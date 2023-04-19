North hosts Central on Senior Night

By Cory Smith

Jordan Inman is recognized during North Surry’s Senior Night for boys tennis.

<p>North Surry’s Jordan Inman serves in the No. 1 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

<p>Surry Central’s Houston Whitaker, right, serves during the No. 3 doubles match while his partner Chris Hall awaits a return at the net.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

<p>Surry Central’s Isaac Eller hits a forehand as he approaches the net in the No. 4 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

<p>North Surry’s Ryan Woodruff returns a serve in the No. 2 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

<p>Surry Central’s Josh Pardue puts a point away with a slam in the No. 1 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

<p>Norrh Surry’s Ty Richardson returns a serve in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

<p>Surry Central’s Michael Tucker leaps as he hits a forehand in the No. 2 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

<p>North Surry’s Brandon Marmolejo puts away a rally with a slam in the No. 3 doubles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News </p>

North Surry recognized its lone senior during an April 18 match against Surry Central.

Jordan Inman, a four-year member of the varsity tennis team, was honored between singles and doubles in the match against the Golden Eagles. Inman has primarily played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Greyhounds this season.

Inman served as a leader on the team this season as the only upperclassmen on one of the conference’s youngest squads.

Surry Central came away with the 9-0 victory in the match to improve to 11-4 overall and 9-1 in the Foothills 2A Conference. North Surry dropped to 0-11 overall and 0-10 in FH2A play.

Ryan Woodruff, North Surry’s No. 2 seed, took a pair of first-set games from Central’s Michael Tucker, but the remaining singles matches all went the way of Surry Central by scores of 6-0, 6-0. In addition to Tucker, the following Golden Eagles won in singles: Josh Pardue, Maddox Martin, Isaac Eller, Eduardo Romero-Rondin and Chris Hall.

Pardue and Eller defeated Woodruff and Richardson 8-0 in No. 1 doubles, while Tucker and Martin defeated Arnder and Todd in No. 2 doubles with the same score.

Central’s Houston Whitaker teamed with Hall in No. 3 doubles to defeat North’s Danley and Brandon Marmolejo 8-1.

With the win, Surry Central kept its hopes alive for a share of the conference championship. Surry Central has already secured at least the No. 2 spot in the conference and trails only East Surry, who is 11-0 in league play.

A match between East and Central on April 19 can determine the top two spots. An East Surry win will give the Cardinals their first-ever conference championship outright, but a Surry Central victory will leave the door open for a shared title.

Surry Central will then close the regular season on April 21 against North Wilkes. Surry Central defeated North Wilkes 8-1 in the teams’ first meeting on March 20.

Results

Singles

1. Josh Pardue (SC) def. Jordan Inman 6-0, 6-0

2. Michael Tucker (SC) def. Ryan Woodruff 6-2, 6-0

3. Maddox Martin (SC) def. Ty Richardson 6-0, 6-0

4. Isaac Eller (SC) def. Chase Arnder 6-0, 6-0

5. Eduardo Romero-Rondin (SC) def. Jaxson Danley 6-0, 6-0

6. Chris Hall (SC) def. Clayton Todd 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Pardue/Eller (SC) def. Woodruff/Richardson 8-0

2. Tucker/Martin (SC) def. Arnder/Todd 8-0

3. Hall/Houston Whitaker (SC) def. Danley/Brandon Marmolejo 8-1

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports