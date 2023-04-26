East, Central sweep FH2A Titles

Members of the East Surry tennis team are pictured with the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Championship Plaque.
East Surry’s Hal Epperson was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year for leading the Cardinals to a 12-0 conference record and the school’s first-ever
Golden Eagle Josh Pardue soars across the court to put away a rally in the singles championship.
East Surry’s Kade Talton serves during the first set of the doubles championship match.
East Surry’s Levi Watson hits a backhand slam during the doubles championship.
DOBSON — History sometimes repeats itself, but isn’t always an exact copy.
The Foothills 2A Conference Tournament was held April 25 at Surry Central, and Surry Central and East Surry took home all the hardware for the second consecutive season.
While East and Surry Central once again took home the conference’s top honors, most of the awards themselves were earned by a different school from the 2022 season.
In 2022, Surry Central won the FH2A’s Doubles Championship, Regular Season Team Championship and Coach of the Year, while an East Surry athlete won the Singles Title. Those honors were flipped between the schools in 2023.
The one constant across the two seasons was Surry Central’s Josh Pardue. Pardue, now a senior, was named FH2A Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023. The Golden Eagle didn’t lose a conference match in singles or doubles as an upperclassman.
Pardue won the conference doubles championship in 2022 with partner Jacob Edmonds, then won the singles title this season.
East Surry juniors Levi Watson and Kade Talton took home this year’s doubles championship. The Cardinals also won the team championship with an undefeated 12-0 record, and East Surry’s Hal Epperson was named FH2A Coach of the Year.
Singles
Pardue came into the conference tournament as the obvious No. 1 overall seed.
During conference play, Pardue never lost a set and only surrendered more than three total games in a singles match three times. He posted four 6-0, 6-0 singles wins in conference play during the regular season, then nearly doubled that number in the conference tournament.
Pardue earned a first round bye, then won his next three matches 6-0, 6-0 to capture the singles title.
Pardue bested Forbush’s Zeke Aguilar in the quarterfinals, East Surry’s Hayden Douglas in the semifinals and Wilkes Central’s Andrew Nieland in the championship.
Nieland, the No. 2 seed in the singles bracket, reached the championship by first defeating East Surry’s Noah Hopkins 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Nieland had his first run in with a Surry Central athlete in the semifinals when he defeated Isaac Eller 6-3, 6-2, then went on to lose to Pardue.
Elsewhere in the bracket:
• Forbush’s Aguilar defeated North Wilkes’ Ethan Wood in the opening round before falling to Pardue
• East Surry’s Douglas defeated Wilkes Central’s Quinn Pyke 8-6 in the opening round before topping West Wilkes’ Angel Martinez 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals; Martinez defeated North Surry’s Clayton Todd 8-0 in the opening round
• East Surry’s Noah Hopkins topped West Wilkes’ Nathan Call 8-1 in the opening round before falling to Nieland 6-4, 6-2
• Surry Central’s Eller beat Forbush’s Dodd Martin 8-2 in the opening round, then topped North Surry’s Ryan Woodruff in the quarterfinals; Woodruff defeated North Wilkes’ Eden Burkenbin 8-1 in the opening round
Doubles
The duo of Watson/Talton entered the doubles tournament as the No. 1 seed. The team went 6-2 as a unit in conference play, with their only losses coming against Surry Central’s team of Pardue and Michael Tucker.
Watson/Talton earned a first round bye, then defeated West Wilkes’ Omar Limon/Josue Hernandez 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Watson/Talton defeated Forbush’s Wyatt Graham and Cody Thompson 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the championship against North Wilkes’ duo of Mitch Adams/Aiden Pennell.
The Cardinal pair never trailed in the first set, but were tied at 4-4 before winning back-to-back games to clinch the first set. The Viking duo won the first game of the second set, and even led 4-3 at one point. Watson/Talton came back and led 5-4 before the teams traded the next three victories to force a set tiebreaker.
The back-and-forth tiebreaker saw North Wilkes score first, then East went up 4-2 at the first changeover. North Wilkes scored the next four points to go up 6-4, but then East Surry won the next four points to win 8-6 and secure the conference title.
North Wilkes’ Adam/Pennell were the tournament’s No. 2 seeded team. The Vikings reached the championship with a first round bye, a 6-2, 6-3 win over East Surry’s Colsen Semones/Lupe Chavez in the quarterfinals, and a 6-0, 6-3 win over Surry Central’s Michael Tucker/Maddox Martin in the semifinals.
Elsewhere in the bracket:
• West Wilkes’ Limon/Hernandez defeated Wilkes Central’s Mitul Patel/Layne Broyhill 8-2 in the opening round, then fell to Watson/Talton
• Forbush’s Graham/Thompson defeated North Wilkes’ Cooper Ellis and Ethan Davis 8-1 in the opening round, then beat Surry Central’s Eduardo Romero-Rondin/Chris Hall 8-6 in the quarterfinals; Romero-Rondin/Hall defeated North Surry’s Jordan Inman/Ty Richardson 8-6 in the opening round
• East Surry’s Semones/Chavez defeated Wilkes Central’s Junior Hernandez/Brandon Martinez 8-0 before falling to Adams/Pennell in the quarterfinals
• Surry Central’s Tucker/Martin topped North Surry’s Chase Arnder/Jaxson Danley 8-0 in the opening round, then beat Forbush’s Caden Funk/Lance Hutchens before falling to Adams/Pennell in the semifinals.
