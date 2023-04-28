East Surry shutout secures 6-peat

Folger Boaz throws a first-inning strikeout in East Surry’s win over Surry Central.
Surry Central’s Jose Ortiz (33) beats the throw to second base to record a double in the second inning.
Surry Central pitcher Max Lambert ends the first inning by catching an East Surry pop fly.
East Surry’s Gabriel Harpe leads off the bottom of the third inning with a single.
Surry Central’s Lucas Johnson sends a pop fly into foul territory.
East Surry’s Brett Clayton singles in the first inning to bring in the Cardinals’ first run.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry clinched the Foothills 2A Conference Championship outright with a 10-0 win over Surry Central on April 26.
The Cardinals have now won six consecutive conference titles.
“It’s kind of crazy,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “We’ve been blessed winning it six times in a row that we were able to complete a full season, and we had a dang good shot at winning it in 2020 also. We’ve never done that before in East Surry baseball history, and that’s saying a whole lot given the success that coach [Barry] Hall and coach [Harry] Downs and everybody before had.
“I’m really blessed and I’ve got a wonderful group of guys. Man, I love them. Sometimes they make me pull out the hair that I have left, but I wouldn’t trade them for anything. They’re awesome.”
East Surry’s streak of conference titles began in 2017 as part of the Northwest 1A Conference. The Cardinals went 39-3 in league play between 2017-21, with the 2020 season cancelled before the team could compete in a conference game. East then joined the FH2A Conference in 2022, and have since accumulated a conference record of 23-1
East honored eight seniors prior to Wednesday’s win: Luke Brown, Matthew Keener, Gabriel Harpe, Colby Johnson, Folger Boaz, Brett Clayton, Stevie Keener and Zach Edwards.
The Cardinals (18-4, 11-1 FH2A) had a pitcher throw double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive night. Brown tossed 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings against Surry Central when the teams met in Dobson, then Boaz threw 11 strikeouts in 4.0 innings when the team’s met in Pilot Mountain.
Only one out during Boaz’s four innings on the mound wasn’t a strikeout, instead being a flyout to Stevie Keener in right field. The senior also allowed one hit and walked two batters.
Luke Bruner threw the final 1.0 inning for East Surry, striking out one batter and walking another.
Max Lambert started on the mound and pitched 1.2 innings for Surry Central (8-16, 4-8 FH2A). Lambert threw two walks, one hit by pitch and allowed eight runs on five hits.
Clay Whitaker threw the final 3.1 innings and struck out five batters, walked one, hit another with a pitch and allowed two runs on six hits.
The Cardinals came out of the gate and scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Bases were immediately loaded after Caden Lasley was hit by a pitch, Will Jones was walked and Boaz reached first on a fielding error. Clayton brought a pair of runs in with a short fly ball to center field.
Johnson, running for Boaz, scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Jaxon Bottoms, then an RBI double from Stevie Keener scored Clayton for run No. 4.
Central put its first two runners on base in the second inning. After Boaz struck out the first five Golden Eagle batters of the game, Jose Ortiz faced a 1-2 count before sending a line drive into right field for a double. Justin Reeves was walked after facing a full count, but then both players were left on base after a strikeout thrown by Boaz.
Eric Branch was the only other Eagle to get on base with Boaz pitching, earning a base on balls in the top of the third inning.
East’s first two batters in the bottom of the second flied out, then Jones was walked to get things going. Boaz smacked a hit to the 348 sign in left-center to earn himself an RBI double, then Clayton took his place on second base with a hit to the fence in right-center.
A Brown grounder hit in the gap between third base and shortstop scored Clayton to make it 7-0, then a shot to left field from Bottoms brought Brown back to the plate.
East added a pair of hits in the third inning but only scored once. Harpe and Matthew Keener each singled off the first pitch thrown their way, then Jones was hit by a pitch after Whitaker picked up his second of five strikeouts.
Boaz was walked to bring in Harpe, but another Whitaker strikeout and a fielder’s choice kept East from adding to its total.
Whitaker started the bottom of the fourth by throwing another strikeout, then Stevie Keener and Harpe each singled. Matthew Keener brought Stevie home with a double to score run No. 10.
Bruner took over pitching duties for East in the top of the fifth. Central’s Jax Whitaker led off with a base via fielding error, then Rylan Hunter doubled with a hit to the left field fence that moved Jax to third.
Branch flied out to Harpe in right field, then Jax took off for the plate after tagging up. Harpe made the throw to Vince Pannutti at home to make the out, then Bruner closed the regular season with a strikeout.
East Surry earned the No. 1 seed in the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament and received a first round bye.
Surry Central, the No. 5 seed, will travel to No. 4 North Surry on May 1. The winner of the 4/5 matchup will face East Surry in the second round on May 2.
The FH2A Tournament Semifinals and Finals will be be held at East Surry’s Barry Hall Field.
Scoring
SC – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X, X = 0
ES – 4, 4, 1, 1, X, X, X= 10
