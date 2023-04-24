Cardinals flip the script vs. Buckin’ Elks

East Surry celebrates in the outfield after beating Elkin on Senior Night.
Charles Lefwich | Special to the News
Two East Surry seniors, Claire Hardy on the left and Riley Pennington on the right, are recognized on Senior Night.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Elise Marion pitched a complete game for East Surry against Elkin.
Charles Lefwich | Special to the News
Addy Sechrist (2), who went on to score East Surry’s game-tying run in the seventh inning, doubles on a hit to left field.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
East Surry’s Tegan Minor singles with a line drive hit to right field during the sixth inning.
Charles Lefwich | Special to the News
East Surry’s Celia Robertson rounds second base after hitting a line drive to right field.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A walk-off from Elise Marion helped East Surry defeat Elkin 5-4 on April 20.
The Cardinals trailed the Buckin’ Elks 4-3 entering the seventh inning. After Elkin went three up three down in the top of the inning, which was the first time that occurred all game, East’s first two batters got out via a strikeout and flyout.
Addy Sechrist doubled at the top of the lineup, then Riley Pennington was walked to put a runner in scoring position. A hit from Tegan Minor scored Sechrist and tied the game at 5-5, then Marion’s hit to center field brought Pennington home for the game-winning run.
All five of East Surry’s runs were scored with two outs on the board.
East Surry improved to 10-7 overall with the win, while Elkin fell to 8-7.
Pennington and Claire Hardy were recognized before the game as part of the team’s Senior Night, and the Cards gave the two Class of 2023 members a final home game to remember. The pair are two of the only four upperclassmen on the 13-player roster.
East Surry’s win flips the script of the team’s first meeting with Elkin back on March 7. That game, held at Elkin, went the way of the Buckin’ Elks by a score of 10-0 and ended after five innings.
Elkin out-hit East Surry 10-2 in their first meeting, while the margin was 10-8 in favor of East this time around. Marion was the only player on either team with three hits – two doubles and the walk-off single – while teammate Tegan Minor added two.
Five Cardinals each recorded one hit: Sechrist hit a double, while Pennington, Grace Leftwich, Lilly Brinkley and Celia Robertson each hit a single.
Lily Robbins, Leah White and Kyleigh Price each had two hits for the Elks – with each hitting a single and a double. Elkin’s Josie Hoyle added a double, and Lexi Bray hit a single.
Marion pitched a complete game for East Surry. The sophomore finished with five strikeouts, five walks, one hit by pitch and allowed five runs on eight hits.
Elkin’s Karly Gentry threw 5.0 innings for the visitors and finished with seven strikeouts while allowing three runs on six hits. Robbins threw the final 2.0 innings and struck out three batters, walked one and allowed two runs on four hits.
Elkin’s eight hits were spread out, with the seventh inning being the only one in which the visitors didn’t record a hit. Five of East Surry’s 10 hits came in the fourth inning, during which the Cards scored three runs, then East had one hit both the second and sixth innings before finishing the game off with three in the seventh.
Elkin scored a pair of runs in its first plate appearance. Robbins led off with a single, Maggie Tomlin was walked and then White hit a 2RBI single. The Buckin Elks put two more runners in scoring position in the inning, with White reaching third and Bray going to second after being walked, but both runners were left on.
Elkin reached third base in the second, third and fourth innings as well, but wasn’t able to add another run until the fifth.
Marion was the only Cardinal batter to reach scoring position in the first three innings. She doubled to start the second inning, then her courtesy runner Kennedy Cook used a sacrifice bunt from Leftwich to make it to third.
Things changed for East in the fourth inning as five of the first six batters recorded hits, though a double play spelled trouble for the team early. Pennington led off with a single, but was thrown out at first attempting to tag up after a Minor line drive was caught at shortstop.
Marion followed the double play by hitting her second double of the game. Cook, running for Marion, used a passed ball to advance to third then scored on a single from Leftwich. Leftwich went to second base on an error, Brinkley singled then both runners were scored on a 2RBI single from Robertson.
Elkin added one run in both the fifth and sixth innings. The Elks loaded the bases in the top of the fifth before a single from Price brought Bray home, then a double from Hoyle scored Bray in the sixth.
East Surry caught a pair of Elkin line drives to begin the top of the seventh, then Marion kept the bases clean with a strikeout. This left the door open for the Cardinals to come back in the bottom of the inning.
Scoring
EK – 2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0 = 4
ES – 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 2 = 5
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports