jake Stanfield in the first round, then beat Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School’s Josh Hanflink 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Jennings ran into Deshpande in the semifinals and fell 6-1, 6-4.
Jennings went on to defeat Hobbs 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place match.
Deshpande and Kriek faced off in a rematch of the state semifinals in 2022, which Deshpande won 6-1, 6-2 en route to his state title. It was Kriek’s turn to win in straight sets as he captured the regional championship by a score of 7-5, 6-3.
Kriek, Deshpande, Jennings and Hobbs will all compete in the 1A State Championship Tournament May 12-13 at Cary Tennis Park.
Elkin’s Tim Stevens also competed in the singles tournament as the No. 4 seed. Stevens beat Gray Stone Day’s Lucas Mayner in the opening round, then faced Thomas Jefferson’s Hobbs in the quarterfinals. Stevens retired from the match, allowing Hobbs to advance to the semifinals.
Doubles
Like Kriek, the team of Hill and Strickland also defeated a defending state champion – or rather half of one – en route to a doubles title.
Hill/Strickland entered as the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Elkin’s Ballard duo were the No. 1 team, while Bishop McGuinness’ Timothy Hackman and Evan Sturgill were the No. 2 seed.
Hill/Strickland opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Piedmont Community Charter’s Jack Sherrill/Diezel Bryant. The Granite Bears then beat the No. 6-ranked team of Elkin’s Luke McComb/Cole Macemore in three sets in the quarterfinals: 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
The Granite Bears’ duo faced Bishop’s Hackman/Sturgill in the semifinals. Hackman won the 2022 1A Doubles State Championship with partner Luca Pestana.
Hill/Strickland came away with another three-set victory to advance to the championship round. The Bears won the semifinal 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
The Ballards only lost three games in their first three matches on the other side of the bracket. The pair won 6-0, 6-0 against Christ the King Catholic High School’s Baron Deatherage/Oliviero Sastoque in the opening round, then beat Bishop McGuinness’ Connor Whalen/ Chase Wiedwald 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Connor/Aiden advanced to the championship with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Mountain Heritage’s Jay Tomcho/Saul Comacho.
The Ballards won the first set of the championship 6-3 over Hill/Strickland, but th Bears won the second and third sets 6-4 and 6-3 to win the 1A West Regional Doubles Championship.
Hackman/Sturgill defeated Tomcho/Comacho 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match. The top four teams all advance to the 1A State Championship Tournament.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports