Hounds complete sweep of Granite Bears

April 21, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry completed a season sweep of Mount Airy after defeating the Granite Bears 7-3 on April 19.

The first meeting between the Granite City schools went down to the wire, with North Surry taking the 6-5 win on Mount Airy’s field. The Greyhounds hosted the rematch and led 4-3 entering the sixth inning before piling on a trio of runs.

Both teams now sit at .500 overall this season. North Surry won its second game in two nights to move to 9-9, and Mount Airy had its three-game winning streak broken to fall to 10-10.

The Greyhounds put each of their first four batters on base in the bottom of the sixth. Cade Atkins was walked, then scored North’s fifth run from first base after Jake Beamer hit a line drive to left-center field. Beamer himself landed on second base before advancing to third on a wild pitch.

Mount Airy’s Brison George forced the first out of the inning by making a SportsCenter Top-10 diving catch between third and shortstop. Myles Draughn, who hit a home run earlier in the game, was then walked and stole second with Cam Taylor at the plate.

Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field to buy Beamer enough time to tag up and score. Draughn went to third when Beamer went home, then an error on the throw back to the infield allowed Draughn to score and make it 7-3.

Corbin Dollyhigh was walked after Taylor sacrifice fly, and even moved to second after a balk, but another diving catch – this time from Rylan Venable – ended the inning.

Mount Airy put a pair of runners on base in the top of the seventh. The Bears’ leadoff in the inning was struck out by North’s Trampus Atkins, then Ashton Gwyn singled and Venable was walked.

Cameryn Wilson got on base after a fielder’s choice in which Venable was thrown out at second. Landon Cox then flied out to Dollyhigh in right field to end the game.

North Surry’s three sixth-inning runs were complimented by Draughn’s first inning homer and another three-run inning in the third. Beamer reached first on a fielding error to begin the third inning, then Draughn was walked with one out on the board. Taylor scored both Greyhounds on a double.

An error on a Dollyhigh hit brought Taylor in for North’s fourth run.

Mount Airy responded to North Surry’s 4-1 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Landon Gallimore led off with a single, then George crushed a well-placed hit to right-center. George himself scored on a sacrifice bunt from Carson Webb.

The Granite Bears’ first run of the game, like the Hounds’, came in the first inning. Leadoff Gwyn singled, then moved to second after a Greyhound fielding error on a Venable hit. A passed ball moved both runners to scoring position, then another error from North Surry set Gwyn up to score.

North Surry’s victory saw starting pitcher Bradley Goins throw 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings, which fellow Greyhound Taylor also did the night before against Surry Central. Goins walked one Granite Bear in the win and allowed three runs on five hits.

Trampus Atkins threw the final 1.1 innings and finished with two strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.

Mount Airy used a trio of pitchers in Wednesday’s game. Wilson pitched 4.0 innings, threw three strikeouts, two walks and two hit by pitches while allowing four runs on four hits.

Ian Gallimore took over the mound in the fifth inning and allowed four walks, as well as three runs on one hit, in 1.2 innings pitched. Cox pitched the final .1 outs.

Scoring

MA – 1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0 = 3

NS – 1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 3, – = 7

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports