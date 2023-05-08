Russell named new MCA basketball coach

May 8, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report
Millennium Charter Academy named Mike Russell the new Head Coach of the Men’s Varsity Basketball team.

Coach Russell is currently Head Skills Developer for CP3 Basketball Academy, where he has been the past five years, and has training experience with Chris Paul – a 12-time NBA All-Star and current member of the Phoenix Suns.

Coach Russell has years of experience both playing and coaching basketball. He was starting point guard at RJ Reynolds High School during the team’s back-to-back 4A State Championships in 2000 and 2001. In 2010 he co-founded an AAU Basketball program, Team Winston, and has served as JV Coach for Forsyth Country Day’s boys basketball team.

Coach Russell is excited to start working with the basketball program soon and will be sharing information about Summer Camps in the coming weeks. With questions about camps, contact Rodney King at rodneyking@mcacademy.com or Tammy Delp at tammydelp10@gmail.com.