Cards come back vs. Hounds, advance to FH2A Championship

North Surry’s Cam Taylor hits his first of two home runs against East Surry.
Cardinal third baseman Will Jones cocks back to throw across the infield.
North Surry’s Bradley Goins throws during the second inning in Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Semifinal.
Brett Clayton sends a line drive to center field to bring in East Surry’s sixth and seventh runs.
Jake Beamer lays down a sacrifice bunt for the Greyhounds.
East Surry’s Luke Brown pitches during the first inning against North Surry.
North Surry’s Cam Taylor celebrates while rounding the bases for his second home run of the night.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry overcame a 5-run deficit against North Surry to advance to the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship.
The first five innings were dominated by North Surry, the FH2A tournament’s No. 4 seed. The Greyhounds led 5-0 through five with six hits, including a pair of home runs from Cam Taylor, while the No. 1-seeded Cardinals had just one hit up to that point.
East Surry’s first five batters in the sixth inning got on base: three with singles and two via error. Four of the next five Cardinal batters were walked as the game got tied up at 5-5, then a 2RBI double from Brett Clayton capped off a seven-run inning.
Cardinal pitcher Folger Boaz struck out the first three batters in the seventh inning to secure the 7-5 victory.
East Surry (19-4) advances to the FH2A Championship where the team looks to defend its title from 2022. East will host No. 2 Forbush (20-6) in the tournament finals on May 4.
East Surry and Forbush split their two meetings in the regular season as each team won on its home field; East Surry won 9-2 on March 15, and Forbush won 2-1 on March 16.
North and East’s first meeting this season was a 3-2 nail-biter that saw the teams do all their scoring in two innings. The Hounds and Cards did all their scoring across three innings this time around, but neither side scored until the fourth.
Clayton had East Surry’s only hit of the first three innings with a single in the first. Clayton and Boaz each reached scoring position in the first inning, but were left on base.
North Surry (13-10) had two singles in the first three innings – one each from Taylor and Myles Draughn. The Hounds even had runners reach second and third in the first inning before Cardinal pitcher Luke Brown ended the inning with a strikeout.
Business picked up in the top of the fourth after Brown struck out the leadoff batter. James McCreary singled with a grounder up the middle, but didn’t spend much time on base as Taylor crushed a home run out of right field.
Bradley Goins was walked after the homer, then Kobe Johnson – running for the pitcher Goins – moved to second on a single from Cade Atkins. A fielding error on a hit from Jake Beamer allowed Johnson to score and make it 3-0.
The score increased to 4-0 after another Cardinal error. Boaz knocked down a line drive hit by Kolby Watson and tagged first base. Boaz turned to throw to second for the double play, but an error on the catch sent the ball into left field to give Atkins enough time to score run No. 4.
A solo home run from Taylor in the fifth increased the Greyhounds’ lead to 5-0. North then forced East to go three up three down in the bottom of the inning.
Goins only threw two strikeouts in the first five innings of the game while allowing one hit, but he also forced eight flyouts and three groundouts during that span.
Boaz led off in the bottom of the sixth with a line drive to center, but was called out at second after a Clayton hit. The bases were then loaded as East Surry’s Brown and Jaxon Bottoms each singled.
North Surry only committed one fielding error in the first five innings before committing two on one batter in the sixth. With Stevie Keener at the plate and the bases loaded, North attempted to pick off Brown at second but an error sent the ball into center as Clayton scored. A Keener hit to short was then mishandled, allowing another run to score as the sophomore beat the throw to first.
McCreary took over on the mound and walked his first batter, Gabriel Harpe, to load the bases. McCreary picked up the second out of the inning with a strikeout, but the next three batters were walked to bring in three more runs.
Atkins then began pitching and gave up a 2RBI single to Clayton as the sixth and seventh runs were scored.
Boaz pitched the seventh inning and struck out all three batters to cement the victory.
Brown threw 5.0 innings for East Surry. During that time, the senior struck out four batters, walked two and gave up five runs on six hits. Luke Bruner threw a pair of strikeouts in the sixth inning, then Boaz struck out three more in the seventh.
Goins pitched 5.1 innings for the Greyhounds and struck out two batters, walked two, hit one with a pitch and allowed four runs on three hits. McCreary struck out one batter and walked four in .1 innings on the mound, allowing three runs, then Atkins threw one strikeout and allowed one hit in .1 innings.
Scoring
NS – 0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 0 = 5
ES – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7, X = 7
