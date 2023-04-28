Surry Central tops North Wilkes on Senior Night

April 28, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Surry Central’s seniors gather for a halftime huddle against North Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s seniors gather for a halftime huddle against North Wilkes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Wendy Cantor (10) stops in her tracks before dribbling around a North Wilkes midfielder.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Wendy Cantor (10) stops in her tracks before dribbling around a North Wilkes midfielder.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle Abigail Hernandez crosses into the Vikings’ 18-yard box.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle Abigail Hernandez crosses into the Vikings’ 18-yard box.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Ashley Santamaria places a shot past the North Wilkes keeper to score Surry Central’s second goal of the conference match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Ashley Santamaria places a shot past the North Wilkes keeper to score Surry Central’s second goal of the conference match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Dafne Salgado-Perez traps a pass in order to advance up the sideline.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Dafne Salgado-Perez traps a pass in order to advance up the sideline.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central honored nine soccer seniors during an April 25 match against North Wilkes.

The Golden Eagles recognized at halftime were: Fernanda Camacho, Ashley Santamaria, Wendy Cantor, Joricza Ramirez, Brittany Frausto, Lillian Orozco, Abigail Hernandez, Mariana Arroyo and Dafne Salgado-Perez.

Obviously it’s a big, big class that I’m graduating, and it’s safe to say they’re the core of this team,” said Surry Central coach Adan Garcia. “They’re great leaders and are very passionate. Each one of them is practically irreplaceable, and in my eyes this is one of the best women’s soccer teams to come through here. I might be biased, and I’m okay with that, but I think it’s safe to say that soccer-wise this is one of the best groups to come through this school.”

The seniors led Surry Central to a 3-0 victory over North Wilkes. Cantor scored in the first half, then Santamaria added a pair of goals in the second half.

The win over North Wilkes, and a subsequent 2-0 victory against West Wilkes on April 26, allowed Surry Central to make it through the month of April with just two losses in that span. Both losses came against Wilkes Central – the undefeated Foothills 2A Conference Champion and No. 8-ranked team in the 2A West (via MaxPreps).

Surry Central sits at 9-5-3 overall and 5-2-2 in conference play.

Despite the team’s recent success, Garcia said the seniors have helped keep the team level-headed and focused on improving every day.

“One of the biggest things about this senior class – which is both a blessing and a curse – is their competitive nature,” Garcia said. “Even if I say ‘that was a good run,” if that failed to connect on the pass they’ll be like ‘yeah, but I didn’t finish it off.” or ‘I could’ve done this better.’

“They have that coaches mindset and that’s something I’m definitely going to miss from this class.”

The final scoreline didn’t reflect on how lopsided the game against North Wilkes was. Surry Central fired 20 shots in just the second half: 12 of which were saved, two found the back of the net and one hit the crossbar.

Surry Central remains in the chase for second place in the Foothills 2A Conference against Forbush (8-6-1, 7-1-1 FH2A). The teams will face off on May 1 in Dobson.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports