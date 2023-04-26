Granite Bears win NW1A Golf Championship

April 26, 2023
By Cory Smith

ROARING GAP — Mount Airy’s golf team captured the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship on April 25.

The NW1A Championship, held at Roaring Gap Country Club, featured golfers from all seven schools in the conference.

Mount Airy’s top four golfers combined for an 18-hole score of 307 strokes. This narrowly defeated the second-place team, South Stokes, which finished with a score of 309 strokes.

Elkin finished third at the meet with a score of 328 strokes, followed by East Wilkes at 329, North Stokes at 370, Starmount at 388 and Alleghany at 397.

Mount Airy’s Brandon Bowman was the medalist for the Conference Championship with a score of 70 strokes, which was five better than any other golfer at the meet.

South Stokes won the NW1A Regular Season Championship, and also took home Player and Coach of the Year Awards. Larsen Gallimore was named NW1A Player of the Year, and Saura Coach Kent Mendenhall was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

The top 12 individual scorers were named to the NW1A All-Conference Team.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

1. Brandon Bowman (MA) 34+36 – 70

T-2. Noah Sparks (SS) 37+38 – 75

T-2. Brady Hall (EW) 39+36 – 75

T-4. Larsen Gallimore (SS) 40+36 – 76

T-4. Tucker Settle (EW) 37+39 – 76

6. Shockley Hiatt (MA) 38+40 – 78

T-7. Sawyer Slate (SS) 43+36 – 79

T-7. Avery Poindexter (MA) 39+40 – 79

T-9. Matthew Pelkey (Elkin) 38+42 – 80

T-9. Chapman Utt (MA) 41+39 – 80

T-11. Chase Hall (SS) 39+44 – 83

T-11. Keelan Robertson (SS) 39+44 – 83

MOUNT AIRY INDIVIDUAL SCORES

*The top four individual performances contributed to team score

Brandon Bowman 70

Shockley Hiatt 78

Avery Poindexter 79

Chapman Utt 80

Mason Varney 96

