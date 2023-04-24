There’s no place like home plate

Five East Surry seniors are set to continue their football careers after signing their NCAA National Letter of Intent.

Brett Clayton, Colby Johnson, Stephen Brantley, Gavin Atkins and Kole Pruitt took part in a group signing as they committed to the next step of their academic and athletic careers.

Pruitt and Johnson signed with Emory & Henry College, Brantley with Western Carolina University, Atkins with Catawba College and Clayton with East Carolina University.

The quintet of Cardinals make up 25% of the two dozen seniors on East Surry’s football team, with more college signees potentially on the way. A few other seniors from the football team are pursuing collegiate careers in other sports.

“This is really special,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “To have five guys sign to play college football on the same day from a school as small as ours is unique, and to have three more players with college football offers is really neat.

“I’m so proud of all these guys. To be wanted and given these offers and opportunities speaks volumes for their character and work ethic. I believe all these guys have what it takes to endure the difficulties of playing football in college and maintaining good grades as they work towards a degree.”

A few of these players have been starters for three years, taking on big roles after East Surry graduated 17 seniors – many that were multi-year starters themselves – in 2020. Instead of letting the pressure of following a state championship team get to them, these future college athletes and their teammates welcomed the challenge.

The Class of 2023 delivered out of the gate, helping the 2020-21 team to a conference championship, 1A West Regional Championship and the team’s third-consecutive State Championship appearance.

East Surry was then moved up to the 2A classification for the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals won another conference championship and reached the 2A West Regional Championship, competing for a regional title for the fourth-consecutive season, before suffering their only loss of the year to the eventual state champion Shelby.

The Cards returned in 2022 and finished the regular season undefeated once again. East won its fourth conference title in four years, then reached the Sweet 16 of the 2A State Playoffs.

In the past three seasons, the Cardinals: had an overall record of 34-4, won three conference championships with a 17-0 combined record, won a regional championship, never lost a regular season game to a team in their division at the time, and only had one loss to a team that didn’t go on to win a state title that season.

“These guys are winners and have proven that time and time again,” Lowman said. “They were counted out many times, but used that noise to strengthen their drive and determination. I’m so excited for them and have been so blessed to be a small part of their story.

“I love them: every one of them. I love them.”

Pruitt and Atkins put in the dirty work on the Cardinals’ offensive line and helped anchor an offense that scored 1,586 points in the past three seasons. In just 2022, East Surry racked up 5,325 total yards.

Both Pruitt and Atkins played primarily on the OL, but were used on defense when needed. Atkins even had a scoop and score touchdown as a defensive lineman his sophomore season.

“The accomplishment of having the blessing and opportunity God gave me to play college football is absolutely astonishing,” Atkins said. “I have only been playing for five years, so it almost seemed unimaginable when the thought came to mind. But with the help of fantastic coaching, phenomenal teammates, and an incredibly supportive family it all worked out, and I’m forever grateful for that.

“I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first and foremost. My mom for constantly pushing me day in and day out to work towards this goal, along with the rest of my family for helping me on this journey and always supporting me. I also would like to thank Coach (Steve) Whitt and Coach Lowman for preparing me for this new chapter of my life. The time, effort and support they put into me will never be forgotten.”

Pruitt finished his career by being selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas as well as the Carolina Senior Showcase. Pruitt was also named an All-State Honorable Mention by HighSchoolOT.

“I’m extremely thankful and excited to be starting this new chapter at Emory & Henry,” Pruitt said. “A lot of time and work went into this, and I’m glad to see it pay off. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play this sport at the next level.

“None of this would’ve been possible without the support system I’ve had. From my parents having to make sacrifices to get me to and from camps/practices, and Coach Lowman and all of the coaches at East Surry that helped pushed me to be the best me I could be on and off the field.”

Johnson will join Pruitt as a Wasp at Emory & Henry.

Johnson did a little of everything during his time as a Cardinal, playing quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. Offensively, he served primarily as a wide receiver in 2022, leading the Cardinals with 72 receptions for 982 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also East Surry’s third-leading rusher with 288 yards and six touchdowns on 46 carries.

Colby finishes his career with his name placed multiple times in East Surry’s record book. He finished: tied for No. 1 in single-game touchdown receptions with four, No. 2 in single-season receptions with 72 in 2022, No. 3 in career receptions with 110, No. 5 in single-season yards receiving with 982 in 2022, No. 6 in career yards receiving with 1,424, tied for No. 7 in career touchdown receptions with 14 and tied for No. 7 in single-season touchdown receptions with 12 in 2022.

Johnson’s 1,424 career yards receiving ranks in the top 40 in state history, and his 72 receptions in 2022 ranks in the top 90 in state history.

“This has always been a dream of mine,” Johnson said. “Ever since I touched a football I’ve known it’s what I love. To just see all the hard work pay off, it truly means the world to me. It’s definitely a blessing from above.

“I want to thank my mom the most as she has had such a big part in this, I don’t even think she knows. I want to thank my family and my East Surry family for never giving up on me and always believing in me. I want to thank God for the countless blessings he has given me; this wouldn’t have been possible without him.

“Lastly, I want to thank Coach Lowman. He has done so much for me not even dealing with football. He has always believed in me and showed me what it takes to be a football player and a man, and for that I am truly grateful.”

Brantley received national recognition when he was named to the MaxPreps Small Town All-America Second Team as a punter, and was one of the top-ranked punters in both the state and in the country. He was also named to the All-State Third Team by HighSchoolOT, and was named Foothills 2A Conference Specialist of the Year.

Stephen averaged 41.2 yards per punt, putting eight inside the 20-yard line. He also recorded touchbacks on 14 of his 19 kickoff attempts (73.7%).

Brantley also played tight end for East Surry, finishing his career with 604 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.

“College football is something I’ve always dreamed of,” Brantley said. “I played soccer since I was a youngin’, and it was about 6th grade that I started kicking for the little league team, so I’ve been kicking for about six years now.

“I am thankful for the opportunity the football staff at Western Carolina has given me. I am very excited to get down to Cullowhee for a new chapter in life. I would like to thank my family for supporting me over the years to get me where I am today. I would also like to thank all of the coaches that have coached me throughout my time playing football.”

Clayton was named Foothills 2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and was also named an All-State Honorable Mention by HighSchoolOT. Brett finished his senior season with 113 total tackles, 33.0 tackles for a loss, 17.0 sacks and five caused fumbles.

He finished his time as a Cardinal with 297 career tackles, including 58.0 tackles for a loss and 27.0 sacks in three seasons.

Clayton also played running back and tight end/receiver when needed. As a senior, Clayton rushed 14 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns, while also grabbing nine receptions for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s an honor to be blessed with the opportunity to play football at the next level,” Clayton said. “For a while I didn’t think I wanted to play in college, but it is a chance to achieve something great with the chances I am given as well as an opportunity to represent my faith and those close to me. I can’t wait to see where this takes me.

“I have to thank Jesus Christ, my family, friends/teammates, coaches and mentors for all of their love and support.”