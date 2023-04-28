East Surry shutout secures 6-peat

DOBSON — Surry Central hosted East Surry in a key Foothills 2A Conference match on April 11, with the teams entering Tuesday’s contest separated by less than one match in the conference standings.

Despite 100 minutes of play and a combined 38 shot attempts, a winner couldn’t be decided in the time allotted and the teams walked away with a 1-1 tie.

It only took six minutes for Surry Central, who scored six goals against North Surry the night before, to strike first in the game. The goal from Golden Eagle Wendy Cantor was the only one for either team through 71 minutes of play.

East’s Jonna Eberstein put a free kick into Surry Central’s 18-yard box with eight minutes left in regulation. The ball ended up on the foot of fellow Cardinal Addison Goins after some chaos in the box, leading to Goins’ netting the equalizer. Both keepers then made saves in the final three minutes to send the game to two 10-minute periods of extra time.

Surry Central racked up 11 shots in extra time while holding East Surry to two. Three of the Eagles’ shots during this span were saved, two hit the woodwork and the remaining six were near misses.

Perhaps Central’s best chance to score a game-winner came off a free kick from Joricza Ramirez in the 92nd minute. The Golden Eagle’s kick was in line to hit the back of the net just underneath the crossbar, but was tipped over the bar at the last second by Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Collins.

“I was happy with how my team still battled after giving up that late goal,” said Surry Central coach Adan Garcia. “This was our second overtime game this year, so we had that up our sleeve and I think it showed in the overtimes. I told them right before overtime that we had that advantage so we have to press and press and press. We did, but the ball just kept going an inch off, and then their goalkeeper made a tremendous save on the free kick. She played great and held them in there.”

Surry Central (7-4-3, 3-1-2 FH2A) fired 17 shots through regulation and 12 were placed on frame, including Cantor’s early goal. The Eagles finished the night with 28 total shots, 17 of which were placed on frame.

“Adan really has his team clicking. They pass incredibly well in the midfield, and they have some outstanding players that are very well coached,” said East Surry coach William Hart. “We’re fortunate to come away with a tie, especially given all the injuries we’ve had. We look forward to seeing them again soon, and wish them all the best in the meantime.”

East Surry’s Collins recorded 14 saves, and the remaining three Central shots deflected off the woodwork.

“Our shooting tonight was honestly a big, big improvement, especially early on,” Garcia said. “Sometimes we take shots that are either pea rollers or out of frame, and tonight we were actually putting them on frame but their keeper really stepped up. It’s awesome for [Hart] to have that kind of reliable keeper back there. I know they’ve dealt with injuries this year, but having a keeper you can rely on really helps.”

Even though East Surry (6-4-1, 2-2-1 FH2A) was more limited in its shot total, finishing with 10 total, Surry Central keeper Ashley Rayo also had an efficient night by saving 6-of-7 Cardinal shots that were placed on goal.

“Our possession in the final third is what has let us down,” Hart said, speaking of his team that scored a combined four goals in the four matches leading up to their battle against Surry Central.

“It’s not even the shot itself that we’re struggling with, but more of the final pass before the shot and setting the shot up. We’re placing the ball out wide, like we want, but then trying to cross and just rolling it to the goalie.”

Momentum in Tuesday’s game went back-and-forth despite the lopsided shot count. Central put up seven shots, including its first goal, through the first 14 minutes of regulation, then only had four more through the rest of the first half. This included an 18-minute stretch in which Central only penetrated East’s 18-yard box once.

The Cards had chances to set up shots in the first half, but struggled to break through the Eagles’ back line. Early attempts to send through balls up the middle were picked off by center back Lillian Orozco or intercepted by a charging Rayo.

Emory Anderson intercepted a Golden Eagle goal kick in the 21st minute and found Goins open for a shot, the Cards’ first of the evening, but it was saved by Rayo. East Surry stayed pressed up in Central’s half and, despite not scoring yet, began turning the tides according to Garcia.

“I told the team that I’m a firm believer that you dictate how this game can play out; if you play their game that’s not going to help us, but if you play our game the way we know how to, then you can help dictate what happens on our field,” Garcia said. “They really hurt us in the second 20 minutes of the first half.

“We were able to get that first goal because we controlled that first 20 minutes and did what we were supposed to. Around that 20-minute mark is when East Surry got us out of our element. Even though they didn’t score, that’s what set them up for their momentum in the second half.”

Hart went deep on his bench to keep East fresh and competitive, especially during the period late in the first half when momentum began to shift.

“We had some injured players come back tonight to test themselves, and that was big – especially in that first half because it was so hot,” Hart said. “Even if they couldn’t go for long, that 8-10 minutes gave a break to someone else that had to play a lot. We had a lot of people step up and play different roles, more minutes than usual or a combination of both, so it was a great team effort tonight.”

Hart mentioned Collins, who faced a barrage of shots and only let one by her, as well as Joanna Parker, who played attacking midfielder for the first time and “took on the responsibility of filling a need tonight and performed admirably.”

Statistically, the second half was about as even as possible between the teams: Central fired six shots to East’s five, both keepers had four saves, each team took one corner kick and the number of fouls called were split four to three.

East had an early flurry of offense, with Goins placing a shot on target 34 second into the half, but then Central took over the possession battle. The Cards’ back line played with a new focus and held the Eagles to nearly half of their shot total from the first half.

“We didn’t change anything in terms of formation or personnel,” Hart said. “But we were telling them to not let Central possess the ball so easy. Instead of playing off of them, play tighter to them off the ball so when a pass comes it’s harder for them to receive and, as a result, harder to turn and distribute. Maria Blakeney kind of heads our defense and did a great job with that.”

Central led 5-2 in the shot count with less than 10 minutes to play in the second half. Eberstein then lined up for the free kick 40 yards out with less than eight minutes to play and put a shot on target. Rayo knocked the Cards’ shot down, but the Eagles struggled to clear the box. This left the door open for Goins to swoop in and score the game-tying goal.

“Hart’s team did a good job of getting us out of our element and punished us with the opportunity they had,” Garcia said. “We fell asleep and it cost us. Usually we do well and stay aware during those situations, but today we slacked off a little bit too much. I’m not exactly sure if it was something they did that threw us off like that, or if it was that we were running off tired legs from yesterday or whatever else. It doesn’t matter though, because either way we let the goal in and they got back in the game.”

Orozco moved up to striker in the final minutes and nearly scored for Central with three minutes left in regulation, but her shot was saved. Cantor sent a through ball up to Ramirez less than 60 seconds later, but Collins jumped on the pass before a shot could develop.

Eberstein earned the final shot of regulation when she lined up for a free kick with just over a minute to play. The Cardinal placed her shot on frame once again, but this time it was caught by Rayo.

Surry Central and East Surry occupy the third and fourth spots in the FH2A Conference standings as they approach the midpoint of league play. Wilkes Central leads the conference with a 6-0 record, followed by Forbush at 5-1-1, Surry Central at 3-1-2, East Surry at 2-2-1, West Wilkes at 2-4, and North Surry and North Wilkes both at 0-5.