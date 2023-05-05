Bears fall 1-0 in pitching duel vs. Vikings

Mount Airy first baseman Kamden Hawks catches a throw from third base to get North Stokes’ Cash Dalton out.
Mount Airy’s Rylan Venable catches a fly ball in the bottom of the first inning.
Granite Bear Landon Gallimore hits a hard ground ball to shortstop during the second inning.
North Stokes advanced to the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship after winning a pitching duel against Mount Airy.
The teams combined to throw 24 strikeouts, including 12 from the Vikings’ Blaze Lawson.
Mount Airy and North Stokes recorded only four hits in the game. A pair of hits in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the 1-0 game, with Carl Hylton hitting the game-winning RBI.
No. 2 North Stokes (20-5) wins its second game of the year when only scoring one run, previously doing so against Leadership Academy on March 9.
Mount Airy was shutout for the second time all season; 4A Watauga was the only other team to hold the Granite Bears scoreless.
North will face No. 1 South Stokes (14-6) in the NW1A Tournament Championship. The two teams combined to share the conference’s regular season championship.
Most of the Wednesday’s game saw Lawson and Mount Airy’s Landon Cox battling on the mound. Lawson earned the win with 12 strikeouts, four walks, one hit by pitch and one hit allowed in 6.2 innings. North’s Bryson Bennett faced one batter and recorded one strikeout.
Cox struck out 11 batters, walked two and allowed one run on three hits.
Cox also had the only hit of the night for the No. 3-seeded Granite Bears (14-12). Cox hit a double in the top of the fourth inning, but was stranded on base alongside Landon Gallimore who was walked.
The Bears also got on base in the second, fifth and seventh innings, but none of the baserunners advanced beyond second base: Landon Gallimore reached first on a fielding error in the second inning, then Ian Gallimore was walked; Carson Webb was walked in the fifth inning; Kamden Hawks was walked in the seventh inning, then Webb was hit by a pitch.
The Vikings didn’t put a runner on base until the fourth inning. Cox struck out the inning’s first batter, then the game was briefly stopped as the field umpire spoke with the pitcher and coach Josh Wilson. Cox walked the next two batters when play resumed, then ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
What proved to be the game-winning run was scored in the fifth inning. Leadoff Cash Dalton, one of only two Vikings that didn’t strike out at least once in the game, singled with a grounder placed between the first and second basemen. Dalton stole second base, then saw his opportunity to score from second when Hylton hit a line drive to right field.
Mount Airy’s Ian Gallimore rifled a throw from right field as Dalton dashed toward the plate. Dalton beat the throw home to score, but then Cox – backing up the catcher Cameryn Wilson – threw Hylton out at second.
Lawson had North Stokes’ only other hit of the game with a single in the sixth. Lawson attempted to steal second but was thrown out by Wilson.
Scoring
(3) MA – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
(2) NS – 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, X = 1
