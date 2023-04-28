Surry Central honors tennis seniors

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Surry Central’s three seniors are recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night festivities. Pictured, from left: Michael Tucker, Josh Pardue and Eduardo Romero-Rondin.</p> <p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

<p>Surry Central senior Josh Pardue paints his name on the Golden Eagles’ equipment shed.</p> <p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

<p>Surry Central senior Eduardo Romero-Rondin paints his name on the Golden Eagles’ equipment shed.</p> <p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

<p>Surry Central senior Micheal Tucker paints his name on the Golden Eagles’ equipment shed.</p> <p>Golden Eagle Athletics</p>

DOBSON — Surry Central capped off its regular season with a 9-0 victory over North Wilkes.

The Golden Eagles’ win secures the No. 2 spot in the Foothills 2A Conference. Surry Central finishes the regular season 12-5 overall and 10-2 in league play.

The second place finish earned Surry Central one of the FH2A Conference’s automatic bids for the dual team state playoffs. The opening round of the state playoffs will take place the first week of May.

Central recognized three senior tennis players following the victory: Josh Pardue, Michael Tucker and Eduardo Romero-Rondin. The Golden Eagle trio painted their names on the equipment shed as part of the program’s tradition.

All three seniors picked up victories in both singles and doubles.

Romero-Rondin was one game away from a double-bagel win in singles, finishing with a 6-1, 6-0 win in No. 5 singles. Three Eagles won their matches 6-0, 6-0: No. 3 Maddox Martin, No. 4 Isaac Eller and No. 6 Houston Whitaker.

Pardue and Tucker won the singles matches against the top-heavy North Wilkes team. Pardue won 6-1, 6-2 in top spot, while Tucker won a set tiebreaker in the first set 7-6 (7-4), then won the second set 6-2 as Central swept singles.

Pardue and Tucker teamed to take down North Wilkes’ top two seeds in doubles 8-3, then the teams of Martin/Eller and Romero-Rondin/Whitaker won their doubles matches 8-0.

Match results vs. North Wilkes.

Singles

1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Mitch Adams 6-1, 6-2

2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Aiden Pennell 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

3. Maddox Martin (SC) def. Ethan Wood 6-0, 6-0

4. Isaac Eller (SC) def. Eden Burkenbin 6-0, 6-0

5. Eduardo Romero-Rondin (SC) def. Cooper Ellis 6-1, 6-0

6. Houston Whitaker (SC) def. Ethan Davis 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Pardue/Tucker (SC) def. Adams/Pennell 8-3

2. Martin/Eller (SC) def. Wood/Burkenbin 8-0

3. Romero-Rondin/Whitaker (SC) def. Ellis/Davis 8-0

