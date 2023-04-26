East Surry tops Surry Central 10-1

East Surry pitcher Luke Brown throws during the second inning of Tuesday’s game at Surry Central. Brown finished the night with 15 strikeouts.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Lucas Johnson records the Eagles’ first hit of Tuesday’s game with a bloop to right field.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central second baseman Rylan Hunter ends the top of the third inning by fielding a ground ball and tossing to first base.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Folger Boaz brings in two runs with his first of four hits against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Justin Reeves throws one of his eight strikeouts against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry catcher Caden Lasley throws to first base during the first inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Landon Johnson takes a lead off of second base during the third inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Brett Clayton picks up East Surry’s first of seven hits against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — There’s something about Dobson that brings out the best in Luke Brown.
The East Surry senior made three receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown against Surry Central in October, doing so in the game that clinched the Foothills 2A Conference Championship for East’s football team, then Brown dropped a career-high 29 points when the schools met on the hardwood in January.
Brown made his final appearance in Dobson when East Surry’s baseball team travel to Surry Central on April 25. The Cardinal once again had a memorable night, throwing 15 strikeouts and allowing just two hits in the 10-1 victory.
East Surry (17-4, 10-1 FH2A) clinched a share of the FH2A Conference Championship with Tuesday’s win, and can win the title outright with a win over Surry Central in the teams’ regular season finale.
Brown’s 15 K’s contributed to more than half of the combined 28 strikeouts thrown in Tuesday’s game. He pitched a complete game for East Surry, while four Surry Central pitchers combined to throw 13 strikeouts – led by Justin Reeves with eight in 3.0 innings pitched.
Reeves was one of six Golden Eagle seniors recognized prior to Tuesday’s game. Surry Central (8-15, 4-7 FH2A) celebrated Reeves, Clay Whitaker, Max Lambert, Hunter Norman, Rylan Hunter and Aiden Shropshire as part of the team’s Senior Night festivities.
In addition to eight strikeouts, Reeves finished the night with four walks and five runs allowed on two hits. Lambert, Shropshire and Lucas Johnson each spent 1.1 innings on the mound for Central: Lambert finished with three strikeouts, one walk, one hit by pitch and allowed one run on one hit; Shropshire walked one batter and allowed one run on one hit; Lucas struck out two batters, walked one and allowed three runs on three hits.
Four of East Surry’s seven hits came from Folger Boaz. Boaz was walked in the first inning, then hit three singles and a double with his next four plate appearances. Doubles from Matthew Keener and Brett Clayton and a Will Jones triple rounded out the Cardinals’ seven hits.
Boaz picked up East Surry’s first RBI of the game as part of a 5-run second inning. Jaxon Bottoms struck out but reached first after a dropped third strike, then Bottoms stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Bottoms scored the Cards’ first run after a wild pitch from the Eagles.
Stevie Keener and Gabriel Harpe were both walked before Central picked up the first out of the inning, then Caden Lasley was walked to load the bases. All three Cardinals were walked when facing a full count.
A Jones hit was dropped in left field to bring in two runs, then an RBI single from Boaz brought in another. Clayton struck out but went to first after a dropped third strike, and Jones dashed home as the throw was made to first.
Central scored its only run in the bottom of the third. Leadoff Mason Jewell was walked, then moved to second on a wild pitch. Landon Johnson sent a hard shot up the middle to bring Jewell around for the score.
Landon’s hit was the Eagles’ second on the night, with Lucas Johnson hitting a single in the bottom of the first.
Surry Central only put one runner on base in the fourth through seventh innings after leaving four players on in the first three innings.
East Surry added a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. Jones was hit by a pitch in the fourth, moved to third base on a Boaz single then scored on a wild pitch. Boaz doubled in the sixth inning, then Brown took his place on second base after a hit to the left field fence was dropped.
Vince Pannutti was walked in the top of the seventh inning to set up East Surry’s eighth run. A line drive from Matthew Keener sailed down the third-base line and moved Pannutti to third. A Lasley hit was mishandled in the field, which allowed both Pannutti and Keener to score and bring the lead to 9-1.
Jones followed Lasley with a triple, then Jones crossed the plate for the third time Tuesday after an RBI single from Boaz.
Scoring
ES – 0, 5, 0, 1, 0, 1, 3 = 10
SC – 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 1
