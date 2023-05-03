East Surry wins FH2A Golf Title

Badgett named Player of the Year

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>East Surry freshman Pennson Badgett was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year at Monday’s conference championship and was also the medalist for the meet.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

<p>The 2023 Foothills 2A All-Conference Golf Team is pictured following Monday’s championship.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

WEST JEFFERSON — East Surry brought home its fifth consecutive conference championship in golf after a strong performance on May 1.

The Cardinals won conference titles in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Foothills 2A Conference Championship was held at Mountain Aire Golf Club and hosted by North Wilkes High School. All seven FH2A schools competed in the championship.

East Surry won the team competition with an 18-hole score of 308 strokes. Forbush finished second with 314 strokes, followed by North Wilkes at 365, Surry Central at 371, West Wilkes at 377, North Surry at 384 and Wilkes Central at 405.

The Cardinals also swept the top individual honors for the conference. East Surry freshman Pennson Badgett was named FH2A Player of the Year, and was also the medalist for the conference championship by shooting two under par at 70. Taking second at the conference meet was fellow Cardinal Connor Key at 72 strokes.

East Surry’s Darrin Haywood was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

The golfers with the top 12 cumulative scores on the season were named to the FH2A All-Conference Team: East Surry’s Pennson Badgett, Connor Key, Anderson Badgett and Jace Goldbach; Forbush’s Ethan Hutchens, Eli Sloan, Noah Mathis, Hunter Hall and Connor Long; North Wilkes’ Carter Huffman; Wilkes Central’s Wills Eller; Surry Central’s Adam Hege.

Golfers with the next five highest scores were named All-Conference Honorable Mentions: East Surry’s Jordan Davis; North Surry’s Brody York and Logan Wall; Surry Central’s Nathan Narehood; West Wilkes’ Cameron Greer and Taner Estes.

FH2A Championship Results

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

1. Pennson Badgett (ES) 35+35=70

2. Connor Key (ES) 37+35=72

3. Ethan Hutchens (FB) 37+36=73

4. Eli Sloan (FB) 37+41=78

5. Anderson Badgett (ES) 41+40=81

6. Connor Long (FB) 42+20=82

7. Noah Mathis (FB) 41+42=83

8. Jace Goldbach (ES) 43+42=85

T-9. Brody York (NS) 42+44=86

T-9. Wills Eller (WC) 45+41=86

T-9. Carter Huffman (NW) 41+45=86

TEAM RESULTS

*The top four individual performances contributed to team score. Scores are formatted as: front 9 score + back 9 score = total score.

1. East Surry Cardinals 156+152=308

Pennson Badgett 35+35=70

Connor Key 37+35=72

Anderson Badgett 41+40=81

Jace Goldbach 43+42=85

2. Forbush Falcons 157+157=314

Ethan Hutchens 37+36=73

Eli Sloan 37+41=78

Connor Long 42+20=82

Noah Mathis 41+42=83

3. North Wilkes Vikings 185+180=365

Carter Huffman 41+45=86

Trey Johnson 48+43=91

Levi Brown 48+46=94

Chase Johnson 50+46=96

4. Surry Central Golden Eagles 185+192=371

Nathan Narehood 47+43=90

Paydon Snow 43+47=90

Adam Hege 45+46=91

Colby Cruise 56+50=106

5. West Wilkes Blackhawks 185+192=377

Cameron Greer 43+46=89

Taner Estes 44+48=92

Andrew Barlow 45+48=93

Caleb Roten 53+51=104

6. North Surry Greyhounds 193+192=385

Brody York 42+44=86

Logan Wall 44+48=92

Jansen Huff 51+49=100

Austin Ravit 56+51=107

7. Wilkes Central Eagles 207+198=405

Wills Eller 45+41=86

Andrew Hincher 51+44=95

Chanson Roark 55+55=110

Jake Perry 56+58=114

