Greyhounds riding 5-game winning streak

April 28, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>North Surry’s Jackson Smith is honored on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for baseball.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Cam Taylor is honored on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for baseball.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Las Thomas is honored on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for baseball.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Kolby Watson is honored on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for baseball.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s James McCreary is honored on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for baseball.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Brodie Robertson is honored on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for baseball.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Jake Beamer is honored on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for baseball.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

North Surry honored seven senior baseball players prior to an April 25 game against North Wilkes.

The seven Greyhounds playing their final home game of the regular season were: Las Thomas, Kolby Watson, Cam Taylor, Jackson Smith, Brodie Robertson, James McCreary and Jake Beamer.

North Surry’s seniors capped the regular season off with a pair of wins over North Wilkes. The Greyhounds won the Senior Night game 7-1, then traveled to Hays the next night to defeat the Vikings 10-5.

North Surry is riding a five-game winning streak, its longest of the season, heading into the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament. The Hounds have scored at least seven runs in each of those victories.

The Greyhounds, now 12-9 overall and 6-6 in conference play, earned the No. 4 seed in the conference tourney and will host No. 5 Surry Central (8-16, 4-8 FH2A) on May 1. The winner of that game will face No. 1 East Surry (18-4, 11-1 FH2A) on May 2 in Pilot Mountain.

The semifinals and finals of the tournament will take place at East Surry’s Barry Hall field.

