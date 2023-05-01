Kriek wins NW1A Singles Championship

Mount Airy senior Georgie Kriek is pictured with the Northwest 1A Conference Singles Championship.
Granite Bear Athletics
Mount Airy’s Carson Hill slices a backhand during a regular season match against Elkin.
Mount Airy’s Kannon Strickland serves during a regular season match against Elkin.
Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek hits cross court during a regular season match against Starmount.
ELKIN — Mount Airy and Elkin split the Northwest 1A Conference’s top honors at the conference tournament held April 25-26.
The pair of Surry County schools combined to win all the conference’s top awards for the second consecutive season, but only one award – Coach of the Year – went to the same person as the 2022 season: Mount Airy’s Luke Graham.
Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek won the NW1A Singles Tournament, while the Elkin duo of Connor Ballard and Aidan Ballard won the Doubles Title. The singles title is Kriek’s second, having previously won the NW1A Title in 2021, while the freshmen Ballards win their first conference title.
Elkin’s Owen Jennings was named NW1A Player of the Year. The Buckin’ Elk junior finished 10-0 against conference opponents during the regular season, with Kriek being the only one to push him beyond a two-set match.
Jennings reached the singles championship match before falling to Kriek in three sets.
Elkin was also recognized as the NW1A Regular Season Conference Champions after finishing 10-0 in league play.
The top three finishers in each bracket qualified for the 1A West Regional Tournament.
Singles
Kriek and Jennings entered the singles tournament as the top two seeds for the second consecutive season, just with roles reversed.
Top-seeded Jennings didn’t drop a game until the championship match. The Buckin’ Elk earned a first round bye, then won 6-0, 6-0 against both Starmount’s Dylan Ball and East Wilkes’ Nathaniel Buchette.
No. 2-seeded Kriek only lost two games on the road to the singles championship match. Following a bye in the opening round, the Granite Bear bested East Wilkes’ Luke Macemore 6-0, 6-0 then topped Elkin’s Tim Stevens 6-1, 6-1.
Stevens defeated Burchette 7-5, 6-2 in the third place match.
The singles championship marked the third meeting between Kriek and Jennings this season and the eighth since the start of the 2022 season.
Jennings won the first set of the championship match 6-3, then Kriek fired back with a 6-1 win in the second. The pair played a full third set instead of a 10-point tiebreaker, and Kriek cemented his victory by winning the final set 6-2.
Kriek and Jennings are now 4-4 against each other in the past two seasons. The pair can potentially face off three more times this season: individual regionals, individual states and the 1A Dual Team Tournament.
Elsewhere in the bracket:
• Starmount’s Ball defeated South Stokes’ Cohen Boak 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round before falling to Jennings in the quarterfinals
• Mount Airy’s Kieran Slate defeated Alleghany’s Rodolfo Lopez 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round, then fell to East Wilkes’ Burchette in the quarterfinals 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
• Alleghany’s Zander Russell defeated South Stokes’ Wyatt Kerr 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then fell 6-3, 6-3 to Elkin’s Stevens
• East Wilkes’ Macemore defeated Starmount’s Ethan Wood 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round before falling to Kriek in the quarterfinals
Doubles
Both the championship and third-place doubles matches were contended between teams from Mount Airy and Elkin.
The Ballards earned the top seed in the doubles tournament, while Mount Airy’s Carson Hill/Kannon Strickland were the No. 2 seeded team.
The Ballards earned a first round bye, then defeated Alleghany’s Kaden Miller/Jonathan Arenas 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Connor and Aiden then defeated Mount Airy’s John Juno/Jared Pinto 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Hill /Strickland earned a first-round bye on the other side of the bracket, then defeated East Wilkes’ James Cook/Owen Combs 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Hill/Strickland defeated Elkin’s Luke McComb/Cole Macemore to advance to the championship match.
McComb/Macemore defeated Juno/Pinto 6-0 in the first set of the third-place match, then won a set-tiebreaker in the second to secure the victory and their spot in the 1A West Regional Tournament.
The Ballards secured the doubles crown with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Hill/Strickland.
Elsewhere in the bracket:
• Alleghany’s Miller/Arenas defeated Starmount’s Javier Mondragon/Luis de la Fuente 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round, then lost to the Ballards in the quarterfinals
• Mount Airy’s Juno/Pinto defeated South Stokes’ Noah Leophard/Nick Leophard 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then beat East Wilkes’ Braxton Long/James Cook 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals; the Bears fell short of the championship after losing to the Ballards in the semifinals
• South Stokes’ Wyatt Simmons/Ian Clark defeated Alleghany’s Jose Martinez/Joseph Azuara 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then fell to Elkin’s McComb/Macemore 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals
• East Wilkes’ Weston Cook/Owen Combs defeated Starmount’s Cris Gonzalez/Oscar Prey 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round before falling to Hill/Strickland in the semifinals
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports