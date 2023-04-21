Eagles hold off Greyhounds’ comeback

North Surry’s Audrey Hiatt hits a line drive to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Kaylin Moody sends a line drive to center field for a double.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Audrey Hiatt, left, throws to first base after fielding a bunt.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Jaylen Green dives back to first before being tagged by Surry Central’s Mallie Southern.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central third baseman Kylee Schendel zips a throw to first base.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Erica Coe catches a fly ball in the bottom of the third inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central pitcher Ragan Hall throws in the bottom of the second inning.
Cory Smith | The News
While not quite the same as their high-scoring affair in March, North Surry and Surry Central went down to the wire in their April 18 clash in Toast.
Surry Central staved off a comeback against North Surry to win its sixth game of the season.
The visiting Golden Eagles jumped ahead 5-1 thanks to a four-run performance in the top of the third inning. That lead stood at 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, but was cut in half after a 2-run home run from Audrey Hiatt.
Hiatt’s homer came with two outs on the scoreboard, and then a strikeout thrown by Central’s Ragan Hall cut North’s comeback short. Hall earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts thrown in 7.0 innings, also throwing three walks and giving up four runs allowed on six hits.
North Surry out-hit Central in the game by a 6-4 margin. Hiatt and Sarah Mauldin each had two hits for the Greyhounds, while Sarah Sutphin and Sadie Montgomery added one each for the home team. Hall, Kaylin Moody, Layla Wall and Kylee Schendel each had one hit for the Golden Eagles.
The scoring action began in the second inning after Surry Central left a pair of runners on base in the top of the first. Hall bunted with one out on the board, and an error on the throw to first base allowed the Golden Eagle to round first and advance to second. A wild pitch thrown with Cheyenne Rippey at the plate sent Hall to third, then an error on the throw to third allowed Hall to score.
North responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. Jaxie Draughn was hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Montgomery scored Draughn with a hard grounder to right-center field.
The scoring continued in the top of the third as Surry Central’s first four batters got on base. Leadoff AvaReece Branch was walked, then moved to third after Moody doubled with a line drive to center field.
North Surry pitcher Jordan Snow threw 11 pitches to Wall as the Golden Eagle hit seven foul balls in her at-bat. Wall sent the 11th pitch to center field to bring both Branch and Moody home.
Schendel was hit by a pitch after the runs scored, then both she and Wall advanced to scoring position after a sacrifice bunt from Erica Coe. Wall scored on a ground out from Cameron Cruise, then Schendel scored the Eagles’ fifth run by reaching the plate after a passed ball.
Central left the door open for a North comeback when the visitors went three up three down in both the fourth and fifth innings, then only had one player get on base in the sixth.
Sutphin and Angel Adame were walked in the bottom of the fourth, but a pair of fielder’s choices and a flyout kept the Hounds off the board. North Surry got on base again in the fourth inning after Montgomery reach first on a Surry Central fielding error, but North once again failed to return to the plate.
Things took a turn for North Surry in the fifth inning after three consecutive Greyhounds hit singles. Sutphin hit a line drive to left-center field with one out on the board, then Mauldin followed suit before Hiatt loaded the bases with a frozen rope of her own. Draughn was walked to bring Sutphin home and close the gap to 5-2.
Central was faced with loaded bases and had just one out, but managed to close the inning with two outs in the span of two pitches. Hall threw ball two to Snow when Mauldin took off for the plate, but Surry Central catcher Wall turned and made the tag. Snow grounded out on the next pitch.
North Surry put a runner on base in the sixth inning, Gracie Bullins, but the Greyhound was picked off at first base.
Surry Central put multiple runners on base in the top of the seventh after failing to do so in the past three innings. Leadoff Branch was walked, then a passed ball and wild pitch allowed Branch to move to third base. North held Branch on third after a flyout from Moody, but then Branch went home on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.
Schendel singled after the run scored, then moved to second after a Greyhound fielding error on a Coe hit. Both runners were left on after a flyout.
Central picked up two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Mauldin singled on a hit to center field. Hiatt faced a 1-2 count before sending a home run out the fence in center field. Hall then ended the game with a strikeout.
Surry Central improved to 4-5 in the Foothills 2A Conference with Tuesday’s win, and the Eagles are 6-8 on the season overall.
North Surry fell to 2-6 in league play with the loss, but defeated Mount Airy 16-2 on April 19 to improve to 6-9 overall.
Scoring
SC – 0, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 6
NS – 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2 = 4
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports