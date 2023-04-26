Greyhounds break through to best Vikings on Senior Night

April 26, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire is recognized on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for soccer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Ashley Flores is recognized on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for soccer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Baley Hawks is recognized on the Greyhounds’ Senior Night for soccer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry coach Rachel Escobar kept saying the Greyhounds were close to a breakthrough.

It turns out Senior Night was the perfect night for North Surry to get over the hump.

North Surry hosted North Wilkes on April 24. The Greyhounds struck late in the first half to go into the Senior Night festivities up 1-0, then added a pair of second-half goals to pick up the 3-0 victory.

The win is North Surry’s second of the season and first since March 20. The Hounds also broke into the win column for Foothills 2A Conference play by defeating the Vikings.

“This was a particularly hard-earned win and felt great,” Coach Escobar said. “We’re proud of the girls for getting the win on senior night, and our seniors in particular played well.”

The Greyhounds recognized three seniors during halftime: Cynthia Chaire, Baley Hawks and Ashley Flores.

“I’ll miss our seniors,” Coach Escobar said. “I’ve known all of them since at least middle school, and they’re a gifted group of young women that I feel confident will go on to achieve great things in the future.”

North Surry (2-12-1, 1-7 FH2A) picks up its first conference win after playing the likes of Forbush and East Surry, who are both fighting with Surry Central for the FH2A’s No. 2 seed, to one-goal games. Escobar said the Greyhounds were so close to breaking through for so long, and knew that a win would be just the catalyst the team needed.

The Hounds dominated possession in the first half and Anna Escobar even put a shot on goal in the first few minutes. A Sadie Badgett flick from a throw in a few minutes later set June Grimes up for a good look inside the Vikings’ 18-yard box, but the Greyhound was unable to get a shot off.

North Surry led the shot count 5-1 when finally finding the back of the net in the 36th minute. Kim Elias made a run up the right sideline, then cut to the center to set up her powerful left foot.

“I think after the first goal there was almost a visible relaxation in the players, particularly those coming back from injury,” Coach Escobar said. “We’ve dealt with a high number of injuries this season and the girls are almost skittish coming back, which is understandable. Once Kim Elias got that first goal, I think everyone loosened up and enjoyed themselves more.”

North Wilkes (3-12-1, 0-9 FH2A) was able to mount more offense in the second half, but Hawks kept the goal clean for North Surry with four second-half saves.

Possession was still dominated by North Surry, and it paid dividends when the Hounds added another goal. Elias made numerous runs up the left sideline looking to cross with her left foot, but it was a run made in the 62nd minute that set Elias up to cut back and cross with her right that set Stephanie Cortes up for the goal.

Elias would score her second goal of the match making a similar run in the 78th minute.

Coach Escobar hopes to use the momentum of Monday’s win to finish out conference play strong.

“The confidence on the back of a win is always great to carry into the next game, and since the hard work and effort from the players has never gone lacking I feel really good heading into our next match,” she said.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports