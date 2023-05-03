Robertson grand slam lifts Cards over Hounds

North Surry’s Sarah Sutphin crushes a 3-run home run in the second inning to give the Greyhounds a 4-3 advantage.
Cardinal players flock to Celia Robertson (5) as the Cardinal returns to the plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam.
North Surry’s Angel Adame (3) makes a SportsCenter Top 10 catch in the fifth inning.
East Surry’s Emma-Kate Clement cuts into North Surry’s lead with a sixth-inning home run.
Cassidy Simmons doubles to start a 7-run second inning for North Surry.
East Surry first baseman Elise Marion catches a throw from third base to force an out in Monday’s game.
North Surry’s Sarah Sutphin shouts in celebration after hitting a second-inning home run against East Surry.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry advanced to the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Semifinals after a walk-off grand slam from Celia Robertson.
No. 3 East Surry trailed by as many as five runs in the game, falling behind 8-3 after a 7-run second inning from North Surry. A steady comeback from the Cards cut the lead to 8-7 entering the sixth, but the No. 6 Hounds once again pulled ahead and led 11-8 going into the final inning.
Two singles and an intentional walk loaded the bases for East in the bottom of the seventh, setting up the sophomore’s grand slam. Robertson faced a 2-2 count before hit a tree beyond the fence in left field to win 12-11.
The walk-off is East Surry’s third this season, and its second in the span of 11 days. East previously walked off against North Wilkes and Elkin, and both of those walk-offs were hit by Elise Marion – who was intentionally walked to load the bases against North Surry.
Robertson’s grand slam was the third home run of Monday’s FH2A Quarterfinal. North Surry’s Sarah Sutphin crushed a 3-run homer in the top of the second inning to give the visitors a 4-3 lead, then East’s Emma-Kate Clement hit a solo home run in the sixth.
The teams combined for 17 hits in the game. A combined 13 batters recorded at least one hit in the May 1 clash – seven from East and six from North – while 17-of-18 batters got on base at least once.
Sarah Mauldin and Audrey Hiatt each recorded two hits for the Greyhounds, and Marion and Clement each had a pair of hits for the Cardinals.
Riley Pennington started on the mound for East Surry (13-8). The senior threw two strikeouts and four walks while allowing 11 runs on eight hits. Marion pitched the final 2.0 innings, throwing two strikeouts and walking two batters.
Jordan Snow was North Surry’s starting pitcher and threw 3.0 innings. Snow finished the game with one strikeout, 10 walks and one hit by pitch while allowing seven runs on four hits.
Lexie Allen tossed the final 3.1 innings and walked one batter while allowing five runs on five hits.
The only inning that didn’t feature a run by either team was the fifth, and the scoring started early as 11 of the combined 23 runs were scored in the first two innings.
North Surry (7-12) scored first in the game. Mauldin, who would score three times before the night’s end, reached first on a fielding error and would score on a hit from Hiatt.
Pennington led off with a double in the bottom half of the inning. The Presbyterian College-commit advanced to third on a wild pitch before both she and Addy Sechrist scored on a single from Marion. Marion later scored on a single from Clement to put the Cards up 3-1.
North Surry’s first two batters of the second inning got out, then Cassidy Simmons doubled on the first pitch thrown her way. Angel Adame was then walked to set Sutphin up for her 3-run homer.
The Greyhounds didn’t let up after taking a 4-3 lead. Bases were quickly loaded after singles from Mauldin and Snow as well as a base on balls for Hiatt. A well-placed ground ball to the fence in left-center field hit by Jaxie Draughn scored all three runners.
North scored its seventh run of the second inning after a dropped pop fly hit by Sadie Montgomery allowed Draughn to cross the plate.
North Surry went through 11 batters in just the second inning, but then only had 10 through the next three innings.
East Surry, meanwhile, went scoreless in the second inning before adding a run in the third. Pennington was walked with loaded bases to bring Robertson home, but East left three runners on in the inning after a strikeout thrown by Snow.
A single from Marion and three walks to start the bottom of the fourth forced North Surry’s pitching change. Grace Leftwich singled to bring in the Cards’ sixth run, then Claire Hardy reached first on a fielder’s choice. Hardy’s grounder to third was thrown home to Montgomery for the force out, but then an error trying to get Hardy out at first saw the ball soar into the outfield. The error allowed Clement to score and cut the lead to 8-7.
North Surry scored its final three runs in the sixth after both sides went scoreless in the fifth inning. Adame was walked for the third time in the game, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Sutphin. Adame advanced to third on a single from Mauldin, then scored after Hiatt hit a line drive to left field.
Marion took over on the mound but walked her first batter, Snow, to load the bases. Mauldin scored on a wild pitch, increasing the Hounds’ lead to 10-7, then another walk loaded the bases. East tried to get Hiatt out as she went home on a Montgomery hit, but the throw was too late as North scored run No. 11.
Marion then struck out the next two batters to leave three runners stranded.
Clement’s solo home run was East’s only score of the sixth inning, but the Cards managed to keep the Hounds from adding another run in the top of the seventh.
The Cardinals sat at the top of the lineup entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Pennington flied out on a hit to center field, then Sechrist and Minor each singled. Marion, who already had two singles on the night, was intentionally walked to bring Robertson up to bat.
Robertson fouled off a hit to make it 2-2, then ended the game with her grand slam out of left field.
East Surry advances to the FH2A Semifinals to face No. 2 Forbush (17-7). Forbush defeated No. 7 Wilkes Central 13-1 in the quarterfinals.
Forbush won both regular season meetings against East Surry in close games: 4-2 on March 15 and 5-3 on April 26.
The winner of East/Forbush will face the winner of No. 1 West Wilkes (16-0) and No. 5 Surry Central (7-12). Both semifinal games and the championship games will be held at Forbush High School.
Scoring
SC – 1, 7, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0 = 11
ES – 3, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 4 = 12
